SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: Apply Online For 6160 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: SBI is filling up more than six thousand vacancies for Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check Online Application Dates and, Notification, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Pattern and Other Details.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023

SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting application from the candidates eligible for the post of Apprentice. The SBI Apprentice Online Registration Link is available from 01 to 21 September.  The candidates can apply on nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org or bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/ careers.

A total of 6160 vacancies will filled in banks across the country. Interested candidates should be a graduate and their age should not be more than 28 years.

The selection process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is the same as the previous recruitment drive.  The candidates can get this job by clearing online written test and a local language test. The online exam will be held in October / November.

SBI Apprentice Notification 2023

SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification for 6160 vacancies uploaded on 31 August 2023. The candidates can download the notification and check all the details. The candidates can read the notification for more details on SBI Recruitment 2023 for a detailed selection process, job profile, application process and other details.

SBI Apprentice Notification Download PDF Here
SBI Online Application Link Apply Here

SBI Apprentice Date 2023

SBI Apprentice Notification Date 31 August 2023
SBI Apprentice Application Opening Date 01 September 2023
SBI Apprentice Application Closing Date 21 September 2023
SBI Apprentice Exam Date to be held in Oct/Nov 2023
SBI Apprentice Admit Card Date to be announced
SBI Apprentice Result Date to be announced
SBI Apprentice Language Test Date to be annouced

SBI Apprentice Eligibility 2023

The eligibility criteria for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 are as follows:

  • The candidate must be a citizen of India.
  • The candidate must be a graduate
  • The candidate must have passed the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) aptitude test.
  • Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 01.08.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both days inclusive)

SBI Apprentice Vacancies 2023

The candidates can check the total number of seats available in each state or union territory of all the different categories below:

State Name

Language

Total

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi / Urdu

412

173

110

40

86

3

Rajasthan

Hindi

925

371

185

92

157

120

Maharashtra

Marathi

466

208

125

46

46

41

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu / Urdu

390

157

105

39

62

27

Kerala

Malayalam

424

222

114

42

42

4

Tamil Naidu

Tamil

648

281

174

64

123

6

Karnataka

Kannada

175

71

47

17

28

12

West Bengal

Bengali / Nepali

328

133

72

32

75

16

Gujarat

Gujarati

291

121

78

29

20

43

Telangana

Telugu / Urdu

125

52

33

12

20

8

Odisha

Odia

205

84

24

32

45

7

Assam

Assamese / Bengali / Bodo

121

55

32

12

8

14

Bihar

Hindi / Urdu

50

24

13

5

8

0

Jharkhand

Hindi / Santhali

27

12

3

2

3

7

Himachal Pradesh

Hindi

200

82

40

20

50

8

Haryana

Hindi / Punjabi

150

67

40

15

28

0

Punjab

Punjabi / Hindi

365

148

76

36

105

0

UT Pondicherry

Tamil

26

13

7

2

4

0

UT Andaman & Nicobar Island

English / Hindi

8

6

2

0

0

0

Sikkim

Nepali / English

10

5

2

1

2

0

UT Jammu & Kashmir

Hindi / Urdu

100

44

27

10

8

11

UT Chandigarh

Hindi / Punjabi

25

13

6

2

4

0

UT Laddakh

Ladakhi / Urdu / Bhoti

10

6

2

1

1

0

Goa

Konkani

26

17

4

2

0

3

SBI Apprentice Selection Process 2023

The selection process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages:

  1. Online registration
  2. Online written test
  3. Local language test
  4. Medical Exam

SBI Apprentice Exam 2023

  • It will be a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 100 MCQs in four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and computer Aptitude. 
  • Each section will be 15 minutes
  • Each section will have 25 questions of 1 mark each
  • Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam,
    Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu , Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language a

SBI Apprentice Language Test 2023

The test will be held in the local language of the state where the candidate is applying. The local language test will be held for the following languages:

  • Assamese
  • Bengali
  • Bodo
  • Bhoti
  • Kokborok
  • English
  • Gujarati
  • Hindi
  • Kannada
  • Konkani
  • Ladakhi
  • Malayalam
  • Marathi
  • Manipuri
  • Nepali
  • Oriya
  • Punjabi
  • Santhali
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Urdu

SBI Apprentice Salary 2023

The salary for an SBI Apprentice is Rs. 15,000 per month. The apprentices are not eligible for other benefits such as medical allowance, travel allowance, and hostel accommodation.

The duration of the SBI Apprenticeship program is one year. The apprentices will be trained in various banking operations such as customer service, account opening, and lending.

SBI Apprentice 2023: How to Fill Application Form ?

The application process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is online. The candidates can apply for this recruitment through the official website of the SBI as follow:

Visit the website - https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and open the appropriate Online Application Form, available in the 'Current Openings’.

Fill Application Form - Now, fill the application carefully and submit it.  Once the application is filled in completely, yoi  should submit the data. Thereafter, the registration is final and no change/ edit of any data will be allowed. The registration at this stage is provisional.

Pay Application Form - After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, yoi are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application.Fee can be paid by using debit card/credit card /internet banking by providing information as asked on the screen.

Take Print-out -  On successful completion of transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated, which may be printed for record. Printout of Application Form is NOT to be sent to SBI.

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC/EWS Rs.30General/OBC/EWS - Rs.300/-
  • SC/ST/PwBD - No Fee

