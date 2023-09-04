UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 OUT at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam Pattern, Admit Card

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission. Candidates can check the exam date, exam pattern and other details below.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission announced the dates of the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 on 04 September. A notice has been released containing the details regarding the exam date. According to the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 28 October 2023 (Saturday) and 29 October 2023 (Sunday).

The exam is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and C posts in an online mode. It consists of two sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness

The exam will be of 100 marks, with each section carrying 50 marks. There will be a deduction of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023

The dates regarding the admit card will be notified later. However, it is expected that the admit card will be available in the first or second week of October 2023.

UPSSSC PET Qualifying Marks 2023

The qualifying marks for the UP PET are 60% for general category candidates and 55% for reserved category candidates.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Exam Name Perlimany Entrance Test (PET) Selection Process Online Test Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Negative Marks 1/4 mark for every wrong answer Time 2 hours Exam Date 28 and 29 Oct 2023 Result Date to be released Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List