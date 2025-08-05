The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam from August 6 to 8. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held in three shifts across various exam centres throughout the country. Candidates must report to the examination hall at least one hour before their scheduled shift. No entry will be permitted after the gate closing time.

Aspiring candidates preparing for the SSC Stenographer Tier 1 exam should be thoroughly familiar with the latest guidelines, required documents, and important instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.

SSC Stenographer Shift Timings

SSC Steno Tier 1 will begin from 6th August and continue till 8th August. It will be organised in three shifts for the candidates. A table covering the SSC Stenographer Shift Timing has been provided for the candidates. It is advisable for the candidates appearing for the exam to reach at least an hour before their shift timings to complete the entry-related formalities. The SSC Stenographer exam time is 1 hour.