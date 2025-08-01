SIR Electoral Roll New Voter List: The Election Commission of India (ECI) concluded its month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Friday, releasing the draft electoral records for Bihar in preparation of the next Assembly elections.

Due to enhanced verification, it is expected that around 65 lakh names will be struck from the voter list as part of this amendment process. You can quickly verify your status online or using mobile apps if you're not sure if your name is still on the list.

SIR Electoral Roll Objection Window

According to the SIR guidelines, voters and political parties have the opportunity to raise objections against entries deemed to be ineligible or request the addition of the names of eligible individuals who were left off between August 1 and September 1.

Who can Object?

A one-month period has been set aside by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during which: