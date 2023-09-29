100+ Most Important Questions with Answers for SSC CPO Exam 2023

Important Questions for SSC CPO 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct SSC CPO exam from 03 October 2023 to fill 1876 posts. Those who are planning to appear for the exam must attempt these top 100 questions to improve their preparation level.

Attempt most important questions for SSC CPO 2023 exam here.

SSC CPO 2023 exam is just around the corner. The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct Delhi Police SI exam from 03 to 06 October 2023. It is a highly competitive and prestigious exam which demands thorough practice and revision by the candidates. So, to sharpen your knowledge about SSC CPO exam and increase your chances of acing it, you need to be well versed with the important questions that were frequently asked in the exam over the years.

This list of top 100 questions for the SSC CPO exam 2023 has been formulated after thorough analysis and research. Solving them will give you an idea about the level and type of questions that can be expected in SSC CPO Paper 1.

Candidates who are gearing up for the exam can download SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 here.

Most Important Questions for SSC CPO 2023 Exam

Question 1: Who was the first woman Director-General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)?

a) Kiran Bedi b) Indira Gandhi c) Archana Ramasundaram d) Aruna Roy

Answer: c) Archana Ramasundaram

Question 2: Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)?

a) Article 310 b) Article 324 c) Article 356 d) Article 370

Answer: b) Article 324

Question 3: What is the full form of DNA in the context of forensic science?

a) Dual Nucleic Acid b) Deoxyribonucleic Acid c) Definitive Nucleotide Analysis d) Dominant Nitrogen Atom

Answer: b) Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Question 4: Which Mughal emperor banned the practice of Sati?

a) Babur b) Jahangir c) Akbar d) Aurangzeb

Answer: c) Akbar

Question 5: What is the minimum voting age in India?

a) 16 years b) 18 years c) 20 years d) 21 years

Answer: b) 18 years

Question 6: Who is known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution"?

a) Mahatma Gandhi b) Jawaharlal Nehru c) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: c) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Question 7: The Right to Information Act (RTI) was enacted in India in which year?

a) 2000 b) 2005 c) 2010 d) 2015

Answer: b) 2005

Question 8: Who is the author of the book "The Indian Struggle"?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru b) Subhas Chandra Bose c) Bhagat Singh d) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: b) Subhas Chandra Bose

Question 9: Who is the current Chief Justice of India (as of my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021)?

a) Sharad Arvind Bobde b) Ranjan Gogoi c) N.V. Ramana d) S.A. Bobde

Answer: c) N.V. Ramana

Question 10: Which gas is responsible for the greenhouse effect?

a) Oxygen (O2) b) Nitrogen (N2) c) Carbon dioxide (CO2) d) Hydrogen (H2)

Answer: c) Carbon dioxide (CO2)

Question 11: Who is the current Prime Minister of India (as of my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021)?

a) Narendra Modi b) Rahul Gandhi c) Amit Shah d) Manmohan Singh

Answer: a) Narendra Modi

Question 12: The Indian National Congress (INC) was founded in which year?

a) 1885 b) 1905 c) 1947 d) 1950

Answer: a) 1885

Question 13: The term "Blue Revolution" is related to which of the following?

a) Agriculture b) Space exploration c) Fish production d) Information technology

Answer: c) Fish production

Question 14: Which Indian state is known as the "Land of Five Rivers"?

a) Punjab b) Haryana c) Uttar Pradesh d) Rajasthan

Answer: a) Punjab

Question 15: Who is the author of the book "Discovery of India"?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru b) Sardar Patel c) B.R. Ambedkar d) Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer: a) Jawaharlal Nehru

Question 16: What is the currency of Japan?

a) Yen b) Won c) Ringgit d) Baht

Answer: a) Yen

Question 17: Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?

a) Indira Gandhi b) Sushma Swaraj c) Sonia Gandhi d) Mayawati

Answer: a) Indira Gandhi

Question 18: Which of the following is the largest planet in our solar system?

a) Earth b) Venus c) Jupiter d) Saturn

Answer: c) Jupiter

Question 19: The headquarters of the United Nations is located in which city?

a) Geneva, Switzerland b) New York City, USA c) Vienna, Austria d) Paris, France

Answer: b) New York City, USA

Question 20: Who wrote the famous play "Romeo and Juliet"?

a) William Wordsworth b) William Blake c) William Shakespeare d) William Faulkner

Answer: c) William Shakespeare

Question 21: Which of the following gases is responsible for the ozone layer depletion?

a) Oxygen (O2) b) Nitrogen (N2) c) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) d) Hydrogen (H2)

Answer: c) Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)

Question 22: Which planet is known as the "Evening Star" or "Morning Star"?

a) Venus b) Mars c) Jupiter d) Saturn

Answer: a) Venus

Question 23: Who was the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean?

a) Amelia Earhart b) Marie Curie c) Florence Nightingale d) Mother Teresa

Answer: a) Amelia Earhart

Question 24: Which of the following gases is the most abundant in the Earth's atmosphere?

a) Oxygen (O2) b) Carbon dioxide (CO2) c) Nitrogen (N2) d) Hydrogen (H2)

