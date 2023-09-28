Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023: Check Login Link at mahabhumi.gov.in

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue Department released the answer key for the post of Talathi.The answer key is uploaded on the official website - mahabhumi.gov.in. The candidates can check all the latest updates regarding the answer key in this article. The answer key will help candidates to assess their performance in the examination.
Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023
Students who appeared in the exam can log into the website of the department and check the status of the answer key. The candidates are required to use their registration number and password.
|Maharashtra Talathi Login Link
|Click Here
Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key Objection
If there are any objections to the answer key, candidates can file an online objection on the website of the department. The objections can be submitted by depositing some fees.
Maharashtra Talathi Result
The result will be prepared after examining the objections which will be submitted by the candidates. The result is expected to be released in the month of October/November 2023.
How to Download Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download the answer for the exam conducted in the month of August or September 2023
Firstly, Go to the official website of Maharashtra Revenue Department mahabhumi.gov.in
Secondly, Click on the answer key link given
Thirdly, Login into the page
Fourthly, Check the answers
Fifthly, Take the print out
Talathi Answer Key Overview
|
Name of Exam Body
|
Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department
|
Post Name
|
Talathi
|
Number of Vacancies
|
4657
|
Talathi Bharti Exam Date 2023
|
17 August to14 September 2023
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Passing Marks
|
45% Marks
|
Official website
|
mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilin
Maharashtra Talathi exam 2023 was conducted from 17 August to 14 September for a total of 4644 vacancies.
Maharashtra Talathi Helpline Number
- Helpline Number (Technical) - 919513438043
- Helpline Number (Non-Technical) - 02025712712
- Working hours of Help Desk Office : From 10.00 A.M to 5.00 P.M. Monday to Saturday (Lunch Break: 1.30 P.M. to 2.30 P.M.)