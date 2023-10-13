SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2023, Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off: The cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to ace the exam. Check out SSC Stenographer previous year cut-off for 2023, 2022, 2021 and so on below.

Check the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cutoff Marks Here.
SSC Stenographer cut off serves as the minimum score candidates need to secure to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. The Staff Selection Commission has begun conducting the SSC Stenographer 2023 exam in full swing. The tier 1 exam commenced on 12 October. The determination of SSC stenographer cut off marks depends on various factors like number of vacancies announced, number of candidates appeared for the exam, difficulty level, good attempts etc. Post taking these factors into consideration, the commission issues the SSC Stenographer cut off for all posts and categories along with the result. 

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2023

The commission will release the SSC Stenographer Cut off 2023 for tier 1 exam in the second week of November 2023 along with the result. The cut off refers to the marks of the last selected candidate for a particular post. Since it’s a highly prestigious exam for which lakhs of candidates appear, the competition level is really high which results in high cut off marks.

To anticipate cut off marks for SSC Stenographer 2023, you can check the category-wise previous year cut off marks for Group C and D posts. It will familiarize you with the cut off trends over the years.

SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off

Knowing SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut off will help you estimate the minimum qualifying marks required this year. It will help you to set a safe target and strategise your preparation accordingly. Check out the SSC Stenographer previous year cut off for FY 2022, 2021, 2020 etc.

SSC Stenographer Cutoff 2022

SSC Stenographer 2022 exam was conducted from 17 to 18 November 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The officials declared the cut off marks for the same along with the result on 9 January 2023.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2022

Category

Grade D

Grade C

UR

108.60916

130.70370

OBC

96.40411

129.05339

SC

76.76512

114.61486

ST

63.40226

105.95174

EWS

90.64748

130.70370

OH

40.07236

87.90371 

VH

40

63.59872

HH

40

40

ESM

40

0

Other PWD

40

40

SSC Stenographer Cut off Marks 2021

Tabulated below are the official SSC Stenographer cut off marks released by the commission for 2021 session.

Category

Grade D

Grade C

UR

131.22759

146.79323

OBC

126.72132

142.36071

SC

103.89008

132.92626

ST

84.61327

117.44372

EWS

83.56382

138.64967

OH

59.31560

108.68008

VH

51.29321

55.94645

ESM

40

-

Other PWD

40

-

FAQ

Is SSC Stenographer Cut off 2023 released?

No, the commission will release the SSC Stenographer cut off 2023 along with the result.

What is SSC Stenographer Cut Off?

SSC Stenographer cut off is the minimum qualifying score that candidates need to secure to qualify for the subsequent stage.
