SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: Apply Online For 6160 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : SBI is filling up more than six thousand vacancies for Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check Online Application Dates and, Notification, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Pattern and Other Details.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting application from the candidates eligible for the post of Apprentice. The SBI Apprentice Online Registration Link is available from 01 to 21 September. The candidates can apply on nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org or bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/ careers.

A total of 6160 vacancies will filled in banks across the country. Interested candidates should be a graduate and their age should not be more than 28 years.

The selection process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is the same as the previous recruitment drive. The candidates can get this job by clearing online written test and a local language test. The online exam will be held in October / November.

SBI Apprentice Notification 2023

SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification for 6160 vacancies uploaded on 31 August 2023. The candidates can download the notification and check all the details. The candidates can read the notification for more details on SBI Recruitment 2023 for a detailed selection process, job profile, application process and other details.

SBI Apprentice Notification Download PDF Here SBI Online Application Link Apply Here

SBI Apprentice Date 2023

SBI Apprentice Notification Date 31 August 2023 SBI Apprentice Application Opening Date 01 September 2023 SBI Apprentice Application Closing Date 21 September 2023 SBI Apprentice Exam Date to be held in Oct/Nov 2023 SBI Apprentice Admit Card Date to be announced SBI Apprentice Result Date to be announced SBI Apprentice Language Test Date to be annouced

SBI Apprentice Eligibility 2023

The eligibility criteria for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 are as follows:

The candidate must be a citizen of India.

The candidate must be a graduate

The candidate must have passed the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) aptitude test.

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 01.08.2023 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both days inclusive)

SBI Apprentice Vacancies 2023

The candidates can check the total number of seats available in each state or union territory of all the different categories below:

State Name Language Total UR OBC EWS SC ST Uttar Pradesh Hindi / Urdu 412 173 110 40 86 3 Rajasthan Hindi 925 371 185 92 157 120 Maharashtra Marathi 466 208 125 46 46 41 Andhra Pradesh Telugu / Urdu 390 157 105 39 62 27 Kerala Malayalam 424 222 114 42 42 4 Tamil Naidu Tamil 648 281 174 64 123 6 Karnataka Kannada 175 71 47 17 28 12 West Bengal Bengali / Nepali 328 133 72 32 75 16 Gujarat Gujarati 291 121 78 29 20 43 Telangana Telugu / Urdu 125 52 33 12 20 8 Odisha Odia 205 84 24 32 45 7 Assam Assamese / Bengali / Bodo 121 55 32 12 8 14 Bihar Hindi / Urdu 50 24 13 5 8 0 Jharkhand Hindi / Santhali 27 12 3 2 3 7 Himachal Pradesh Hindi 200 82 40 20 50 8 Haryana Hindi / Punjabi 150 67 40 15 28 0 Punjab Punjabi / Hindi 365 148 76 36 105 0 UT Pondicherry Tamil 26 13 7 2 4 0 UT Andaman & Nicobar Island English / Hindi 8 6 2 0 0 0 Sikkim Nepali / English 10 5 2 1 2 0 UT Jammu & Kashmir Hindi / Urdu 100 44 27 10 8 11 UT Chandigarh Hindi / Punjabi 25 13 6 2 4 0 UT Laddakh Ladakhi / Urdu / Bhoti 10 6 2 1 1 0 Goa Konkani 26 17 4 2 0 3

SBI Apprentice Selection Process 2023

The selection process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages:

Online registration Online written test Local language test Medical Exam

SBI Apprentice Exam 2023

It will be a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 100 MCQs in four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and computer Aptitude.

Each section will be 15 minutes

Each section will have 25 questions of 1 mark each

Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam,

Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu , Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language a

SBI Apprentice Language Test 2023

The test will be held in the local language of the state where the candidate is applying. The local language test will be held for the following languages:

Assamese

Bengali

Bodo

Bhoti

Kokborok

English

Gujarati

Hindi

Kannada

Konkani

Ladakhi

Malayalam

Marathi

Manipuri

Nepali

Oriya

Punjabi

Santhali

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

SBI Apprentice Salary 2023

The salary for an SBI Apprentice is Rs. 15,000 per month. The apprentices are not eligible for other benefits such as medical allowance, travel allowance, and hostel accommodation.

The duration of the SBI Apprenticeship program is one year. The apprentices will be trained in various banking operations such as customer service, account opening, and lending.

SBI Apprentice 2023: How to Fill Application Form ?

The application process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 is online. The candidates can apply for this recruitment through the official website of the SBI as follow:

Visit the website - https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and open the appropriate Online Application Form, available in the 'Current Openings’.

Fill Application Form - Now, fill the application carefully and submit it. Once the application is filled in completely, yoi should submit the data. Thereafter, the registration is final and no change/ edit of any data will be allowed. The registration at this stage is provisional.

Pay Application Form - After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, yoi are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application.Fee can be paid by using debit card/credit card /internet banking by providing information as asked on the screen.

Take Print-out - On successful completion of transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated, which may be printed for record. Printout of Application Form is NOT to be sent to SBI.

Application Fee: