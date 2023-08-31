SSC GD Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics

SSC GD Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts the online examination, Physical standard test and physical efficiency test for GD Constables. Check the SSC GD Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

SSC GD Syllabus 2023: The initial and most significant phase in beginning your study for the upcoming General Duty Constable Exam is to go through the SSC GD Syllabus. The SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern will help candidates create an effective strategy to prepare disciplined preparation for the upcoming SSC GD. Along with the official notification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) updated the SSC GD Exam Pattern for the constable position. There will now be 80 questions to answer for 160 marks in 60 minutes, and there will be a 0.50 mark deduction for each incorrect answer.

Along with the SSC GD syllabus for computer-based tests (CBT), aspirants must be familiar with the SSC GD exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC GD exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS specialist officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed SSC GD syllabus PDF, including the SSC GD exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books.

Also Check;

SSC GD Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

SSC GD Syllabus 2023 Highlights Post Name General Duty Constable Duration 60 minutes (1 hour) Maximum Marks 160 marks Selection Process Computer-Based Examination (CBE) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Medical Examination (ME) Marking Scheme 2 Marks Negative Marking 0.50 Marks

SSC GD Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the SSC GD syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the SSC GD Syllabus below:

SSC GD Syllabus PDF Download Here

SSC GD 2023 Syllabus

The SSC GD syllabus is divided into 4 subjects i.e. Elementary Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness and English/Hindi. Check the subject-wise SSC GD syllabus for the exam shared below.

SSC GD Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics Elementary Mathematics Number Systems Problems Related to Numbers Computation of Whole Numbers Decimals and Fractions Relationship between Numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations Percentages Ratio and Proportion Averages Interest Profit and Loss Discount Mensuration Time and Distance Ratio and Time Time and Work General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Similarities and Differences Figural Classification Spatial Orientation Relationship Concepts Arithmetic Number Series Non-Verbal Series Observation Visual Memory Discrimination Coding and decoding Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification Spatial Visualization General Knowledge and General Awareness Economics India & its Neighbouring Countries Culture Indian Constitution Sports Geography History Scientific Research Polity English One Word Substitution Spellings Synonyms & Antonyms Cloze Test Phrase and idioms meaning Phrase Replacement Fill in the blanks Reading comprehension Error Spotting Hindi संधि और संधि विच्छेद उपसर्ग प्रत्यय पर्यायवाची शब्द मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ सामासिक पदों की रचना और समास विग्रह विपरीतार्थक (विलोम) शब्द संज्ञा शब्दों से विशेषण बनाना क्रिया : सकर्मक, अकर्मक और पूर्वकालिक क्रियाएँ शब्द-शुद्धि : अशुद्ध शब्दों का शुद्धिकरण और शब्दगत अशुद्धि का कारण वाक्य-शुद्धि : अशुद्ध वाक्यों का शुद्धिकरण और वाक्यगत अशुद्धि का कारण सरल, संयुक्त और मिश्र अंग्रेजी वाक्यों का हिंदी में रूपांतरण और हिंदी वाक्यों का अंग्रेजी में रूपांतरण अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिंदी शब्द वाच्य : कर्तृवाच्य, कर्मवाच्य और भाववाच्य प्रयोग वाक्यांश के लिए एक सार्थक शब्द अनेकार्थक शब्द शब्द-युग्म कार्यालयी पत्रों से संबंधित ज्ञान

SSC GD PET

The candidate who will clear the written examination will be called for physical efficiency test (PET). The details of the PET examination is listed below

Male Female Remarks Race 5 Kms in 24 minutes 1.6 Kms in 8 ½ minutes For candidates other than those belonging to Ladakh Region. 1.6 Kms in 6 ½ minutes 800 metres in 4 minutes For candidates of Ladakh Region.

Note: Pregnant female candidates will be rejected from further evaluation at this stage and will not be allowed to take the PET.

The Ex-servicemen who will be shortlisted in Computer Based Examination will have to appear in PET/PST stage for recording measurement of height, chest and weight only. PET will not be held for these Ex-servicemen candidates. Further, they will have to qualify for medical Examination

SSC GD PST

The PET will be followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) on which physical parameters like height, chest size, and weight will be checked. The candidates qualifying this stage will be called for medical examination. The details are listed below

Height:

Male: 170 cms

Female: 157 cms

Chest: Male candidates should have the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded: 80 cms

Minimum expansion: 5 cms

Note: Chest measurement for female candidates will not be taken. However, it will be ascertained that the chest is well developed

Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards

The relaxations in the height chest will be given to candidates from reserved categories and states as per government norms.

The PET/PST candidates will be called for a detailed medical examination post-clearing.

Weightage of SSC GD Syllabus

The online examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the composition listed below:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 40 60 minutes General Knowledge & General Awareness 20 40 Elementary Mathematics 20 40 English/ Hindi 20 40 Total 80 160

How to Cover SSC GD Syllabus 2023?

SSC GD is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the SSC GD syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Specialist Officer exam in one attempt.

Analyse the SSC GD syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.

Choose the best SSC GD books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.

Attempt mock papers and SSC GD previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.

Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for SSC GD Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best SSC GD books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise SSC GD syllabus. The list of best SSC GD exam books is shared below: