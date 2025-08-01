SIR Electoral Roll New Voter List: The Election Commission of India (ECI) concluded its month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Friday, releasing the draft electoral records for Bihar in preparation of the next Assembly elections.
Due to enhanced verification, it is expected that around 65 lakh names will be struck from the voter list as part of this amendment process. You can quickly verify your status online or using mobile apps if you're not sure if your name is still on the list.
SIR Electoral Roll Objection Window
According to the SIR guidelines, voters and political parties have the opportunity to raise objections against entries deemed to be ineligible or request the addition of the names of eligible individuals who were left off between August 1 and September 1.
Who can Object?
A one-month period has been set aside by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during which:
Requests for inclusion can be made by eligible voters who were excluded from the draft rolls.
Political parties or voters may object to entries that are not eligible.
This is a part of the continuous process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
How to Add Name in Bihar Voter List?
The following methods are available to you for submitting a claim application:
Online Methods
1. Through https://voters.eci.gov.in, the ECI Voter Portal
2. With the ECINet mobile application
Offline Method
1. Fill out a printed form and deliver it to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in your area.
2. Additionally, you can use WhatsApp or a family member to submit the form.
Submission in Person
1. Go to your constituency's Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO).
Simple Ways to Check Your Name on the Bihar Voter List
Voters can check if their name is still in the Bihar Voter List or not for this Legislative Assembly Elections.
1. Using Your Voter ID (EPIC) Number
This is the easiest way if you have your Voter ID card.
Go to the Website: Visit the official voter portal: https://voters.eci.gov.in
Find the Search Option: Look for the link that says “Search in Electoral Roll.”
Enter Your Details: Type in your Voter ID (EPIC) number.
-
Enter Security Code: Type the characters you see in the image (CAPTCHA code).
Click Search: Your voter information will be displayed on the screen.
2. Using Your Personal Details
Use this method if you don't have your Voter ID number handy.
Go to the Search Website: Visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
-
Fill in the Form: Make sure you are on the “Search by Details” tab and enter your:
Full Name
Father’s or Husband’s Name
Age or Date of Birth
Gender
District and Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) area
Enter Security Code: Type the code shown in the image box.
-
Click Search: The website will look for your details and show you the result.
3. Using Your Mobile Number
This works only if your mobile number is linked to your Voter ID.
Go to the Search Website: Visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
Choose Mobile Search: Click on the “Search by Mobile” tab.
Enter Your Number: Type in your registered mobile number and the security code.
Verify with OTP: You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your phone. Enter it in the box.
View Your Status: Once verified, your voter details will appear.
Following a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in preparation for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, the draft was finally made public.
Before the SIR started in June, there were 7.93 crore registered voters in the state, according to the Election Commission. It is unknown how many voters are on the recently released draft rolls.
