RRB FAQs: Check Answers for Most Common Railway Exams Questions Here

RRB FAQs: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams represent hope, security, and the promise of a stable future for many government job aspirants in India. It is natural to have countless questions about eligibility, the application process, exams, results, and joining formalities with lakhs of candidates applying each year for various posts. This article on RRB FAQs aims to resolve every common doubt candidates face while preparing for railway jobs. Candidates who are planning to appear for the upcoming railway exams should check these RRB FAQs. It provides clear, reliable, and straightforward answers to help at every step. RRB FAQs Candidates often find incomplete information online, leading to mistakes during applications or misunderstandings about eligibility. Having a central reference for RRB FAQs ensures that candidates get verified, accurate, and up-to-date answers directly aligned with official recruitment guidelines.

The Railway Recruitment Board conducts centralized examinations for various posts such as Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technicians, Junior Engineers (JE), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Group D, and many more. With such massive participation, small errors or misinformation can cost candidates their dream opportunity. RRB FAQs on Application Process and Eligibility Candidates must understand the application process and eligibility requirements as the first step toward securing a railway job. The following are key RRB FAQs related to applying and qualifying for different posts. 1. How do I apply for a job in Railways through Railway Recruitment Board? Candidates can apply through the official RRB portals when a Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) is released. Notifications are published in Employment News, regional newspapers, and official RRB websites. Fill out the online form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee within the deadline.

2. How do I know about the details of posts notified by RRB? Each CEN contains post-wise details such as qualifications, age limits, salary, and selection stages. Candidates can also check Employment News or visit RRB’s official website to download the notification. 3. What is the minimum qualification for RRB jobs? The following are the minimum qualifications needed for each RRB job: Group D: 10th pass/ITI

NTPC (Clerical & Accounts): 12th pass

NTPC (Graduate level): Degree from a recognized university

ALP & Technician: ITI/Diploma

JE & SSE: Diploma or B.Tech 4. What is the age limit for RRB recruitment? The following are the age limit required for RRB recruitment: Group D: 18–33 years

NTPC: 18–30 years

ALP/Technicians: 18–28 years Reserved category candidates get age relaxations as per government rules.

5. Can I apply to more than one RRB? Yes, candidates can apply for multiple RRBs. However, exams for the same post are often conducted on the same date, so practically, they can appear for only one. RRB FAQs on Application Form and Fees A correct application form is important for any RRB recruitment. The following are some important RRB FAQs about fees and filling details properly. 6. What is the application fee for RRB exams? The following are the application fees for RRB exams for each category: UR/OBC: ₹500 (₹400 refunded after appearing in CBT)

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/Women/EWS: ₹250 (refunded after CBT). 7. How can I pay the RRB application fee? Candidates can pay the RRB application fees online (UPI, Net Banking, Cards) or offline (SBI Bank Challan). Cash payments or money orders are not accepted.

8. How can I avoid RRB application rejection? Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification, use proper formats for certificates, upload clear scanned images, and double-check all entries. Many applications get rejected due to mismatched details or missing documents. 9. Can I edit my RRB application after submitting it? Yes. RRB allows one-time modification with a nominal fee. However, candidates cannot change their RRB zone after submission. 10. How do I check my RRB application status? Candidates can log in to the RRB’s website and use the "Application Status" link to verify whether their form has been accepted or rejected. RRB FAQs on Examination Process The exam process is central to RRB recruitment. The following are key RRB FAQs to clarify test patterns and related procedures. 11. How will I know the RRB exam date?

The RRB exam dates are announced on the RRB websites and Employment News. The admit cards (e-call letters) are released around 10 days before the exam. 12. What is the exam pattern for RRB NTPC and Group D? The exam pattern for RRB NTPC and Group D posts is structured to test candidates on general awareness, reasoning, and aptitude. Each follows a multi-stage selection process: RRB NTPC Exam Pattern: Stage Name Subjects Number of Questions Duration CBT 1 Computer-Based Test (Screening) General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning 100 90 minutes CBT 2 Main Exam Same subjects with higher difficulty 120 90 minutes Skill Test Typing Skill Test/Computer Aptitude Test (as per post) Qualifying in nature - - DV Document Verification - - - Medical Medical Fitness Test - - -

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for each wrong answer in CBTs. RRB Group D Exam Pattern: Stage Name Subjects Number of Questions Duration CBT Computer-Based Test General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness 100 90 minutes PET Physical Efficiency Test Running/Lifting tasks (separate for male/female) Qualifying - DV Document Verification - - - Medical Medical Fitness Test - - - Negative Marking: 1/3rd marks deducted for wrong answers in CBT. Both exams are bilingual and conducted online. 13. What are the qualifying marks for RRB exams? The qualifying marks for RRB exams are the minimum scores candidates must secure in each stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to be considered for further rounds like Document Verification or Skill Test. These marks vary based on the category:

UR (General): 40%

OBC/SC: 30%

ST: 25% Candidates must first qualify the CBT for posts requiring skill tests (like Typing or Computer Aptitude). 14. Is there negative marking in RRB exams? Yes, 1/3rd marks are deducted for every wrong answer in CBT stages. 15. Are RRB exams bilingual? Yes, question papers are available in English, Hindi, and regional languages depending on the RRB zone. RRB FAQs on Admit Card, Results & Verification Once exams are over, focus shifts to results and document checks. These RRB FAQs explain this phase in detail. 16. What should I do if I don’t get my RRB admit card? Candidates can check the "Download E-Call Letter" link on the RRB website. If still unavailable, visit the inquiry counter at the RRB office before the exam date. 17. How will I know my RRB exam result?

RRB results are published on official RRB websites. Selected candidates’ roll numbers are listed in a PDF merit list. 18. What documents are required for RRB verification? Candidates must present original documents along with self-attested copies during the RRB Document Verification (DV) stage. This step confirms the eligibility and is crucial for final selection. The following is a complete list: Matriculation/SSC Certificate

Educational Qualification Certificates

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL)

EWS Certificate

PWD Certificate (if applicable)

Ex-Servicemen Discharge Certificate

Photo Identity Proof

Two Recent Passport-size Photographs

Medical Fitness Certificate

No Objection Certificate (NOC) Tip: Carry both originals and photocopies. Non-submission or discrepancies in documents can lead to disqualification.