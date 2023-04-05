SSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Topic-wise Tier 1 and Tier 2 Revised Syllabus PDF

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is filling up 7500 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc through the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023.
As per the scheme of examination, the computer-based examination will be conducted in two tiers – Tier-I and Tier-II. The exam date for Tier-I is July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam must go through the latest syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics and enhance their chances of scoring high marks.
In this article, we have shared the SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 for Tier-I and Tier-II exams in detail.
SSC CGL Syllabus 2023
We have given below the key highlights of the exam for all the aspirants who are going to participate in the upcoming exam.
Conducting Body
Staff Selection Commission
Department
Group 'B’ and Group ‘C’
Post Name
Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Grade-II, Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and other posts
Vacancy
7500 (Tentative)
Application Mode
Online
Application Dates
April 3 to May 3, 2023
Exam Date
July 14 to July 27, 2023
SSC CGL Selection Process
Tier I, Tier II, Document Verification
SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 PDF
Candidates preparing for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 download the Syllabus PDF below. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for Tier-I and Tier-II.
SSC CGL Syllabus PDF
SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus 2023
The Tier 1 syllabus comprises four subjects i.e.,
- General Intelligence and Reasoning,
- General Awareness,
- Quantitative Aptitude, and
- English Comprehension.
Candidates can check the detailed Tier 1 topics below:
SSC CGL Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning
SSC CGL Syllabus for General Awareness
SSC CGL Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
SSC CGL English Syllabus
SSC CGL Syllabus for Tier 2
The Tier-II syllabus comprises three papers i.e Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III. Paper-I is compulsory for all the posts and the other two papers are post-specific. Candidates can check the detailed topics for the Tier I exam in the table shared below:
Module 1 of Session 1 of Paper 1 (Mathematical Abilities)
Topics
Sub-topics
Number Systems
Fundamental arithmetical operations
Algebra
Geometry
Mensuration
Trigonometry
Statistics and probability
Module 2 of Section 1 of Paper 1 (Reasoning and General Intelligence)
Module 2 of Section 1 of Paper 1 (Reasoning and General Intelligence)
Module 1 of Section 2 of Paper 1 (English Language and Comprehension)
Module-I of Section-II of Paper-I (English Language And Comprehension)
Module 1 of Section 2 of Paper 1 (General Awareness)
Module-II of Section-II of Paper-I (General Awareness)
Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I (Computer Proficiency)
Topics
Sub-Topics
Computer Basics
|
Software
Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word, MS Excel and Power Point etc
Working with the Internet and e-mails
e-Banking, Managing an E-mail Account, Downloading & Uploading, Web Browsing & Searching
Basics of networking and cyber security
Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojan etc.) and preventive measures
SSC CGL Tier 2 Paper 2 Syllabus (Statistics)
SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for Paper 2 (Statistics)
|
Subject
Topics
Collection, Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data
Primary and Secondary data, Methods of data collection; Tabulation of data; Graphs and charts; Frequency distributions; Diagrammatic presentation of frequency distributions.
2. Measures of Central Tendency
Common measures of central tendency – mean median and mode; Partition values- quartiles, deciles, percentiles.
3. Measures of Dispersion- Common measures of Dispersion
range, quartile deviations, mean deviation and standard deviation; Measures of relative dispersion.
4. Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis
Different types of moments and their relationship; the meaning of skewness and kurtosis; different measures of skewness and kurtosis.
5. Correlation and Regression
Scatter diagram; simple correlation coefficient; simple regression lines; Spearman‟s rank correlation; Measures of association of attributes; Multiple regression; Multiple and partial correlation (For three variables only).
6. Probability Theory
Meaning of probability; Different definitions of probability; Conditional probability; Compound probability; Independent events; Bayes‟ theorem.
7. Random Variable and Probability Distributions
Random variable; Probability functions; Expectation and Variance of a random variable; Higher moments of a random variable; Binomial, Poisson, Normal and Exponential distributions; Joint distribution of two random variable (discrete).
8. Sampling Theory
Concept of population and sample; Parameter and statistic, Sampling and non-sampling errors; Probability and nonprobability sampling techniques(simple random sampling, stratified sampling, multistage sampling, multiphase sampling, cluster sampling, systematic sampling, purposive sampling, convenience sampling and quota sampling); Sampling distribution(statement only); Sample size decisions.
9. Statistical Inference
Point estimation and interval estimation, Properties of a good estimator, Methods of estimation (Moments method, Maximum likelihood method, Least squares method), Testing of hypothesis, Basic concept of testing, Small sample and large sample tests, Tests based on Z, t, Chi-square and F statistic, Confidence intervals.
10. Analysis of Variance
Analysis of one-way classified data and two-way classified data.
11. Time Series Analysis
Components of time series, Determination of trend component by different methods, Measurement of seasonal variation by different methods.
