Which is the Largest City in the World? Find Out Here!

When we talk about the largest city in the world, the first thought that comes to mind is never-ending skyscrapers, bustling traffic, and millions of people packed together. But defining the largest city is not as straightforward as it looks. Do we count just the central city? The suburbs? The surrounding metropolitan area? These factors make the answer tricky.

Still, based on combined urban populations, agglomerations, conglomerations, and consolidated urban areas, one city stands out at the top.

Which is the Largest City in the World?

With more than 72 million inhabitants, Guangzhou, China, claims the title of the largest city in the world. The megacity includes not just Guangzhou itself but also nearby regions like Dongguan, Foshan, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, and Zhongshan.