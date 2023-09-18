SSC JE 2023 Revised Negative Marking Scheme, Check Updated Exam Pattern

SSC JE Marking Scheme 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has made changes to the negative marking scheme of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2023. Check new marking scheme for SSC JE Paper 1 and Paper 2 here.

SSC JE Marking Scheme 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has revised the negative marking scheme of the SSC JE Exam 2023. As per the latest notice shared by the commission, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in the SSC JE Paper 1 exam, and a 1 mark penalty for every incorrect answer in Paper 2.

Previously, there was a negative marking of one-third of the marks allotted to the question i.e. 0.33 marks. Read the article to get a better understanding of SSC JE Marking Scheme and exam pattern.

SSC JE Marking Scheme 2023

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct SSC JE exam from 09 to 11 October 2023. It will be held in two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. While SSC JE Paper 1 is a computer-based test held in online mode, SSC JE Paper 2 is conducted in offline mode. Candidates need to clear both stages to get selected for Junior Engineer posts in Government Offices.

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023

The SSC JE Paper 1 is divided into three sections containing a total of 200 objective-type questions. Candidates need to attempt all the questions within 2 hours. Each question in SSC JE Paper 1 is worth one mark and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Take a look at the detailed SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Pattern in the table below to understand it more easily.

SSC JE Exam Pattern 2023 Paper 1 Mode Of Paper Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Time Paper-I Objective Type Computer-Based (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hours (ii) General Awareness 50 50 (iii) Part –A Civil & Structural Engineering OR Part-B Electrical Engineering OR Part-C Mechanical Engineering 100 100

SSC JE Exam Pattern 2023 Paper 2

SSC JE Paper 2 is a descriptive test. Shortlisted candidates have to give a pen and paper test to proceed to the final stage of the recruitment process i.e. document verification.

As per the revised SSC JE Marking scheme, this exam consists of 100 questions, with each question carrying a weightage of 1 mark. Additionally, there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Pattern Mode Of Paper Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Time Paper-II Descriptive Type Written Exam Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) 100 300 2 hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates who are eligible for scribe)

Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission announced the revised marking scheme for SSC Stenographer exam 2023. Aspirants who are planning to appear for SSC JE 2023 exam must check the SSC JE marking scheme thoroughly to avoid losing marks.

