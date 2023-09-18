SSC MTS Result 2023 Tier 1 Expected Date, Merit List To Be Out Soon On ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023 is expected to be released in October 2023 . Candidates who have appeared for the examination, held from 01 to 14 September 2023, can check the SSC MTS Result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Check out the SSC MTS Result 2023 Expected release date, steps to download Tier 1 Result PDF and category-wise minimum qualifying marks.

SSC MTS Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release SSC MTS Tier 1 Result in October 2023. Candidates who appeared for SSC Multitasking Staff & Havaldar Exam 2023 and have been awaiting the results will be able to download their result PDF, once it has been officially released. The commission will publish the SSC MTS Result 2023 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Read on to know everything about SSC MTS 2023 Result, including release date, download link and minimum qualifying marks.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multitasking Staff and Havaldar results will be released in October 2023 at the official website of SSC in PDF format. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (for Havaldar post) and document scrutiny (for Multitasking Staff post). In this article, we are providing you with all the details pertaining to SSC MTS Result 2023.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Date

SSC MTS Result 2023 Tier 1 is likely to be released in October 2023 for the candidates who have appeared for the exam held from 01 to 14 September 2023. Check important dates for SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2023 in the table below.

SSC MTS Result 2023 for Multitasking Staff and Havaldar Post Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 30 June 2023 Apply Online Dates 30 June to 21 July 2023 SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 21 August 2023 SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam Date 01 to 14 September SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 Date 17 September 2023 SSC MTS Result (Expected) October 2023

SSC MTS Result Download Link

Aspirants who appeared for the SSC MTS exam must be eagerly waiting for their MTS Result 2023 which is expected to be released in October 2023. The officials will release the SSC MTS Result in PDF format mentioning the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. The direct link to download the result PDF will be provided here once the commission releases it on its website.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Link (To be activated)

How to Check SSC MTS Result

SSC MTS Result 2023 will be released in online mode only at the official website. Candidates are advised to follow the given steps to download the result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Open the result page of the website

Step 3: Click on the SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2023 link

Step 4: Press ctrl+F to search your name and roll number

Step 5: If your name is mentioned on the SSC MTS Result PDF, you are qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

Details Mentioned on SSC MTS Merit List

SSC MTS Result 2023 will be released separately for Multitasking Staff and Havaldar posts. It will be released in PDF format containing the important information that candidates need to verify after downloading the SSC MTS Merit List PDF. Listed below are the details mentioned on SSC MTS merit list 2023 PDF.

Name of the examination Post Name Exam conducting authority Names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates Category of the candidates

SSC MTS Qualifying Marks 2023

SSC MTS qualifying marks are the minimum marks to be scored by the candidates in order to clear the Paper 1 exam. Those who score more than or equal to SSC MTS qualifying marks 2023 will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Qualifying Marks Category Minimum qualifying marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% SC/ST/PwD 20%

What After SSC MTS Result?

Once the aspirants clear the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam, they will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process i.e. document verification. The exam conducting authority will scrutinize all the documents to confirm the authenticity of the candidate's qualifications, experience, and eligibility for the positions they have applied for. However, those who have applied for Havaldar post will first undergo the PET/PST and then proceed to document verification round.