Delhi Police Constable Documents Required: Check the List Here

The Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination to recruit constable (executive) male and female in Delhi Police. Check the documents required for verification and apply online for the Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam

Delhi Police Constable Documents Required: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Constable (Executive) male and female in Delhi Police. A total of 7547 vacancies have been released under the Delhi Police Constable recruitment drive. The online Delhi Police Constable application process will begin from September 1 to September 30, 2023. All the eligible candidates should enter the correct details in the online form and upload all the asked documents in the prescribed format to avoid rejection of their candidature.

The candidates will be selected for the Delhi Police Constable post based on their performance in the computer-based examination followed by the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test and medical examination round. Moreover, candidates are required to carry all the required eligibility certificates/documents for the verification with the original certificates at the time of PE & MT by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Constable Documents Required Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Constable (Executive) Male and Female Vacancies 7547 Application Mode Online Eligibility 18-25 years, 10+2 pass Selection Process Computer-based examinations, Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests and Medical Examination round Salary Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100) Job Location Delhi

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2023 Documents Required

There are certain documents required to complete the Delhi Police Constable application process successfully. Hence, it is advised to keep the following documents handy before proceeding with one-time registration.

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP) Email ID (to be verified through OTP). Aadhaar Number. If an Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to submit the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card

PAN

Passport

Driving License

School/ College ID

Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Information about the Board, Roll Number, and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination. Disability Certificate Number: If you are a person with a benchmark disability Recent scanned colour passport-size photograph Scanned signature in JPEG format Caste Certificate, if applicable.

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2023 Documents Specifications

To complete the Delhi Police Constable application process successfully, all the eligible candidates are required to upload the following documents in the prescribed format shared below.

Document Type Size Image Dimension Format Recent scanned colour passport-size photograph 20 KB to 50 KB 3.5 cm (width) X 4.5 cm (height) JPEG Scanned signature 10 to 20 KB 4.0 cm (width) X 2.0 cm (height) JPEG

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Documents Required

Along with the Delhi Police Constable admit card, it is mandatory to bring at least two passport-size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as mentioned on the hall ticket, such as:

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar,

Voter’s ID Card,

Driving License,

PAN Card,

Passport,

ID Card issued by University/ College/ School,

Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU),

Ex-serviceman Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence.

Any other photo-bearing a valid ID card issued by the Central/ State Government.

Delhi Police Constable Documents Verification

All candidates declared qualified in the Computer Based Examination, and PE&MT (i.e., race, long/ high jump, and physical measurement) will be shortlisted for Document Verification. They will be required to carry photocopies and original documents for Document Verification which will be conducted by Delhi Police. They need to bring two passport-size recent color photographs and one original valid Photo ID Proof to appear for the verification process. They need to submit copies of various documents, such as.

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate.

Essential Educational Qualification Certificate

Driving License (Motorcycle or Car) for male candidates.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.

Hill Area Certificate, if applicable.

For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Serving Defence Personnel Certificate/ NOC, if applicable. Undertaking as per Annexure-IV. Discharge Certificate, if discharged from the Armed Forces.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation

Wards Certificate issued to wards of Delhi Police personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, if applicable.

Sports Certificate, if applicable.

Certificate of Departmental candidates of Delhi Police, if applicable.

No Objection Certificate, in the case already employed in Government/Government undertakings.

NCC Certificate A, B, or C, if applicable

RRU Certificate, if applicable.

Other Relevant Documents

Also Read Related Articles,