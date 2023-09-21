Talathi Answer Key 2023 at mahabhumi.gov.in; Direct Link to Download PDF Soon

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Revenue Department will release the talathi response sheet on its official website- mahabhumi.gov.in. Check the Direct Link to download Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023 and Other Details.

Get the direct link to download Talathi Bharti Answer Key 2023 PDF here.

Talathi Bharti Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Talathi answer key 2023 is expected to be released by the Maharashtra Revenue Department on its official website shortly. The Maharashtra Revenue Department conducted the Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 17th August 2023 to 14th September 2023. All the candidates who appeared for Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 can download the answer key and check the details of the answer key here.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Answer Key 2023

Maharashtra Revenue Department successfully conducted an online exam for the 4644 posts of Maharashtra Talathi 17th August 2023 to 14th September 2023. Now the department is planning to release the Maharashtra Talathi answer key 2023 soon. In this article, we provide you the direct link to download Maharashtra Talathi answer key 2023 PDF here once it is released officially.

Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023: Overview

The Maharashtra Revenue Department has invited applications for the post of Talathi. The department will fill up 4644 vacancies through the Maharashtra Talathi exam 2023. Here is an overview of the Maharashtra Talathi exam 2023.

Maharashtra Talathi exam 2023: Overview Exam Name Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 Recruitment Body Maharashtra Revenue Department Educational Qualification Graduation Degree Total Vacancies 4644 Age Limit 19-38 Years Exam Date 17th August 2023 to 14th September 2023 Selection Process Written Exam.

Document Verification. Official Website mahabhumi.gov.in

How To Check Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023 ?

Maharashtra Talathi 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra Revenue Department. The candidates who appeared in the online exam conducted from 17th August 2023 to 14th September 2023 can check the Maharashtra talathi response sheet 2023 on its official website - mahabhumi.gov.in. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the Maharashtra Talathi answer key 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahabhumi.gov.in

Step 2: Search “News and Updates” on the home page

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Maharashtra Talathi answer key 2023’

Step 4: Answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the file and check the answers.

How to Submit Objection to Talathi Bharti Answer Key?

If the candidate feels any mistake or discrepancy in the answer keys he/ she can raise objections. Maharashtra Revenue Department provides a specific time window to file the objections. No objection will be considered after that deadline. The panel of experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared.