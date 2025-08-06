Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: MH CET UG Round 1 Merit List Release Today at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Check Your Counselling Status Here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 1 Merit List 2025 today, August 6, 2025. The merit list is released on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.
Applicants will compete for 85% of State Quota seats in government colleges and all seats in private medical and dental colleges. Only candidates with Maharashtra domicile are eligible for the 85% quota seats.
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025 Details
Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
medicalug2025.mahacet.org
|
Registration link
|
medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025/login
|
Stream
|
Medical and Dental
|
Courses
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Registration start date
|
July 23, 2025
|
Counselling rounds
|
Maharashtra NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Merit List DIRECT LINK
Maharashtra NEET 2025 Counselling Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must be eligible to participate for Maharashtra NEET counselling as mentioned below:
- Must have qualified NEET UG 2025 cutoff
- Must be a resident of Maharashtra or have studied Class 10 & 12 both from Maharashtra
- Must have cleared Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotech, and English combined in class 12th as mandatory subjects
- Must be of a minimum age of 17 years as of December 31, 2025
Maharashtra NEET 2025 Counselling Important Dates
Candidates must keep up with the following set of important dates for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2025 here:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Choice filling process date
|
August 7, 2025 till 7 AM
|
Choice locking process window
|
August 6, 2025 from 8 PM - August 7, 2025 till 7 AM
|
Seat allotment result release date
|
August 9, 2025
|
Reporting to Institute
|
August 9 - 18, 2025
