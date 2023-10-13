SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 Date, Check Response Sheet Link

SSC Stenographer Answer Key will be released in the third week of October 2023, tentatively. Candidates who appeared for the CBT can download their response sheet using their registration ID and password. Read on to know the exact SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 release date and find the direct link to download the response sheet.

The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the SSC Stenographer answer key 2023 on its official website. Once released, candidates who took the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer 2023 was conducted in online mode on 12 and 13 October 2023 in three shifts. The answer key for the same is likely to be issued in the third week of October 2023. However, the official announcement regarding the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 date is yet to be made by the commission.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 in the third week of October 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer key to know the correct answers to all the questions asked in CBT. They will also get an opportunity to raise objections against the response sheet if they find any answer unsatisfactory. It will be available in PDF format for all days and shifts. Candidates need to carefully select the respective shift and day of the exam while downloading the SSC Stenographer response sheet.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 Date

The tentative release date of SSC Stenographer Answer Key is 3rd week of October 2023. Check out all the important dates for the tier 1 exam.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2023 Date Events Dates SSC Stenographer Admit Card 08 October CBT exam date 12 and 13 October 2023 SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 Release Date 3rd week of October 2023 Raise objection dates To be notified Result declaration To be notified SSC Stenographer Final Answer Key 2023 To be notified

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 Download Link

The direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Answer Key PDF will be published on the official website. Along with it, the commission will also provide the facility to raise objections against the incorrect questions/answers in the candidates' response sheet. We will activate the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 PDF link once it is made available.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 PDF (To be activated)

How to Download SSC Stenographer Response Sheet

We have explained the steps to download SSC Stenographer 2023 Answer key below for your convenience.

Step 1: Go to the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in or simply click on the link shared above.

Step 2: Click on the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 Link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF will open up, read the notification and click on the link provided in it.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Your SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and calculate your probable score.

How to Calculate Marks With SSC Stenographer Answer Key

Candidates can calculate their probable score using SSC Stenographer Answer Key for the CBT exam. Check out the table below to know the marking scheme for the Stenographer Grade C & D exam.

SSC Stenographer Marking Scheme 2023 For correct answer +1 For incorrect answer -0.25 For not attempted question 0

