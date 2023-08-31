Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject Wise Topics

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The initial and most significant phase in beginning your study for the upcoming General Duty Constable Exam is to go through the Delhi Police Constable Syllabus. The Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern will help candidates create an effective strategy to prepare disciplined preparation for the upcoming Delhi Police Constable. Along with the official notification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) updated the Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern for the constable position. There will now be 80 questions to answer for 160 marks in 60 minutes, and there will be a 0.50 mark deduction for each incorrect answer.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed Delhi Police Constable syllabus PDF, including the Delhi Police Constable exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.
|
Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Highlights
|
Post Name
|
Delhi Police Constable
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Maximum Marks
|
90 marks
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Medical Examination (ME)
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 Mark
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 Mark
Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the Delhi Police Constable syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the Delhi Police Constable Syllabus below:
|
Delhi Police Constable Syllabus PDF
Delhi Police Constable 2023 Syllabus
The Delhi Police Constable syllabus is divided into 4 subjects i.e. Numerical Ability, Reasoning, General Knowledge/Current Affairs and Computer. Check the subject-wise Delhi Police Constable syllabus for the exam shared below.
|
Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Numerical Ability
|
Number Systems
Problems Related to Numbers
Computation of Whole Numbers
Decimals and Fractions
Relationship between Numbers
Fundamental arithmetical operations
Percentages
Ratio and Proportion
Averages
Interest
Profit and Loss
Discount
Mensuration
Time and Distance
Ratio and Time
Time and Work
|
Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities and Differences
Figural Classification
Spatial Orientation
Relationship Concepts
Arithmetic Number Series
Non-Verbal Series
Observation
Visual Memory
Discrimination
Coding and decoding
Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification
Spatial Visualization
|
General Knowledge/Current Affairs
|
Economics
India & its Neighbouring Countries
Culture
Indian Constitution
Sports
Geography
History
Scientific Research
Polity
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
Elements of Word Processing
MS Excel
Communication
Internet
WWW and Web Browsers
URL
HTTP
FTP
Web sites
Blogs
Web Browsing Software
Search Engines
Chat
Video conferencing
e-Banking
Delhi Police Constable PET
The candidate who will clear the written examination will be called for physical efficiency test (PET). The details of the PET examination are listed below
|
Gender
|
Age Range
|
Race: 1600m
|
Long Jump
|
High Jump
|
Male Candidates
|
Up to 30 years
|
6 Minutes
|
14 Feet
|
3’9”
|
Male Candidates
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
7 Minutes
|
13 Feet
|
3’6”
|
Male Candidates
|
Above 40 years
|
8 Minutes
|
12 Feet
|
3’3”
|
Female Candidates
|
Up to 30 years
|
8 Minutes
|
10 Feet
|
3’
|
Female Candidates
|
Above 30 to 40 years
|
9 Minutes
|
09 Feet
|
2’9”
|
Female Candidates
|
Above 40 years
|
10 Minutes
|
08 Feet
|
2’6”
Note: The female candidates, who are pregnant, at the time of PE&MT, will not be allowed to
participate in Physical Endurance Test. Their test will be conducted after “the period of
confinement” and till then the result of such candidates will be kept in a sealed cover and
the vacancies will be kept in reserve.
The Ex-servicemen who will be shortlisted in Computer Based Examination will have to appear in PET/PST stage for recording measurements of height, chest and weight only. PET will not be held for these Ex-servicemen candidates. Further, they will have to qualify for a medical Examination
Delhi Police Constable PST
The PET will be followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) on which physical parameters like height, and chest size will be checked. The candidates qualifying at this stage will be called for medical examination. The details are listed below
Height:
Male: 170 cms
Female: 157 cms
Chest: Male candidates should have the following standards of chest measurement:
Un-expanded: 81 cms
Minimum expansion: 4 cms
Note: Chest measurement for female candidates will not be taken. However, it will be ascertained that the chest is well developed
The relaxations in the height and chest will be given to candidates from reserved categories and states as per government norms.
The PET/PST candidates will be called for a detailed medical examination post-clearing.
Weightage of Delhi Police Constable Syllabus
The online examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 90 questions carrying 1 mark each and 0.25 mark will be deducted as penalty for marking wrong answers, with the composition listed below:
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-A
|
General Knowledge/Current Affairs
|
50
|
50
|
90 minutes
|
Part-B
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Part-C
|
Numerical Ability
|
15
|
15
|
Part-D
|
Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc.
|
10
|
10
How to Cover Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023?
- Analyse the Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.
- Choose the best Delhi Police Constable books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
- Attempt mock papers and Delhi Police Constable's previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
- Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc. to retain concepts for a longer period.
Best Books for Delhi Police Constable Syllabus
Candidates should pick the best Delhi Police Constable books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise Delhi Police Constable syllabus. The list of best Delhi Police Constable exam books is shared below:
|
Delhi Police Constable Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Numerical Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
