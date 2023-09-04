UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2023 OUT at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam Pattern, Admit Card

UPSSSC PET Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission announced the dates of the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 on 04 September. A notice has been released containing the details regarding the exam date. According to the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 28 October 2023 (Saturday) and 29 October 2023 (Sunday).

The exam is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and C posts in an online mode. It consists of two sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness

The exam will be of 100 marks, with each section carrying 50 marks. There will be a deduction of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023

The dates regarding the admit card will be notified later. However, it is expected that the admit card will be available in the first or second week of October 2023.

UPSSSC PET Qualifying Marks 2023

The qualifying marks for the UP PET are 60% for general category candidates and 55% for reserved category candidates.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission

Exam Name

Perlimany Entrance Test (PET)

Selection Process

Online Test

Exam Mode

Online

Number of Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Negative Marks

1/4 mark for every wrong answer

Time

2 hours

Exam Date

28 and 29 Oct 2023

Result Date

to be released

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Exam Centre List

District/City
Agra
Aligarh
Ambedkar Nagar
Amroha
Auraiya
Ayodhya
Azamgarh
Bahraich
Balrampur
Banda
Barabanki
Bareilly
Basti
Bijnor
Bulandshahr
Chandauli
Chitrakoot
Deoria
Etawah
Farrukhabad
Fatehpur
Firozabad
Gautam Budh Nagar
Ghaziabad
Ghazipur
Gonda
Gorakhpur
Hapur
Hardoi
Hathras
Hamirpur
Jaunpur
Jhansi
Kanpur Dehat
Kanpur Nagar
Kannauj
Kasganj
Kushinagar
Lakhimpur
Lalitpur
Lucknow
Maharajganj
Mahoba
Mainpuri
Mathura
Meerut
Mirjapur
Moradabad
Pilibhit
Pratapgarh
Prayagraj
Raebareli
Rampur
Saharanpur
Sambhal
Sant Kabir Nagar
Shahjahanpur
Shravasti
Siddharth Nagar
Sitapur
Sonbhadra
Sultanpur
Unnao
Uttarakhand
Varanasi

