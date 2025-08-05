CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Exam Pattern, Negative Marking and Guidelines

SSC Stenographer 2025 exam will begin tomorrow, August 6 and conclude on August 8. It will be held in three shifts to fill 1590 Steno Grade C and D posts. Check SSC Stenographer Exam Time Duration, guidelines, reporting time and marking scheme here.

Meenu Solanki
Aug 5, 2025, 18:12 IST
SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Begins on August 6, Check Exam Timings, Pattern & Guidelines
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam from August 6 to 8. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held in three shifts across various exam centres throughout the country. Candidates must report to the examination hall at least one hour before their scheduled shift. No entry will be permitted after the gate closing time.
Aspiring candidates preparing for the SSC Stenographer Tier 1 exam should be thoroughly familiar with the latest guidelines, required documents, and important instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.

SSC Stenographer Shift Timings

SSC Steno Tier 1 will begin from 6th August and continue till 8th August. It will be organised in three shifts for the candidates. A table covering the SSC Stenographer Shift Timing has been provided for the candidates. It is advisable for the candidates appearing for the exam to reach at least an hour before their shift timings to complete the entry-related formalities. The SSC Stenographer exam time is 1 hour.

Shifts Reporting Time

Exam timings
Shift 1 7:45 AM

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Shift 2 12:15 PM

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Shift 3 4:15 PM

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam Day Guidelines

SSC has set the guidelines for the candidates appearing in the Stenographer Tier 1 exam. Every candidate must adhere to the SSC Steno exam day guidelines properly. Any candidate who is unable to do so will be disqualified from the exam. Listed below are the instructions they must follow:

  • Carry a printed copy of SSC Stenographer admit card. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, you can click on the direct link provided here.
  • Along with the SSC Steno admit card, you must carry the latest passport-size photo and valid ID proof for the security check.
  • Those who are carrying their e-Aadhar card for verification must ensure their name and photograph are clearly visible.
  • Bring PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if applicable.
  • Report at least an hour before the shift timings to complete the security check and entry-related formalities.

SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern 2025

SSC Stenographer Tier 1 Exam is the first stage of the selection process. It is an online, computer-based test (CBT) that comprises three major sections: English, Reasoning and General Awareness. Refer to the table to know SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

50

50

120 minutes (2 hours)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

English Language & Comprehension

100

100

Total

200

200

SSC Stenographer Marking Scheme

As per the latest exam pattern, the marking scheme for SSC Stenographer Tier 1 is as follows:

  • Correct Answer: +1 mark
  • Incorrect Answer: -0.25 marks
  • Unanswered Questions: No deduction

What is SSC Stenographer Negative Marking?

The commission follows a strict negative marking to avoid candidates guessing answers randomly. For each incorrect answer in the Tier 1 CBT, 0.25 marks are deducted from the total score. This means that four wrong answers can potentially nullify the marks gained from one correct answer.

