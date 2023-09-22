SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2023: Subject-wise Revised Syllabus PDF

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 is released by the Staff Selection Commission for Tier 2 exam. Check out the SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for all subjects- English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Knowledge, Reasoning, Finance and Statistics.

Check the revised SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for all subjects here.

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission along with the official recruitment notification. Qualified candidates must go through the complete syllabus of each subject to begin their preparation on the right note. The SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus comprises 6 subjects- English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Knowledge, Reasoning, Finance and Statistics.

Having a detailed knowledge of subject-wise SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 Tier 2 is crucial for the candidates to channelize their efforts in the right direction. Check out the detailed subject-wise SSC CGL Tier 2 syllabus below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2023

SSC CGL Tier 2 is the second stage of the Combined Graduate Level Examination. More than 24 lakh candidates applied for SSC CGL 2023, and approximately 81,752 candidates have qualified for the Tier 2 exam. To do well, it is important to cognizant with the SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus as it is the final stage of the selection process. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed subject-wise SSC CGL syllabus for Tier 2.

SSC CGL Maths Syllabus Tier 2

Through this section, candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their understanding of the numbers and equations. It is one of the most important and difficult sections of the exam. Check out the SSC CGL Maths Syllabus for Tier 2 in the table below.

SSC CGL Quant Syllabus Ratio and Proportion Speed, time, and distance LCM & HCF Mensuration Percentages Geometry Boat & Stream Trigonometry Algebra Pipes & Cistern Problem on Ages Profit, Loss & Discount Data Interpretation Miscellaneous

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus General Awareness

SSC CGL GK Syllabus is really vast. It includes topics like, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy and Scientific Research, Current Affairs, Books and Authors, Sports, Important schemes started by the government, Important Days & Dates, Initiatives taken by the Government etc.

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus Tier 2

In the SSC CGL syllabus for Tier 2, a total of 30 questions will be asked for 90 marks. The maximum number of questions are asked from topics like Coding Decoding, Analogy, Blood Relation, Syllogism etc. We have tabulated all the important topics of the Reasoning section in the Tier 2 SSC CGL syllabus below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2023 Reasoning Coding Decoding Analogy Alphabet Test Syllogism Counting of figures Paper-cutting & folding Similarities and differences Figure Series Classification Cube & Dice

SSC CGL English Syllabus Tier 2

SSC CGL English syllabus remains the same for both tier 1 and tier 2 exams. The commission aims to test the candidates’ knowledge and fluency in the English language. Refer to the table below to know SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2023 for the English section.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for English Reading Comprehension Synonyms and Antonyms Fill in the blanks Direct & Indirect Cloze Test Active and Passive voice Sentence Improvement Idioms and Phrases

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2023 Statistics

Candidates who aspire to become Jr. Statistical Investigator will have to clear Paper 2 of SSC CGL Tier 2 in order to get their dream job. This section is added to test candidates’ knowledge of statistics.

SSC CGL Statistics Syllabus 2023 Topic Sub-Topics Collection Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data Primary and Secondary data, Methods of data collection; Tabulation of data; Graphs and charts; Frequency distributions; and Diagrammatic presentation of frequency distributions. Correlation and Regression Scatter diagram; simple correlation coefficient; simple regression lines; Spearman‟s rank correlation; Measures of association of attributes; Multiple regression; Multiple and partial correlations (For three variables only) Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis Different types of moments and their relationship; the meaning of skewness and kurtosis; different measures of skewness and kurtosis Measures of Dispersion Common measures dispersion – range, quartile deviations, mean deviation, and standard deviation; Measures of relative dispersion Collection Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data Primary and Secondary data, Methods of data collection; Tabulation of data; Graphs and charts; Frequency distributions; Diagrammatic presentation of frequency distributions Measures of Central Tendency Common measures of central tendency – mean median and mode; Partition values- quartiles, deciles, percentiles Probability Theory Important topics in the tier 2 SSC CGL syllabus include, Meaning of probability, Different definitions of probability; Conditional probability; Compound probability; Independent events; Bayes‟ theorem Time Series Analysis Components of time series, Determination of trend components by different methods, Measurement of seasonal variation by different methods Random Variable and Probability Distributions Random variable; Probability functions; Expectation and Variance of a random variable; Higher moments of a random variable; Binomial, Poisson, Normal and Exponential distributions; Joint distribution of two random variables (discrete) Sampling Theory Concept of population and sample; Parameter and statistic, Sampling and non-sampling errors; Probability and nonprobability sampling techniques (simple random sampling, stratified sampling, multistage sampling, multiphase sampling, cluster sampling, systematic sampling, purposive sampling, convenience sampling, and quota sampling); Sampling distribution (statement only); Sample size decisions Statistical Inference Point estimation and interval estimation, properties of a good estimator, Methods of estimation (Moments method, Maximum likelihood method, Least squares method), Testing of hypothesis, Basic concept of testing, Small sample and large sample tests, Tests based on Z, t, Chi-square and F statistic, Confidence intervals Analysis of Variance Analysis of one-way classified data and two-way classified data Index Numbers Meaning of Index Numbers, Problems in the construction of index numbers, Types of an index number, Different formulae, Base shifting and splicing of index numbers, Cost of living Index Numbers, Uses of Index Numbers

