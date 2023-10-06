SSC CPO 2023 Answer Key Release Date, Tier 1 Response Sheet PDF Link Soon

SSC CPO Answer Key is expected to be released in the second week of October 2023. It will be released in PDF format and candidates can raise objections/challenges if they find any answer unsatisfactory. Know the exact SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 date here.

The Staff Selection Commission is soon going to release the SSC CPO answer key 2023 for paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CPO exam, conducted from 03 to 05 October, are eagerly waiting for the provisional answer key. Once released, aspirants will be able to download the same from the official website - ssc.nic.in. Check out more details about SSC CPO Answer Key including the tentative release date, steps to download response sheet and calculate the probable score here.

SSC CPO Answer Key 2023

The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. It is an excellent tool for candidates to evaluate their performance, calculate their estimated scores, and prepare for the next stage accordingly. Moreover, it helps them determine how well they have performed and discover areas for improvement by comparing their answers with the correct option marked by the commission.

The commission will soon activate the SSC CPO 2023 Answer Key download link on its official website. You can bookmark this page as we will notify you once the commission issues the provisional response sheet.

What is the Expected Date of SSC CPO Tier 1 Answer Key?

SSC is expected to release SSC CPO answer key 2023 next week. Candidates can expect the answer key to be released in the 2nd week of October 2023. Last year, SSC released the SSC CPO provisional answer key just six days after the exam. Tabulated below is the complete exam schedule.

SSC CPO Exam 2023 Important Dates Events Important Dates Notification released on 22 July 2023 Online application starts from 22 July 2023 Last date to apply online 15 August 2023 SSC CPO Admit card release date 27 September 2023 Paper 1 exam date 03 to 05 October 2023 SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 Date 2nd week of October 2023 (Tentative) Final answer key To be notified Result declaration To be notified

Direct Link to Download SSC CPO Answer Key

The commission will publish the SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 Link on its official website. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can download their SSC CPO response sheet before the last date. The direct link for SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 will be provided here.

How to Download SSC CPO Response Sheet?

SSC CPO response sheet is essential for candidates since it provides a basic idea of their probable score in the exam. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to download the SSC CPO answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 Link on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to download the SSC CPO Answer Key 2023.

Step 4: Your answer key for Delhi Police SI exam will be displayed on the screen. Download it and start calculating your tentative score.

How to Calculate Scores Using CPO Tier 1 Key?

The first and foremost thing one must do after downloading the response sheet is to calculate the tentative score. Candidates who can recall the options they have marked can easily compute their scores. To do so, they can follow the below pointers to calculate their scores using the official SSC CPO answer key.

Step 1: Add one mark for each correct answer.

Step 2: Deduct 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Step 3: For questions that are not attempted, no marks will be added or deducted.