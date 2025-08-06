Uttarakhand School Holiday: Schools Closed Amid Rain Alert, Check Details Here

Uttarakhand School Holidays: The Uttarakhand state government has announced school holidays for classes 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in the Champawat, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The holiday has been announced owing to the rainfall warning in the state.

The announcement was made by the Department of Information and Public Relations on ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter) taking into consideration the weather departments warning a holiday has been announced for all schools from classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for latest updates on the reopening of schools.