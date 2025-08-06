Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: MH CET UG Round 1 Merit List Release Today at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Your Counselling Status Here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 1 Merit List 2025 today, August 6, 2025. The merit list is released on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Applicants will compete for 85% of State Quota seats in government colleges and all seats in private medical and dental colleges. Only candidates with Maharashtra domicile are eligible for the 85% quota seats.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025 Details

Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025 here: