Hyderabad School Holidays: School Closed on THESE Days within this week

Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have a number of holidays scheduled for August 2025, offering students breaks to observe important festivals and national events. The holiday calendar for the state includes a mix of general and optional holidays, providing an opportunity for families to participate in cultural celebrations.

ByAnisha Mishra
Aug 6, 2025, 17:28 IST
Hyderabad and Telangana schools will have many holidays in August 2025. These breaks are for festivals and national events. The holiday list includes both regular and optional holidays, so families can celebrate and spend time together.

Some important holidays early in August are Varalakshmi Vratham and Rakhi Purnima. Later in the month, schools will also be closed for Independence Day, Sri Krishnashtami, and Vinayaka Chavithi. These days are important for culture or the nation. Parents and students should check with their schools about optional holidays to know for sure if they will be closed.

Holidays This Week (August 8-9)

Schools in Telangana are preparing for two key holidays this week. The first, on Friday, August 8, is an optional holiday for Varalakshmi Vratham. The second holiday, a general one, falls on Saturday, August 9, for Rakhi Purnima. While Rakhi Purnima is celebrated widely as a day to honor the bond between siblings, Varalakshmi Vratham is a festival observed by married women to seek blessings for their families.

Other Holidays in August 2025

Beyond the holidays this week, Telangana schools will also be closed on the following days for important festivals and national events.

Date

Holiday

Significance

August 15

Independence Day

A national holiday celebrating India's freedom.

August 16

Sri Krishnashtami

Celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

August 27

Vinayaka Chavithi

Honors the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Important Points for Students and Parents

It is important to remember the difference between general and optional holidays. A general holiday is observed by all schools and government institutions across the state. An optional holiday, however, may be taken by employees or schools at their discretion, so it is not a guaranteed day off for everyone. Students and parents are always advised to confirm with their specific school administration regarding whether an optional holiday will be observed.

