Which is the Largest City in the World? Find Out Here!

When we talk about the largest city in the world, the first thought that comes to mind is never-ending skyscrapers, bustling traffic, and millions of people packed together. But defining the largest city is not as straightforward as it looks. Do we count just the central city? The suburbs? The surrounding metropolitan area? These factors make the answer tricky.
Still, based on combined urban populations, agglomerations, conglomerations, and consolidated urban areas, one city stands out at the top.
Check out:Which Country Has No Capital City?
Which is the Largest City in the World?
With more than 72 million inhabitants, Guangzhou, China, claims the title of the largest city in the world. The megacity includes not just Guangzhou itself but also nearby regions like Dongguan, Foshan, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, and Zhongshan.
This makes Guangzhou far bigger than any other city globally, surpassing even well-known megacities such as Tokyo, Shanghai, and Delhi.
Top 10 Largest Cities in the World (by population)
|
Rank
|
City
|
Country
|
Population (Millions)
|
Definition
|
1
|
Guangzhou
|
China
|
72.7
|
Urban population
|
2
|
Shanghai
|
China
|
41.6
|
Urban population
|
3
|
Tokyo
|
Japan
|
41.2
|
Agglomeration
|
4
|
Delhi
|
India
|
35.7
|
Conglomeration
|
5
|
Jakarta
|
Indonesia
|
29.5
|
Agglomeration
|
6
|
Manila
|
Philippines
|
27.8
|
Agglomeration
|
7
|
Mumbai
|
India
|
27.6
|
Conglomeration
|
8
|
Mexico City
|
Mexico
|
25.4
|
Consolidated urban area
|
9
|
Seoul
|
South Korea
|
25.2
|
Consolidated urban area
|
10
|
Dhaka
|
Bangladesh
|
23.1
|
Agglomeration
Why Guangzhou Leads the List?
Guangzhou's advancement as the largest city in the world is due to its economic explosion and vast urban integration with nearby industrial cities, like Shenzhen. Guangzhou's unprecedented urban sprawl has made the city the center of China's Pearl River Delta, one of the most economically strategic locations in the world.
Check out:[Updated] Top 10 Richest Actors In The World
Conclusion
So, if you’ve ever wondered which city holds the crown of the largest in the world, the answer is clear: Guangzhou, China, with an astonishing 72 million residents.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation