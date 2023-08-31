OTET Result 2023 OUT: Download Paper 1 and 2 Marks, Final Answer Key PDF on bseodisha.ac.in

OTET Result 2023 is announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) on 31 August 2023. Check the Direct Download Link for OTET Marks, and Final Answer Key PDF in this article. Also check steps to download, qualifying marks and other information.

OTET Result 2023 OUT: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha), on 31 August, announced the marks scored by the candidates in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2 (OTET 2). Those who appeared in the said exam can download the result from the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. Students are required to use their credentials to login into the result link (indiaresults.com)

The board has also released the OTET Final Answer Key in PDF format for SET A, SET B, SET and SET D. The candidates can check the answers by clicking on the PDF links provided here.

OTET Result Download Link

The exam was held on 01 July 2023. The candidate can check their score using their roll number and mobile. The direct download link for OTET 2 Result is provided in this article below.

OTET Result 2023 Link Check Marks Here OTET Paper 1 Final Answer Key PDF Download PDF Here OTET Paper 2 Final Answer Key PDF Download Link Here

OTET Qualifying Marks 2023

To qualify for the OTET, candidates should secure a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate. The pass mark for each subject is 30%.

OSSTET Answer Key: Check Steps to Download the Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download the result from the official website of BSE Odisha with the help of the simple steps given below:

Accessing the Official Website: Go to the website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in and click on 'ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2022 ( 2nd )' given under ‘Latest Updates’ Section

Entering Credentials: You are required to login using roll number, date of birth, or roll number and mobile number

Scorecard Download: The result showcases the candidate's score, performance in different sections, and whether they have qualified for Paper I, Paper II, or both.

OTET Result 2023 Overview

The OTET exam serves as a crucial assessment to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Odisha. The exam consists of two papers – Paper 1 for teaching classes I to V and Paper 2 for classes VI to VIII.

Name of Exam Body The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Exam Name Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2 (OTET 2). Exam Date 01 July 2023 Result Date 31 Aug 2023 Passing marks 60% Credentials Roll Number Date of Birth Result website indiaresults.com official website bseodisha.ac.in

