Hyderabad School Holidays: School Closed on THESE Days within this week

Hyderabad and Telangana schools will have many holidays in August 2025. These breaks are for festivals and national events. The holiday list includes both regular and optional holidays, so families can celebrate and spend time together.

Some important holidays early in August are Varalakshmi Vratham and Rakhi Purnima. Later in the month, schools will also be closed for Independence Day, Sri Krishnashtami, and Vinayaka Chavithi. These days are important for culture or the nation. Parents and students should check with their schools about optional holidays to know for sure if they will be closed.

Holidays This Week (August 8-9)

Schools in Telangana are preparing for two key holidays this week. The first, on Friday, August 8, is an optional holiday for Varalakshmi Vratham. The second holiday, a general one, falls on Saturday, August 9, for Rakhi Purnima. While Rakhi Purnima is celebrated widely as a day to honor the bond between siblings, Varalakshmi Vratham is a festival observed by married women to seek blessings for their families.