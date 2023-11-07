Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

Preparing to appear for SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2023? Then, knowing the previous year cut off will help in setting the right targets and strategizing their preparations accordingly. Check Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off marks for male and female candidates here.

Delhi Police Constable Cutoff 2023: The Staff Selection Commission releases Delhi Police Constable cut off after the successful conclusion of the exam. The exam is scheduled to take place from November 14 to December 03 at various examination centres. Candidates who score equal to or above the cut off marks will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test, which is expected to take place next year.

To ascertain their chances of clearing the exam, candidates planning to appear for the upcoming exam must know the Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off. The cut off depends on several factors including the difficulty level of the examination. Get all the details on Delhi Police Constable Cut Off for all categories here.

Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023

The commission releases Delhi Police Constable cut off marks separately for each post along with the result announcement. It is published on the official website of ssc.nic.in. SSC Delhi Police Constable Cut Off refers to the minimum aggregate marks candidates need to score in order to proceed to the next stage of the selection process. You can bookmark this page as here we will keep on posting all the latest updates on Delhi Police Constable Cut Off marks 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the previous year cut off marks for male and female candidates here.

Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

Analyzing Delhi Police Constable Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the tentative score they need to secure in the written exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, allowing them to set realistic target scores. Having a thorough knowledge of previous year Delhi Police Constable cut off will aid them in formulating an effective preparation strategy, thus, enabling them to excel in the exam.

SSC DP Constable Cut Off 2021

For FY 2021, the commission shortlisted 67740 male candidates for the Delhi Police Constable post. Out of these, 33,612 candidates are selected from the UR category, 13,476 from OBC, 11,236 from SC, 3,067 from ST, and 6,349 from the EWS category. Check out the category-wise SSC Delhi Police cut off below.

Delhi Police Constable Executive Cutoff: In 2021, the Delhi Police Constable Executive cutoff score was 61.31 for unreserved category candidates and 58.87 for the OBC category. Check the SSC Delhi Police Constable Cutoff for Exe from the table below.

Posts Category Marks Part A Part B Delhi Police Constable (Exe.) EWS 51.75 11.75 20 SC 51.93 11.25 23.75 ST 55.24 21.25 21.5 OBC 58.87 19.5 21.75 UR 61.31 19 22.75

Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen: The cutoff marks for Delhi Police Constable Executive for Ex-servicemen ranges from 33.92 to 25.06. Check the category-wise for Delhi Police Constable Cutoff below.

Posts Category Marks Part A Part B Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others) EWS 25.11 5.75 4.5 SC 25.06 6.25 5.25 ST 25.3 11.25 6.75 OBC 39.92 13.5 19.75 UR 33.92 15.5 7.5

Delhi Police Constable Ex-Servicemen (Commando): The cut off marks were the lowest for Delhi Police Constable Commando post. The cut off was 30.22 for UR category and 25.07 for candidates belonging to SC category.

Posts Category Marks Part A Part B Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando) EWS 25.21 8.75 9.75 SC 25.07 11.5 9.75 ST 25.45 5.25 3.75 OBC 35.37 12 11 UR 30.22 8.75 8.75

Delhi Police Constable Cut Off for Female Candidates

For FY 2021 recruitment, 13076 female candidates secured above the cut off marks and were shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Of these, 11196 belonged to UR category, 4644 from OBC, 1128 from ST, 3936 from SC and 2172 from EWS category.

Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 30.00 2.25 12.50 SC 39.44 9.75 12.25 ST 39.97 12 15.75 OBC 44.52 6.25 19 UR 48.199 16 15

Delhi Police Constable Final Cut Off 2020

As per the data shared by the commission, a total of 5690 candidates qualified for the Delhi Police Constable exam in 2020. Out of these, 2795 candidates were shortlisted from General category, 556 from EWS, 1115 from OBC, 269 from ST and 955 from the SC category. Take a look at the cut off marks for Delhi Police Constable 2020 exam below.

Delhi Police Constable Executive Cutoff: In 2020, the Delhi Police Constable cut off was the highest for the General category and lowest for SC category. Tabulated below is the Delhi Police Constable Cut Off for Executive post.

Post Category Marks Part A Part B Delhi Police Constable (Exe.) EWS 62.51484 28.75 23.75 SC 57.00582 19.5 20.5 ST 65.10723 30 17.75 OBC 68.39087 30 22.75 UR 72.20545 27.5 18.75

Delhi Police Constable Cut Off for Ex-Servicemen: For FY 2020, the cut off marks were the highest for OBC category i.e. 52.77. On the other hand, the Delhi Police Constable cutoff marks were the lowest for EWS category i.e. 25.11.

Post Category Marks Part A Part B Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others) EWS 25.11234 5.75 4.5 SC 25.15235 8.25 2 ST 25.45601 5.25 3.75 OBC 52.7759 23.5 21.5 UR 49.2313 17 19.5

Delhi Police Constable Commando Cut Off: In 2020, the Delhi Police Constable cut off for the General category was 30.45 and 37.12 for OBC. Take a look at the table below to know the category-wise Delhi Police Constable cut off here.

Post Category Marks Part A Part B Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando) EWS 27.09012 11.25 7.75 SC 0 0 0 ST 26.87482 10 4.5 OBC 37.12963 13.5 17.5 UR 30.45266 12.25 9.25

Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off for Female Candidates

927 female candidates have been shortlisted for the Delhi Police Constable posts from the General category, 379 from the OBC category, 321 from the SC category, 198 from the EWS category, and 94 from the ST category.

Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 44.93919 9.00 24.00 SC 45.54194 13.75 19.25 ST 49.32944 16.50 18.75 OBC 53.40351 20.75 18.75 UR 56.72247 17.75 14.25

How to Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Cut Off Marks?

Delhi Police Constable cut off 2023 marks once released can be checked on the official website of SSC. Here are the steps to check the Delhi Police Constable cutoff marks.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the SSC Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023 link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, the new page will open displaying the category-wise cut off marks for male and female candidates.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.