SSC CPO Memory Based Questions With Answers: Download Delhi Police SI GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions

SSC CPO Memory Based Questions with Answers have been discussed here. Those who are yet to appear for SSC CPO 2023 exam must attempt memory based papers to improve their overall performance. Check out the SSC CPO Memory Based Questions with Answers asked on 03 October 2023.

Check the Memory Based Questions with Answers for SSC CPO 2023 here.

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CPO exam from 03 to 06 October 2023 across the country. It is being conducted in 2 shifts and the first shift of Day 1 exam has successfully been conducted. As per feedback received from the aspirants, here are some memory-based questions asked in the SSC CPO exam conducted on 03 October 2023.

Knowing SSC CPO memory based questions will give you a rough idea about the topics you need to prepare for the exam. Scroll on to know the SSC CPO memory based paper 2023 with answers below.

SSC CPO Memory Based Paper 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has begun conducting the SSC CPO 2023 exam in full swing. Candidates who are gearing up for the upcoming shifts of the SSC CPO exam must check out the memory based questions asked in General Science section. Referring to these SSC CPO memory based questions will help you understand the important topics, difficulty level of the question paper and number of good attempts. Solving them will allow you to the current level of exam preparation and formulate an effective preparation strategy or last-minute study plan.

SSC CPO Memory Based Questions with Solutions

According to the feedback shared by the candidates who appeared in SSC CPO Exam 03 October 2023, Shift 1, here are some memory based questions with answers:

Question 1: Kelucharan Mohapatra is a famous dance of which of the following classical dance?

Answer: Odissi

Question 2: Raut Nacha is folk dance related to which of the following states?

Answer: Chhattisgarh

Question 3: Where is Malappuram temple located?

Answer: It is situated in Angadipuram village in Malappuram district in Kerala.

Question 4: In which section of the Indian Constitution are Fundamental Rights mentioned?

Answer: The Fundamental Rights are enshrined in part III (Article 12-35) of the Indian Constitution.

Question 5: Periodic table - S block and P block element

Question 6: Based on Ajmer Fort

Question 7: Fiscal Deficit

Question 8: Which term is used for Horse Riding?

Answer: Equestrianism

