Elon Musk launched his artificial intelligence company 'xAI' in 2023 to build AI models that are "maximally truth-seeking" and aligned with human values. The first AI model of xAi was Grok 4. It is a new generative AI tool that possesses PhD-level intelligence to develop AI images and videos. This feature is integrated directly into the Grok app, for both Grok iOS app and Grok Android app users, and within the X platform. Grok Imagine is part of the latest update to the Grok 4 model. It is developed to provide a fast and user-friendly experience for content creators. The tool enables Text-to-image and Text-to-video generation, and also offers a unique feature to animate static images. Musk has positioned Grok Imagine as a competitor to other major AI image generators and video models, such as Midjourney AI video tool, Google Veo 3, and OpenAI Sora. The tool is currently in a beta phase and is receiving updates to improve its capabilities.

Grok Imagine is a new Generative AI tool from xAI under its first AI model Grok 4. It extends the Grok chatbot's capabilities. Grok Imagine allows users to create AI images and videos from text prompts and animate still images into video clips, with audio. The tool is designed to be fast and accessible to be used for creating visual content, which are creative and short-form content like memes. Q2: How to try and access Grok Imagine? To access Grok Imagine, users need to be subscribed to X's premium tiers. The feature is available within the standalone Grok app for iOS and Android, and is also being rolled out to the main X platform. Access is granted through a waitlist, with priority given to SuperGrok and SuperGrok Heavy subscribers.

Q3: How to use Grok Imagine to create Images? Creating images with Grok Imagine is a straightforward process designed for speed. You can easily generate unique visual content by providing simple text or voice prompts to the tool within the Grok app. Open the Grok app and navigate to the “Imagine” tab.

Type a detailed text prompt describing the image you want.

Alternatively, use the voice command feature to describe your image.

The model will generate and display the corresponding image. Q4: How to use Grok Imagine to create Videos? Grok Imagine creates videos by first generating a still image from your prompt and then animating it. This two-step process allows for the creation of short, dynamic video clips with audio based on your initial text idea. Enter a text prompt to generate an image within the Grok app.

After the image is created, select the option to turn it into a video.

The tool will then animate the image and add sound.