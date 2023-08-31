Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject Wise Topics

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts the online examination, Physical standard test and physical efficiency test for Delhi Police Constables. Check the Delhi Police Constable Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The initial and most significant phase in beginning your study for the upcoming General Duty Constable Exam is to go through the Delhi Police Constable Syllabus. The Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern will help candidates create an effective strategy to prepare disciplined preparation for the upcoming Delhi Police Constable. Along with the official notification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) updated the Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern for the constable position. There will now be 80 questions to answer for 160 marks in 60 minutes, and there will be a 0.50 mark deduction for each incorrect answer.

Along with the Delhi Police Constable syllabus for computer-based test (CBT), aspirants must be familiar with the Delhi Police Constable exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the Delhi Police Constable exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest syllabus for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed Delhi Police Constable syllabus PDF, including the Delhi Police Constable exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Highlights Post Name Delhi Police Constable Duration 90 minutes Maximum Marks 90 marks Selection Process Computer-Based Examination (CBE) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Medical Examination (ME) Marking Scheme 1 Mark Negative Marking 0.25 Mark

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the Delhi Police Constable syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the Delhi Police Constable Syllabus below:

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus PDF Download Here

Delhi Police Constable 2023 Syllabus

The Delhi Police Constable syllabus is divided into 4 subjects i.e. Numerical Ability, Reasoning, General Knowledge/Current Affairs and Computer. Check the subject-wise Delhi Police Constable syllabus for the exam shared below.

Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics Numerical Ability Number Systems Problems Related to Numbers Computation of Whole Numbers Decimals and Fractions Relationship between Numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations Percentages Ratio and Proportion Averages Interest Profit and Loss Discount Mensuration Time and Distance Ratio and Time Time and Work Reasoning Analogies Similarities and Differences Figural Classification Spatial Orientation Relationship Concepts Arithmetic Number Series Non-Verbal Series Observation Visual Memory Discrimination Coding and decoding Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification Spatial Visualization General Knowledge/Current Affairs Economics India & its Neighbouring Countries Culture Indian Constitution Sports Geography History Scientific Research Polity Computer Fundamentals Elements of Word Processing MS Excel Communication Internet WWW and Web Browsers URL HTTP FTP Web sites Blogs Web Browsing Software Search Engines Chat Video conferencing e-Banking

Delhi Police Constable PET

The candidate who will clear the written examination will be called for physical efficiency test (PET). The details of the PET examination are listed below

Gender Age Range Race: 1600m Long Jump High Jump Male Candidates Up to 30 years 6 Minutes 14 Feet 3’9” Male Candidates Above 30 to 40 years 7 Minutes 13 Feet 3’6” Male Candidates Above 40 years 8 Minutes 12 Feet 3’3” Female Candidates Up to 30 years 8 Minutes 10 Feet 3’ Female Candidates Above 30 to 40 years 9 Minutes 09 Feet 2’9” Female Candidates Above 40 years 10 Minutes 08 Feet 2’6”

Note: The female candidates, who are pregnant, at the time of PE&MT, will not be allowed to

participate in Physical Endurance Test. Their test will be conducted after “the period of

confinement” and till then the result of such candidates will be kept in a sealed cover and

the vacancies will be kept in reserve.

The Ex-servicemen who will be shortlisted in Computer Based Examination will have to appear in PET/PST stage for recording measurements of height, chest and weight only. PET will not be held for these Ex-servicemen candidates. Further, they will have to qualify for a medical Examination

Delhi Police Constable PST

The PET will be followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) on which physical parameters like height, and chest size will be checked. The candidates qualifying at this stage will be called for medical examination. The details are listed below

Height:

Male: 170 cms

Female: 157 cms

Chest: Male candidates should have the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded: 81 cms

Minimum expansion: 4 cms

Note: Chest measurement for female candidates will not be taken. However, it will be ascertained that the chest is well developed

The relaxations in the height and chest will be given to candidates from reserved categories and states as per government norms.

The PET/PST candidates will be called for a detailed medical examination post-clearing.

Weightage of Delhi Police Constable Syllabus

The online examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 90 questions carrying 1 mark each and 0.25 mark will be deducted as penalty for marking wrong answers, with the composition listed below:

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-A General Knowledge/Current Affairs 50 50 90 minutes Part-B Reasoning 25 25 Part-C Numerical Ability 15 15 Part-D Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. 10 10

How to Cover Delhi Police Constable Syllabus 2023?

Delhi Police Constable is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the Delhi Police Constable syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the exam in one attempt.

Analyse the Delhi Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.

Choose the best Delhi Police Constable books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.

Attempt mock papers and Delhi Police Constable's previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.

Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc. to retain concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for Delhi Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best Delhi Police Constable books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise Delhi Police Constable syllabus. The list of best Delhi Police Constable exam books is shared below:

Delhi Police Constable Books 2023 Subject Book Names English Objective General English by SP Bakshi Numerical Ability Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