SSC CGL Syllabus Tier 2 General Studies, Finance, and Economics

Those who have applied for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer post must know the SSC CGL Finance syllabus 2023. Tabulated below is the detailed syllabus for General Studies, Finance, and Economics.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus Paper 3 Part Subject Topics Part A: Finance and Accounts-(80 marks) Financial Accounting Nature and scope Limitations of Financial Accounting Basic concepts and Conventions Generally Accepted Accounting Principles Basic concepts of accounting Single and double entry Books of Original Entry Bank Reconciliation Journal, ledgers Trial Balance Rectification of Errors Manufacturing Trading Profit & Loss Appropriation Accounts Balance Sheet Distinction between Capital and Revenue Expenditure Depreciation Accounting Valuation of Inventories Non-profit organisations Accounts Receipts and Payments and Income & Expenditure Accounts Bills of Exchange Self Balancing Ledgers Part B: Economics and Governance-(120 marks) Comptroller & Auditor General of India- Constitutional provisions, Role and responsibility Finance Commission-Role and functions Basic Concept of Economics and introduction to Micro Economics Definition Scope and nature of Economics Methods of economic study Central problems of an economy Production possibilities curve Theory of Demand and Supply Meaning and determinants of demand Law of demand and Elasticity of demand Price Income and cross elasticity Theory of consumer‟s behaviour Marshallian approach and Indifference curve approach Meaning and determinants of supply Law of supply The elasticity of Supply Theory of Production and cost Meaning and Factors of production Laws of production- Law of variable proportions and Laws of returns to scale. Forms of Market and price determination in different markets Various forms of markets-Perfect Competition Monopoly Monopolistic Competition Oligopoly Price determination in these markets. Indian Economy Nature of the Indian Economy Role of different sectors, Role of Agriculture, Industry and Services-their problems and growth. National Income of India-Concepts of national income, Different methods of measuring national income. Population-Its size, rate of growth and its implication on economic growth. Poverty and unemployment- Absolute and relative poverty, types, causes and incidence of unemployment. Infrastructure-Energy, Transportation, Communication. Economic Reforms in India Economic reforms since 1991 Liberalisation Privatisation Globalisation Disinvestment Money and Banking Monetary/ Fiscal policy- Role and functions of Reserve Bank of India; functions of commercial Banks/RRB/Payment Banks. Budget and Fiscal deficits and Balance of payments. Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003. Role of Information Technology in Governance

Subject-wise Weightage of SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus

As per the revised SSC CGL exam pattern, the Tier 2 exam comprises 3 stages- Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. While Paper 1 is compulsory for all posts, Paper 2 is mandatory for the candidates who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post and Paper 3 for candidates who’ve applied for the Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer post.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus Weightage Paper Session Section Question Maximum Marks Time Duration Paper 1 Section 1 Mathematics Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 30 180 1 hour for each section English Language and Comprehension General Awareness 45 25 210 Computer Knowledge Module 20 60 15 Minutes for each module Section 2 Data Entry Speed Test Module One Data Entry Task 0 Paper 2 Statistics 100 200 2 hours Paper 3 General Studies (Finance and Economics) 100 200 2 hours

SSC CGL Syllabus in Hindi

SSC संयुक्त स्नातक स्तरीय परीक्षा का दूसरा चरण है। एसएससी सीजीएल 2023 के लिए 24 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था और लगभग 81,752 उम्मीदवारों ने टियर 2 परीक्षा के लिए अर्हता प्राप्त की है। अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने के लिए, SSC CGL Syllabus in Hindi से परिचित होना महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि यह चयन प्रक्रिया का अंतिम चरण है।