Answer: c) Nitrogen (N2)

Question 25: The "Golden Quadrilateral" is a network of highways connecting which major cities in India?

a) Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata b) Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Lucknow c) Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai d) Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar

Answer: a) Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Question 26: Which of the following Indian states is known for its "Valley of Flowers"?

a) Himachal Pradesh b) Uttarakhand c) Jammu and Kashmir d) Sikkim

Answer: b) Uttarakhand

Question 27: The Battle of Plassey took place in which year and marked the beginning of British rule in India?

a) 1757 b) 1857 c) 1947 d) 1601

Answer: a) 1757

Question 28: Who founded the Indian National Army (INA) during India's struggle for independence?

a) Mahatma Gandhi b) Subhas Chandra Bose c) Bhagat Singh d) Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: b) Subhas Chandra Bose

Question 29: Which gas is responsible for the blue color of the Earth's sky?

a) Oxygen (O2) b) Nitrogen (N2) c) Carbon dioxide (CO2) d) Ozone (O3)

Answer: b) Nitrogen (N2)

Question 30: Who was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal?

a) P.T. Usha b) Mary Kom c) Karnam Malleswari d) Sakshi Malik

Answer: c) Karnam Malleswari

Question 31: If the product of two consecutive even numbers is 288, what are the numbers?

a) 16 and 18 b) 12 and 14 c) 20 and 22 d) 24 and 26

Answer: b) 12 and 14

Question 32: What is the value of 3/5 of 75% of 240?

a) 144 b) 120 c) 108 d) 90

Answer: c) 108

Question 33: The average of five consecutive odd numbers is 31. What is the smallest number?

a) 27 b) 29 c) 31 d) 33

Answer: b) 29

Question 34: If a train travels at a speed of 72 km/h, how many meters will it travel in 15 seconds?

a) 300 meters b) 450 meters c) 600 meters d) 750 meters

Answer: c) 600 meters

Question 35: The cost of 8 pens and 6 pencils is Rs. 336. What is the cost of 5 pens and 4 pencils?

a) Rs. 150 b) Rs. 168 c) Rs. 180 d) Rs. 192

Answer: b) Rs. 168

Question 36: A car travels 450 km in 5 hours. What is its speed in meters per second?

a) 20 m/s b) 25 m/s c) 30 m/s d) 35 m/s

Answer: b) 25 m/s

Question 37: If the radius of a circle is 7 cm, what is its circumference?

a) 22 cm b) 14 cm c) 44 cm d) 154 cm

Answer: c) 44 cm

Question 38: A man sells a shirt at a profit of 25%. If the selling price is Rs. 500, what is the cost price?

a) Rs. 375 b) Rs. 400 c) Rs. 420 d) Rs. 450

Answer: a) Rs. 375

Question 39: If 20% of a number is 80, what is 40% of the same number?

a) 80 b) 160 c) 200 d) 320

Answer: b) 160

Question 40: The sum of three consecutive integers is 75. What are the integers?

a) 23, 24, 25 b) 24, 25, 26 c) 25, 26, 27 d) 26, 27, 28

Answer: b) 24, 25, 26

Question 41: If the area of a square is 64 square meters, what is its perimeter?

a) 16 meters b) 24 meters c) 32 meters d) 48 meters

Answer: b) 24 meters

Question 42: A shopkeeper offers a 20% discount on a shirt priced at Rs. 600. What is the discounted price?

a) Rs. 480 b) Rs. 520 c) Rs. 560 d) Rs. 600

Answer: a) Rs. 480

Question 43: If 5x - 3 = 17, what is the value of x?

a) 2 b) 4 c) 6 d) 8

Answer: c) 6

Question 44: A boat can travel 48 km downstream in 4 hours. If the speed of the current is 3 km/h, what is the speed of the boat in still water?

a) 10 km/h b) 12 km/h c) 15 km/h d) 18 km/h

Answer: b) 12 km/h

Question 45: If the difference between two numbers is 15 and their product is 144, what are the numbers?

a) 6 and 21 b) 8 and 23 c) 9 and 24 d) 12 and 27

Answer: a) 6 and 21

Question 46: A rectangular field is 20 meters long and 15 meters wide. What is its area in square meters?

a) 300 square meters b) 400 square meters c) 450 square meters d) 600 square meters

Answer: a) 300 square meters

Question 47: If 30% of a number is 90, what is 150% of the same number?

a) 270 b) 180 c) 450 d) 360

Answer: c) 450

Question 48: A clock shows 2:30 PM. How many degrees does the hour hand make with the 12 o'clock position?

a) 60 degrees b) 75 degrees c) 90 degrees d) 105 degrees

Answer: b) 75 degrees

Question 49: The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180 degrees. If two angles are 40 degrees and 70 degrees, what is the measure of the third angle?

a) 30 degrees b) 50 degrees c) 60 degrees d) 80 degrees

Answer: a) 30 degrees

Question 50: A train travels a distance of 360 km in 6 hours. What is its average speed in km/h?

a) 40 km/h b) 50 km/h c) 60 km/h d) 70 km/h

Answer: c) 60 km/h