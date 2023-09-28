Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023: Check Login Link at mahabhumi.gov.in

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023 has been released at mahabhumi.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam from 17 August to 14 September 2023 can check the lastest updates regarding the answer key key link, objection details and other related information here.

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue Department released the answer key for the post of Talathi.The answer key is uploaded on the official website - mahabhumi.gov.in. The candidates can check all the latest updates regarding the answer key in this article. The answer key will help candidates to assess their performance in the examination.

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023

Students who appeared in the exam can log into the website of the department and check the status of the answer key. The candidates are required to use their registration number and password.

Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key Objection

If there are any objections to the answer key, candidates can file an online objection on the website of the department. The objections can be submitted by depositing some fees.

Maharashtra Talathi Result

The result will be prepared after examining the objections which will be submitted by the candidates. The result is expected to be released in the month of October/November 2023.

How to Download Maharashtra Talathi Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer for the exam conducted in the month of August or September 2023

Firstly, Go to the official website of Maharashtra Revenue Department mahabhumi.gov.in

Secondly, Click on the answer key link given

Thirdly, Login into the page

Fourthly, Check the answers

Fifthly, Take the print out

Talathi Answer Key Overview

Name of Exam Body Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department Post Name Talathi Number of Vacancies 4657 Talathi Bharti Exam Date 2023 17 August to14 September 2023 Exam Mode Offline Passing Marks 45% Marks Official website mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilin

Maharashtra Talathi exam 2023 was conducted from 17 August to 14 September for a total of 4644 vacancies.

