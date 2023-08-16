DDA Patwari Admit Card 2023 Released at dda.gov.in: Download Link Here

DDA Patwari Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The exam is from 19 to 28 August for Patwari Posts. Candidates can download from here.

DDA Patwari Admit Card 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) uploaded the admit cards for Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant and Assistant Accounts Officer Posts . DDA Admit Card 2023 has been released on 16 August 2023. Candidates who have applied for the DDA Patwari Recruitment 2023 can download their admit cards using their 'User ID' and 'Password' from the official website of DDA, i.e., https://dda.gov.in.

The DDA Patwari Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on 19, 20 and 26 August 2023. The exam for the post of Surveyor and Naib Tehsildar will be held on 26 August and 27 August respectively. The exam for Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant and AAO Posts will be conducted on 28 August. DDA JSA Exam will be conducted from 20 to 24 September 2023.

DDA Admit Card Download From Here

The DDA Admit Card 2023 contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam centre, and other details. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam.

A facilitation centre will start functioning at DDA office, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi - 110023 for the facility of those candidates who are unable to download their e-admit card for computer-based examination for the mentioned posts.

DDA Admit Card Facilitation Notice

How to Download DDA Patwari Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and then visit 'Job' Section

Step 2: Click on the link given against 'Direct Recruitment 2023: Link for downloading e-ADMIT CARD for computer-based examination for the post of Patwari (Post Code - 08) [Notice dated : 16.08.2023]'

Step 3: Login into your account

Step 5: Click on admit card link and take the print out of the admit card



DDA Exam Pattern 2023

There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions of 100 marks. The questions will be from General Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. The duration of the exam is 1 hour. The mode of the exam will be online.

0.33 will be deducted for each incorrect answer