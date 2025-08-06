CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: MH CET UG Round 1 Merit List Release Today at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Your Counselling Status Here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Merit List 2025 will be released today, August 6, 2025 on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 6, 2025, 15:52 IST
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List release on August 6, 2025.
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 1 Merit List 2025 today, August 6, 2025. The merit list is released on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Applicants will compete for 85% of State Quota seats in government colleges and all seats in private medical and dental colleges. Only candidates with Maharashtra domicile are eligible for the 85% quota seats.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025 Details 

Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Registration link

medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025/login

Stream 

Medical and Dental 

Courses 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate 

State 

Maharashtra 

Registration start date 

July 23, 2025

Counselling rounds 
  • Round 1
  • Round 2
  • Mop-Up Round
  • Stray Vacancy Round 

Maharashtra NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Merit List DIRECT LINK

Maharashtra NEET 2025 Counselling Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be eligible to participate for Maharashtra NEET counselling as mentioned below:

  • Must have qualified NEET UG 2025 cutoff
  • Must be a resident of Maharashtra or have studied Class 10 & 12 both from Maharashtra
  • Must have cleared Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotech, and English combined in class 12th as mandatory subjects
  • Must be of a minimum age of 17 years as of December 31, 2025

Maharashtra NEET 2025 Counselling Important Dates

Candidates must keep up with the following set of important dates for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2025 here:

Events

Dates

Choice filling process date 

August 7, 2025 till 7 AM

Choice locking process window 

August 6, 2025 from 8 PM - August 7, 2025 till 7 AM

Seat allotment result release date 

August 9, 2025

Reporting to Institute

August 9 - 18, 2025

