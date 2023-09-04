NABARD Grade A Notification 2023: Apply Online For 150 Assistant Manager Posts at nabard.org

NABARD Grade A 2023 Notification: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) published the NABARD Grade A Notification 2023 PDF on its website: nabard.org. The total number of vacancies for Assistant Manager "Grade A" posts in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) is 150.

NABARD Grade A Notification 2023: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) published the NABARD Grade A Notification 2023 PDF on its website: nabard.org. The total number of vacancies for Assistant Manager "Grade A" posts in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) is 150 . Eligible candidates who want to apply online for the NABARD Grade A recruitment 2023 may do so from September 02 to September 23, 2023.

Candidates between the ages of 21 to 30 can apply for the post. Apart from that age relaxation is also provided by the official website which shall be discussed further in this article. One must hold a bachelor’s degree before applying for the Assistant Manager "Grade A" posts. Bachelor’s in various subjects are discussed in this article for candidates to have a better understanding before applying.

The NABARD Grade A Notification 2023 PDF contains all relevant information regarding it, including the dates that must be remembered, eligibility requirements, application and selection processes, exam format, syllabus, salary, and other specifics. To the students' advantage, we have nonetheless also added some important details below:

Recruitment NABARD Grade A Notification 2023 Recruitment Authority National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Post Name Assistant Manager “Grade A” Total Vacancies 150 Posts VAcancies announced 2nd September 2023 Application mode online Application Start Date 2nd September 2023 Application Last Date 23rd September 2023 Tentative prelims date 16 October 2023 Selection process Prelims, Mains and PI Official Website nabard.org

Candidates can download the NABARD recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 150 vacancies announced under NABARD recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of NABARD recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

NABARD Assistant Manager 2023 Vacancies

For the Rural Development Banking Service, NABARD has announced 150 openings for Assistant Managers in Grade 'A'. Check out the positions available here:

General: 77

Computer/ Information Technology: 40

Finance: 15

Company Secretary: 03

Electrical Engineering: 03

Civil Engineering: 03

Geo Informatics: 02

Food Processing: 02

Forestry: 02

Statistics: 02

Mass Communication/Media Specialist: 01

How to apply for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2023?

The steps for applying online for NABARD Grade A 2023 are listed below. To finish your application, please read and follow these instructions very carefully:

Visit ibpsonline.ibps.in

Click on the ‘Click here for New Registration’ tab.

In order to receive your Provisional register number and Password, you must complete the register.

To access your NABARD Grade A application online 2023, use the Provisional Registration number and Password given to you.

Carefully complete and double-check the application form's credentials.

Upload the necessary files in accordance with the guidelines provided in the NABARD Grade A announcement 2023 PDF.

Review the preview of your NABARD Grade A application form before submitting it in its final form.

The NABARD Grade A application fee payment in 2023 is the final stage.

Application fees for NABARD Assistant Manager

Candidates from the General Category must pay an application fee of Rs. 800 for NABARD Grade A assistant manager posts, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories must pay a fee of Rs. 150. For all categories, payment of this fee is required; otherwise, NABARD will reject your application.

Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Citizenship Indian Citizens only Age limit 21 years to 30 years Age relaxation details SC / ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PWBD (General): 10 years

PWBD (SC / ST): 15 years

PWBD (OBC): 13 years

Children/family members of victims who died in the 1984 riots: 5 years

Emergency Commissioned Officers/Short Service Commissioned Officers with specific conditions: 5 years

Ex-servicemen with specific conditions: 5 years Educational Qualification For generals, Bachelor's degree in any subject from any accredited university or institution with a minimum grade point average of 60% (SC/ST/PWBD applicants: 55%); OR postgraduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum grade point average of 55% (SC/ST/PWBD applicants: 50%); OR CA/CS/ICWA OR Ph.D. from institutions accredited by the government of India or the University Grants Commission.

For Other Specialist Posts please refer to the post-wise qualification details in the official notification for specific requirements.

Selection process for NABARD Assistant Manager

The three parts of the selection procedure for NABARD Grade A 2023 are Prelims, Mains, and an Interview round for Assistant Managers in Grade 'A' (RDBS), whereas Officers in Grade 'A' (P & SS) will only arrive for an Interview round. Here is how the selection process is broken down:

Grade 'A' Assistant Manager (RDBS):

Preliminaries: This section carries 200 marks and total time to complete the paper is 120 minutes.

Mains: The Mains phase has 210 minutes and 200 points.

The interview portion of the test carries a 50-mark weight.

Officers in Grade 'A' (P & SS):

Interview: The only component of the selection procedure for officers in Grade 'A' (P & SS) is the interview round, which is scored out of a possible 100.

NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A Salary:

If you are selected, your starting salary would be Rs. 44,500 per month. Your salary will rise in the following steps over time: Rs. 2,500 for four years, then to Rs. 2,850 for seven years, then to Rs. 2,850 for four more years, and finally to Rs. 3,300 for one year, with a maximum income of Rs. 89,150 after 17 years.