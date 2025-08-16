Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Which is the Largest City in the World? Find Out Here!

The largest city in the world, based on combined urban populations, agglomerations, conglomerations, and consolidated urban areas, is Guangzhou, China, with over 72 million inhabitants. This megacity includes Guangzhou and nearby regions such as Dongguan, Foshan, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, and Zhongshan, making it significantly larger than other major cities like Tokyo, Shanghai, and Delhi.

When we talk about the largest city in the world, the first thought that comes to mind is never-ending skyscrapers, bustling traffic, and millions of people packed together. But defining the largest city is not as straightforward as it looks. Do we count just the central city? The suburbs? The surrounding metropolitan area? These factors make the answer tricky.

Still, based on combined urban populations, agglomerations, conglomerations, and consolidated urban areas, one city stands out at the top.

Which is the Largest City in the World?

With more than 72 million inhabitants, Guangzhou, China, claims the title of the largest city in the world. The megacity includes not just Guangzhou itself but also nearby regions like Dongguan, Foshan, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, and Zhongshan.

This makes Guangzhou far bigger than any other city globally, surpassing even well-known megacities such as Tokyo, Shanghai, and Delhi.

Top 10 Largest Cities in the World (by population)

Rank

City

Country

Population (Millions)

Definition

1

Guangzhou

China

72.7

Urban population

2

Shanghai

China

41.6

Urban population

3

Tokyo

Japan

41.2

Agglomeration

4

Delhi

India

35.7

Conglomeration

5

Jakarta

Indonesia

29.5

Agglomeration

6

Manila

Philippines

27.8

Agglomeration

7

Mumbai

India

27.6

Conglomeration

8

Mexico City

Mexico

25.4

Consolidated urban area

9

Seoul

South Korea

25.2

Consolidated urban area

10

Dhaka

Bangladesh

23.1

Agglomeration

Why Guangzhou Leads the List?

Guangzhou's advancement as the largest city in the world is due to its economic explosion and vast urban integration with nearby industrial cities, like Shenzhen. Guangzhou's unprecedented urban sprawl has made the city the center of China's Pearl River Delta, one of the most economically strategic locations in the world.

Conclusion

So, if you’ve ever wondered which city holds the crown of the largest in the world, the answer is clear: Guangzhou, China, with an astonishing 72 million residents.

    FAQs

    • How does Guangzhou compare to other well-known megacities?
      +
      Guangzhou is significantly larger than other well-known megacities like Tokyo, Shanghai, and Delhi.
    • What areas are included in Guangzhou's population count?
      +
      The megacity of Guangzhou includes Guangzhou itself and nearby regions such as Dongguan, Foshan, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, and Zhongshan.
    • Which is the largest city in the world by population?
      +
      Guangzhou, China, is the largest city in the world with over 72 million inhabitants, when considering combined urban populations, agglomerations, conglomerations, and consolidated urban areas.

