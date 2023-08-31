SSC GD Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics

SSC GD Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts the online examination, Physical standard test and physical efficiency test for GD Constables. Check the SSC GD Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

SSC GD Constable Syllabus
SSC GD Constable Syllabus

SSC GD Syllabus 2023: The initial and most significant phase in beginning your study for the upcoming General Duty Constable Exam is to go through the SSC GD Syllabus. The SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern will help candidates create an effective strategy to prepare disciplined preparation for the upcoming SSC GD. Along with the official notification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) updated the SSC GD Exam Pattern for the constable position. There will now be 80 questions to answer for 160 marks in 60 minutes, and there will be a 0.50 mark deduction for each incorrect answer.

Along with the SSC GD syllabus for computer-based tests (CBT), aspirants must be familiar with the SSC GD exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC GD exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS specialist officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

Career Counseling

In this blog, we have shared a detailed SSC GD syllabus PDF, including the SSC GD exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.

Also Check;

SSC GD Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

SSC GD Syllabus 2023 Highlights

Post Name

General Duty Constable

Duration

60 minutes (1 hour)

Maximum Marks

160 marks

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination (ME)

Marking Scheme

2 Marks

Negative Marking

0.50 Marks

SSC GD Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the SSC GD syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the SSC GD Syllabus below:

SSC GD Syllabus PDF

Download Here

SSC GD 2023 Syllabus

The SSC GD syllabus is divided into 4 subjects i.e. Elementary Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness and English/Hindi. Check the subject-wise SSC GD syllabus for the exam shared below.

SSC GD  Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

Elementary Mathematics

Number Systems

Problems Related to Numbers

Computation of Whole Numbers

Decimals and Fractions

Relationship between Numbers

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Averages

Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Ratio and Time

Time and Work

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities and Differences

Figural Classification

Spatial Orientation

Relationship Concepts

Arithmetic Number Series

Non-Verbal Series

Observation

Visual Memory

Discrimination

Coding and decoding

Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification

Spatial Visualization

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Economics

India & its Neighbouring Countries

Culture

Indian Constitution

Sports

Geography

History

Scientific Research

Polity

English

One Word Substitution

Spellings

Synonyms & Antonyms

Cloze Test

Phrase and idioms meaning

Phrase Replacement

Fill in the blanks

Reading comprehension

Error Spotting

Hindi

संधि और संधि विच्छेद

उपसर्ग

प्रत्यय

पर्यायवाची शब्द

मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

सामासिक पदों की रचना और समास विग्रह

विपरीतार्थक (विलोम) शब्द

संज्ञा शब्दों से विशेषण बनाना

क्रिया : सकर्मक, अकर्मक और पूर्वकालिक क्रियाएँ

शब्द-शुद्धि : अशुद्ध शब्दों का शुद्धिकरण और शब्दगत अशुद्धि का कारण

वाक्य-शुद्धि : अशुद्ध वाक्यों का शुद्धिकरण और वाक्यगत अशुद्धि का कारण

सरल, संयुक्त और मिश्र अंग्रेजी वाक्यों का हिंदी में रूपांतरण और हिंदी वाक्यों का अंग्रेजी में रूपांतरण

अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिंदी शब्द

वाच्य : कर्तृवाच्य, कर्मवाच्य और भाववाच्य प्रयोग

वाक्यांश के लिए एक सार्थक शब्द

अनेकार्थक शब्द

शब्द-युग्म

कार्यालयी पत्रों से संबंधित ज्ञान

SSC GD PET

The candidate who will clear the written examination will be called for physical efficiency test (PET). The details of the PET examination is listed below

 

 

Male

Female

Remarks

Race

5 Kms in 24 minutes

1.6 Kms in 8 ½ minutes

For candidates other than

those belonging to Ladakh

Region.

1.6 Kms in 6 ½ minutes

800 metres in 4 minutes

For candidates of Ladakh

Region.

Note: Pregnant female candidates will be rejected from further evaluation at this stage and will not be allowed to take the PET.

The Ex-servicemen who will be shortlisted in Computer Based Examination will have to appear in PET/PST stage for recording measurement of height, chest and weight only. PET will not be held for these Ex-servicemen candidates. Further, they will have to qualify for medical Examination

SSC GD PST

The PET will be followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST)  on which physical parameters like height, chest size, and weight will be checked. The candidates qualifying this stage will be called for medical examination. The details are listed below

Height:

Male: 170 cms

Female: 157 cms

Chest: Male candidates should have the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded: 80 cms

Minimum expansion: 5 cms

Note: Chest measurement for female candidates will not be taken. However, it will be ascertained that the chest is well developed

Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards

The relaxations in the height chest will be given to candidates from reserved categories and states as per government norms.

The PET/PST candidates will be called for a detailed medical examination post-clearing. 

Weightage of SSC GD Syllabus

The online examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the composition listed below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20

40

60 minutes

General Knowledge & General Awareness

20

40

Elementary Mathematics

20

40

English/ Hindi

20

40

Total

80

160

How to Cover SSC GD Syllabus 2023?

SSC GD is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the SSC GD syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Specialist Officer exam in one attempt.

  • Analyse the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.
  • Choose the best SSC GD books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and SSC GD previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
  • Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for SSC GD Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best SSC GD books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise SSC GD syllabus. The list of best SSC GD exam books is shared below:

SSC GD Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

FAQ

What is the SSC GD Syllabus?

The SSC GD syllabus is divided into 4 subjects i.e. Elementary Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness and English/Hindi.

What is the minimum height required for an SSC GD Constable?

The minimum height required for male candidates of 170 cm and 157 cm for female candidates

How many questions will be asked in the SSC GD online exam?

The SSC GD online examination consists of 4 sections having a total of 80 questions which will consist of 2 marks each.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next