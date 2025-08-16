Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Hawkeye State'? Check Here!

The nickname "Hawkeye State" is a point of pride and curiosity for many Americans. This moniker, while not as widely recognized as "The Golden State" or "The Lone Star State," has deep historical roots and is a key part of the state's identity. But which state is it, and where did the name come from?

Check out:Which US State is Known as the ‘Heart of Dixie’?

Which U.S. State is Called the 'Hawkeye State'?

The U.S. state known as the "Hawkeye State" is Iowa. Located in the Midwestern United States, Iowa is famous for its rolling plains, agricultural output, and its unique nickname. The name is often celebrated on state symbols and in local culture.

Why is it called the Hawkeye State?

The nickname is a tribute to Chief Black Hawk, a leader of the Sauk tribe. During the 1830s, his tribe was involved in the Black Hawk War, a conflict with the United States over land in the region. The name was first popularized in the 1830s by two Iowa pioneers, James G. Edwards and Reuben M. Sanders, who named their newspaper the "Dubuque Visitor". A few weeks later, they changed its name to the "Iowa News" and published an article suggesting the nickname to honor the chief. This was seen as a gesture of respect and a way to memorialize a significant figure in the state's history. The name caught on, and by 1838, the Iowa territory was already being referred to as the Hawkeye State. The name became official in 1846 when Iowa was granted statehood.