SSC CPO Analysis 2023: Paper Review, Good Attempts and Level

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2023 for 03 October 2023 will be provided here. Candidates can check section-wise SSC CPO Analysis, Good Attempt, and Difficulty Level here.

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2023: The first shift of SSC CPO exam 2023 is over and it's time to discuss the most awaited exam analysis and review of Delhi Police SI Paper 1. Lakhs of aspirants appeared for this exam in order to fulfil their dream of joining Police forces. If you are also one of them, you are advised to go through the detailed SSC CPO exam analysis 2023 shift 1 to get a basic idea about the types of questions asked, important topics, difficulty level etc. Read on to know the SSC CPO Today Exam Analysis below.

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the SSC CPO exam from 03 to 06 October 2023. It will be held in three shifts across the country. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam must go through the complete SSC CPO exam analysis 2023 which has been discussed in this article.

Going through the SSC CPO paper review will acquaint you with important facts of the examination like division of questions, weightage given to particular sections, etc.

SSC CPO Analysis 2023 Good Attempts

Knowing the section-wise good attempts will acquaint you with the number of questions you need to attempt to crack the exam. Check out the SSC CPO Exam Analysis 03 October 2023 good attempts in the table below.

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2023 Good Attempts Sections Number of good attempts English - Quantitative Aptitude - Reasoning - General Awareness -

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 03 October 2023 Difficulty Level

Check here the section-wise difficulty level of the SSC CPO exam conducted on 03 October 2023.

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2023 Difficulty Level Sections Number of difficulty level English - Quantitative Aptitude - Reasoning - General Awareness -

SSC CPO 2023 Analysis for Reasoning

Tabulated below is the topic-wise number of questions asked from the reasoning section as per SSC CPO today exam analysis.

Topics No. of Questions Papercutting & folding - Embedded figures - Analogy - Blood Relation - Puzzle - Statement and Conclusion - Arithmetic Reasoning - Number and word Series - Classification - Coding decoding - Distance direction test - Mirror Image - Logical Venn diagram/ syllogism - Figure series - Number set - Mathematical operators - Arrangement of word -

Also, read: 100+ Most Important Questions with Answers for SSC CPO Exam 2023

SSC CPO Exam Analysis 2023 English

As per the previous year exam analysis, the maximum number of questions are asked from Synonyms & Antonyms, One word substitution, Spotting error, idioms etc. The detailed SSC CPO today exam analysis is tabulated below.

Topics No. of Questions Error recognition - Filling in the blanks - Spellings - Sentence Structure - Synonyms Antonyms - Sentence Completion - One Word Substitution - Idioms - Cloze Test - Comprehension - Active Passive - Reported Speech -

SSC CPO Analysis 03 October 2023 Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude is considered one of the most difficult sections in the SSC CPO exam. It consumes the maximum amount of time. Check out the detailed exam analysis for the SSC CPO Quant section below.

SSC CPO Analysis 2023 General Awareness

While some consider this section easy, others think it is really vast. As per the feedback received from the aspirants, the number of good attempts are _____.