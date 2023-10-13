SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2023, Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC Stenographer cut off serves as the minimum score candidates need to secure to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. The Staff Selection Commission has begun conducting the SSC Stenographer 2023 exam in full swing. The tier 1 exam commenced on 12 October. The determination of SSC stenographer cut off marks depends on various factors like number of vacancies announced, number of candidates appeared for the exam, difficulty level, good attempts etc. Post taking these factors into consideration, the commission issues the SSC Stenographer cut off for all posts and categories along with the result.
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2023
The commission will release the SSC Stenographer Cut off 2023 for tier 1 exam in the second week of November 2023 along with the result. The cut off refers to the marks of the last selected candidate for a particular post. Since it’s a highly prestigious exam for which lakhs of candidates appear, the competition level is really high which results in high cut off marks.
To anticipate cut off marks for SSC Stenographer 2023, you can check the category-wise previous year cut off marks for Group C and D posts. It will familiarize you with the cut off trends over the years.
SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off
Knowing SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut off will help you estimate the minimum qualifying marks required this year. It will help you to set a safe target and strategise your preparation accordingly. Check out the SSC Stenographer previous year cut off for FY 2022, 2021, 2020 etc.
SSC Stenographer 2022 exam was conducted from 17 to 18 November 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The officials declared the cut off marks for the same along with the result on 9 January 2023.
|
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
Grade D
|
Grade C
|
UR
|
108.60916
|
130.70370
|
OBC
|
96.40411
|
129.05339
|
SC
|
76.76512
|
114.61486
|
ST
|
63.40226
|
105.95174
|
EWS
|
90.64748
|
130.70370
|
OH
|
40.07236
|
87.90371
|
VH
|
40
|
63.59872
|
HH
|
40
|
40
|
ESM
|
40
|
0
|
Other PWD
|
40
|
40
SSC Stenographer Cut off Marks 2021
Tabulated below are the official SSC Stenographer cut off marks released by the commission for 2021 session.
|
Category
|
Grade D
|
Grade C
|
UR
|
131.22759
|
146.79323
|
OBC
|
126.72132
|
142.36071
|
SC
|
103.89008
|
132.92626
|
ST
|
84.61327
|
117.44372
|
EWS
|
83.56382
|
138.64967
|
OH
|
59.31560
|
108.68008
|
VH
|
51.29321
|
55.94645
|
ESM
|
40
|
-
|
Other PWD
|
40
|
-