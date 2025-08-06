CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Schools Closed Amid Rain Alert, Check Details Here

Schools in Uttarakhand's Champawat, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts will remain closed today due to a rain alert issued by the weather department. Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for latest updates.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 6, 2025, 09:00 IST
Uttarakhand School Holidays: The Uttarakhand state government has announced school holidays for classes 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in the Champawat, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The holiday has been announced owing to the rainfall warning in the state. 

The announcement was made by the Department of Information and Public Relations on ‘X’  (Formerly known as Twitter) taking into consideration the weather departments warning a holiday has been announced for all schools from classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for latest updates on the reopening of schools. 

Citizens Must Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Instructions have also been given to the administrations to remain alert and ensure all affected citizens are transported to safe locations and provided with necessary medical care. Helpline numbers have also been activated, and people have been urged to follow the guidelines and avoid unnecessary travel. 

