SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: Apply Online For 6160 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting application from the candidates eligible for the post of Apprentice. The SBI Apprentice Online Registration Link is available from 01 to 21 September. The candidates can apply on nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org or bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/ careers.
A total of 6160 vacancies will filled in banks across the country. Interested candidates should be a graduate and their age should not be more than 28 years.
The selection process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is the same as the previous recruitment drive. The candidates can get this job by clearing online written test and a local language test. The online exam will be held in October / November.
SBI Apprentice Notification 2023
SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification for 6160 vacancies uploaded on 31 August 2023. The candidates can download the notification and check all the details. The candidates can read the notification for more details on SBI Recruitment 2023 for a detailed selection process, job profile, application process and other details.
|SBI Apprentice Notification
|Download PDF Here
|SBI Online Application Link
|Apply Here
SBI Apprentice Date 2023
|SBI Apprentice Notification Date
|31 August 2023
|SBI Apprentice Application Opening Date
|01 September 2023
|SBI Apprentice Application Closing Date
|21 September 2023
|SBI Apprentice Exam Date
|to be held in Oct/Nov 2023
|SBI Apprentice Admit Card Date
|to be announced
|SBI Apprentice Result Date
|to be announced
|SBI Apprentice Language Test Date
|to be annouced
SBI Apprentice Eligibility 2023
The eligibility criteria for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 are as follows:
- The candidate must be a citizen of India.
- The candidate must be a graduate
- The candidate must have passed the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) aptitude test.
- Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 01.08.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both days inclusive)
SBI Apprentice Vacancies 2023
The candidates can check the total number of seats available in each state or union territory of all the different categories below:
|
State Name
|
Language
|
Total
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi / Urdu
|
412
|
173
|
110
|
40
|
86
|
3
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
925
|
371
|
185
|
92
|
157
|
120
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
466
|
208
|
125
|
46
|
46
|
41
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu / Urdu
|
390
|
157
|
105
|
39
|
62
|
27
|
Kerala
|
Malayalam
|
424
|
222
|
114
|
42
|
42
|
4
|
Tamil Naidu
|
Tamil
|
648
|
281
|
174
|
64
|
123
|
6
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
175
|
71
|
47
|
17
|
28
|
12
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali / Nepali
|
328
|
133
|
72
|
32
|
75
|
16
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
291
|
121
|
78
|
29
|
20
|
43
|
Telangana
|
Telugu / Urdu
|
125
|
52
|
33
|
12
|
20
|
8
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
205
|
84
|
24
|
32
|
45
|
7
|
Assam
|
Assamese / Bengali / Bodo
|
121
|
55
|
32
|
12
|
8
|
14
|
Bihar
|
Hindi / Urdu
|
50
|
24
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
Hindi / Santhali
|
27
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
200
|
82
|
40
|
20
|
50
|
8
|
Haryana
|
Hindi / Punjabi
|
150
|
67
|
40
|
15
|
28
|
0
|
Punjab
|
Punjabi / Hindi
|
365
|
148
|
76
|
36
|
105
|
0
|
UT Pondicherry
|
Tamil
|
26
|
13
|
7
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
UT Andaman & Nicobar Island
|
English / Hindi
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
Nepali / English
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
UT Jammu & Kashmir
|
Hindi / Urdu
|
100
|
44
|
27
|
10
|
8
|
11
|
UT Chandigarh
|
Hindi / Punjabi
|
25
|
13
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
UT Laddakh
|
Ladakhi / Urdu / Bhoti
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Goa
|
Konkani
|
26
|
17
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
3
SBI Apprentice Selection Process 2023
The selection process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages:
- Online registration
- Online written test
- Local language test
- Medical Exam
SBI Apprentice Exam 2023
- It will be a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 100 MCQs in four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and computer Aptitude.
- Each section will be 15 minutes
- Each section will have 25 questions of 1 mark each
- Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam,
Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu , Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language a
SBI Apprentice Language Test 2023
The test will be held in the local language of the state where the candidate is applying. The local language test will be held for the following languages:
- Assamese
- Bengali
- Bodo
- Bhoti
- Kokborok
- English
- Gujarati
- Hindi
- Kannada
- Konkani
- Ladakhi
- Malayalam
- Marathi
- Manipuri
- Nepali
- Oriya
- Punjabi
- Santhali
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Urdu
SBI Apprentice Salary 2023
The salary for an SBI Apprentice is Rs. 15,000 per month. The apprentices are not eligible for other benefits such as medical allowance, travel allowance, and hostel accommodation.
The duration of the SBI Apprenticeship program is one year. The apprentices will be trained in various banking operations such as customer service, account opening, and lending.
SBI Apprentice 2023: How to Fill Application Form ?
The application process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is online. The candidates can apply for this recruitment through the official website of the SBI as follow:
Visit the website - https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and open the appropriate Online Application Form, available in the 'Current Openings’.
Fill Application Form - Now, fill the application carefully and submit it. Once the application is filled in completely, yoi should submit the data. Thereafter, the registration is final and no change/ edit of any data will be allowed. The registration at this stage is provisional.
Pay Application Form - After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, yoi are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application.Fee can be paid by using debit card/credit card /internet banking by providing information as asked on the screen.
Take Print-out - On successful completion of transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated, which may be printed for record. Printout of Application Form is NOT to be sent to SBI.
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/EWS Rs.30General/OBC/EWS - Rs.300/-
- SC/ST/PwBD - No Fee