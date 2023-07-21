SSC MTS Result 2023 Date ssc.nic.in; Tier 1 Scorecard, Cut Off Marks

SSC MTS Result 2023 Tier 1; SSC will soon release the result of the online exam for the post of multi-tasking staff result on the ssc.nic.in website. Candidates can check how to download the tier 1 result PDF, score card.

SSC MTS Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission organized the online exam for Multi Staff Selection Posts from 02 May to 19 May 2023 and from 13 to 20 June 2023. The answer key for the exam was released on June 28, 2023. This year, lakhs of candidates have appeared in the SSC MTS Exam. Now, the commission will upload SSC MTS Paper 1 Result on its official website. The result will be announced on the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in).

SSC MTS Result 2023 PDF Link

The result will be declared in a PDF. The PDF consists of roll numbers of successful candidates, cutoff marks and other details related to the result. SSC MTS Result PDF is expected in the month of August 2023.

SSC MTS Result Overview 2023

Exam Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC MTS 2023 Category Result Status To be released SSC MTS Exam Date 02 May to 19 May 2023 and from 13 to 20 June 2023 SSC MTS Result Date 2023 August 2023 Selection Process Paper-1 (Objective) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) Official Website https://ssc.nic.in/

Steps to Check SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2023

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check SSC MTS Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Now, click on result tab and the ‘others’ tabe

Step 3: SSC MTS Result 2023 (PDF File) will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Open the file and press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/Roll Number.

Step 5: Check if your roll number is available on the official website

SSC MTS Cut Off 2023

The cut-off marks will be determined by factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates. It is essential for candidates to stay updated with the latest notifications from SSC to know the exact cut-off marks.

SSC MTS Cutoff Marks will be announced along with the release of results The candidate can check the expected cutoff marks in the table below:

Category Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years General 100-105 95-100 EWS 95-100 90-95 OBC 90-95 85-90 SC 85-90 80-85 ST 80-85 75-80

Candidates who qualify for the examination successfully are shortlisted for various Group 'C' posts such as a peon, junior operator, gardener, etc., in different government departments. With a considerable number of vacancies, SSC MTS offers a fair chance to job seekers from diverse educational backg