12. Index Numbers
Meaning of Index Numbers, Problems in the construction of index numbers, Types of index number, Different formulae, Base shifting and splicing of index numbers, Cost of living Index Numbers, Uses of Index Numbers.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for Paper 3 (General Studies-Finance and Economics)
SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for Paper 3 (General Studies-Finance and Economics)
|
Part A: Finance and Accounts
Subject
Topics
1. Financial Accounting
Nature and scope, Limitations of Financial Accounting, Basic concepts and Conventions, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
|
2. Basic concepts of Accounting
Single and double entry, Books of original Entry, Bank Reconciliation, Journal, ledgers, Trial Balance, Rectification of Errors, Manufacturing, Trading, Profit & loss Appropriation Accounts, Balance Sheet Distinction between Capital and Revenue Expenditure, Depreciation Accounting, Valuation of Inventories, Non-profit organisations Accounts, Receipts and Payments and Income & Expenditure Accounts, Bills of Exchange, Self-Balancing Ledgers.
|
|
1. Comptroller & Auditor General of India
Constitutional provisions, Role and responsibility.
2. Finance Commission
Role and functions
3. Basic Concept of Economics and introduction to Micro Economics
Definition, scope and nature of Economics, Methods of economic study and Central problems of an economy and Production possibilities curve.
|
4. Theory of Demand and Supply
Meaning and determinants of demand, Law of demand and Elasticity of demand, Price, income and cross elasticity; Theory of consumer’s behaviour - Marshallian approach and Indifference curve approach, Meaning and determinants of supply, Law of supply and Elasticity of Supply.
|
5. Theory of Production and cost
Meaning and Factors of production; Laws of production- Law of variable proportions and Laws of returns to scale.
|
6. Forms of Market and price determination in different markets
Various forms of markets-Perfect Competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly and Price determination in these markets.
|
7. Indian Economy
· Nature of the Indian Economy Role of different sectors - Role of Agriculture, Industry and Services - their problems and growth
· National Income of India-Concepts of national income, Different methods of measuring national income
· Population-Its size, rate of growth and its implication on economic growth.
· Poverty and unemployment- Absolute and relative poverty, types, causes and incidence of unemployment
· Infrastructure-Energy, Transportation, Communication
8. Economic Reforms in India
Economic reforms since 1991; Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation and Disinvestment.
|
9. Money and Banking
· Monetary/ Fiscal policy- Role and functions of Reserve Bank of India; functions of commercial Banks/RRB/Payment Banks.
· Budget and Fiscal deficits and Balance of payments.
· Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.
10. Role of Information Technology in Governance
NOTE: Questions in module-I of section- I of paper-I (Mathematical Abilities) will be of matriculation level. Questions in module-I of section- II of paper-I (English Language and Comprehension) will be of 10+2 level. Questions in paper-II and paper-III will be of graduation level.
How to Prepare the SSC CGL Syllabus 2023?
With the release of the official notification PDF by the Commission, candidates should begin their preparation right away to make the best of the time till the exam date. The Tier-I exam is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 27, 2023. Candidates have ample time to ace their preparation. Below, we have provided the best preparation strategy to crack the SSC CGL in their first attempt
1. Check exam pattern and marking scheme
As per the exam pattern, there shall be two tiers namely Tier-I and Tier-II. Tier-I will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.
Tier-II will include conducting Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III in separate shift(s)/ day(s). It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify in all the sections of Paper-I. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III. Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I will include conducting a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for a duration of 15 minutes. DEST will be mandatory for all posts.
2. Take up subjects in rotation
One of the best strategies to prepare for any competitive exam is to take up subjects in a rotational manner. This helps in time management, and revision, and avoids getting stuck on one subject. In a week, make a study plan to take up one subject at least once and revise the previously covered topics in the first half hour of your study timetable. Make a priority list of topics. Do not waste time on topics that do not carry much or zero weightage. Ensure to stick to the official syllabus and topics.
3. Write study notes with your own hands
Glancing or reading through the subject matter is not enough. If you aim to score high marks and good rank, you must practice writing your notes with your own hands. Scientific studies prove that writing notes while preparing for any exam increases retention power and learning abilities. You can also adopt effective study note-making practices such as highlighting key concepts on the syllabus pdf, creating flashcards, and putting up sticky notes with important information that you can glance at throughout your day.
4. Solve mock tests and previous years' papers
Mock tests are like appetizers. One must always begin by taking 2-3 three mock tests to assess their current performance, problem areas, strong areas, the difficulty level of the exam, and the types of questions asked. Once you begin the preparation, allot at least one day in a week to take up as many mock tests to keep track of your performance over time. Check the best practice tests, mock tests, sectional tests, current affairs and previous years' papers for the SSC CGL exam here on Jagran Josh.
5. Refer to one reliable source for preparation
We all have heard the idiom ‘Too many cooks spoil the food’, haven’t we? Well, this idiom aptly explains the situation when candidates explore too many sources to gather their study material. One must look out for one reliable source of study that offers official and factual information to avoid confusion.