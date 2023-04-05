JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Topic-wise Tier 1 and Tier 2 Revised Syllabus PDF

The Staff Selection Commission is filling up 7,500 vacancies for Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations of the Government of India. In this article, we have discussed the detailed SSC Combined Graduate Level examination syllabus and preparation strategy for Tier 1 & Tier 2.

Get All Details About SSC CGL Syllabus for Tier-I and Tier-II Here.

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is filling up 7500 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc through the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023.

As per the scheme of examination, the computer-based examination will be conducted in two tiers – Tier-I and Tier-II. The exam date for Tier-I is July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam must go through the latest syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics and enhance their chances of scoring high marks.

In this article, we have shared the SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 for Tier-I and Tier-II exams in detail.

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023

We have given below the key highlights of the exam for all the aspirants who are going to participate in the upcoming exam.

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Department

Group 'B’ and Group ‘C’

Post Name

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Grade-II, Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and other posts

Vacancy

7500 (Tentative)

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

April 3 to May 3, 2023

Exam Date

July 14 to July 27, 2023

SSC CGL Selection Process

Tier I, Tier II, Document Verification

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 PDF

Candidates preparing for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 download the Syllabus PDF below. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for Tier-I and Tier-II. 

SSC CGL Syllabus PDF

SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus 2023

The Tier 1 syllabus comprises four subjects i.e.,

  • General Intelligence and Reasoning,
  • General Awareness,
  • Quantitative Aptitude, and
  • English Comprehension.

Candidates can check the detailed Tier 1 topics below: 

SSC CGL Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning
  • Analogies
  • Similarities and Differences
  • Space Visualization
  • Spatial Orientation
  • Problem-solving
  • Analysis
  • Judgment
  • Decision Making
  • Visual Memory
  • Discrimination
  • Observation
  • Relationship Concepts
  • Arithmetical Reasoning and Figural Classification
  • Arithmetic Number Series
  • Non-verbal Series
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Statement Conclusion
  • Syllogistic Reasoning
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • Semantic Series
  • Number Series
  • Figural Series
  • Word Building
  • Numerical Operations
  • Symbolic Operations
  • Trends
  • Space Orientation
  • Venn Diagrams
  • Drawing Inferences
  • Punched Hole/ Pattern-folding & unfolding
  • Figural Pattern-folding and completion
  • Indexing
  • Address Matching
  • Date & City Matching
  • Classification of Centre Codes/Roll Numbers
  • Small & Capital Letters/Numbers 
  • Embedded Figures
  • Critical Thinking
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Social Intelligence

SSC CGL Syllabus for General Awareness
  • India and its neighbouring countries especially about History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research
  • Books and Authors
  • Sports
  • Science
  • Current Affairs
  • Important Days
  • Important Schemes
  • Portfolio
  • People in News

SSC CGL Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
  • Computation of Whole Numbers
  • Decimals, Fractions and Relationships between Numbers
  • Percentage
  • Ratio & Proportion
  • Square Roots
  • Averages
  • Interest
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Time and Distance
  • Time & Work
  • Basic Algebraic Identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds
  • Graphs of Linear Equations
  • Triangle and its various kinds of centres
  • Congruence and similarity of triangles
  • Circle and its chords
  • Tangents
  • Angles subtended by chords of a circle
  • Common tangents to two or more circles
  • Triangle, Quadrilaterals
  • Regular Polygons
  • Circle
  • Right Prism
  • Right Circular Cone
  • Right Circular Cylinder
  • Sphere
  • Hemispheres
  • Rectangular Parallelepiped
  • Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
  • Trigonometric Ratio
  • Degree and Radian Measures
  • Standard Identities
  • Complementary Angles
  • Heights and Distances
  • Histogram
  • Frequency Polygon
  • Bar diagram & Pie chart

SSC CGL English Syllabus
  • Phrases and Idioms
  • One-word Substitution
  • Sentence Correction
  • Error Spotting
  • Synonyms-Antonyms
  • Active Passive
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Sentence Rearrangement
  • Spellings Correction
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Cloze test

Also Check; SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

SSC CGL Syllabus for Tier 2

The Tier-II syllabus comprises three papers i.e  Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III.  Paper-I is compulsory for all the posts and the other two papers are post-specific. Candidates can check the detailed topics  for the Tier I exam in the table shared below:

Module 1 of Session 1 of Paper 1 (Mathematical Abilities)

Topics

Sub-topics

Number Systems
  • Computation of Whole Number
  • Decimal and Fractions
  • Relationship between numbers

Fundamental arithmetical operations
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square Roots
  • Averages
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Time and Distance
  • Time and Work

Algebra
  • Basic Algebraic Identities of School Algebra and Elementary Surds (simple problems)
  • Graphs of Linear Equations

Geometry
  • Similarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres
  • Congruence and similarity of triangles
  • Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

Mensuration
  • Triangle
  • Quadrilaterals
  • Regular Polygons
  • Circle
  • Right Prism
  • Right Circular Cone
  • Right Circular Cylinder
  • Sphere
  • Hemispheres
  • Rectangular Parallelepiped
  • Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Trigonometry
  • Trigonometry
  • Trigonometric Ratios
  • Complementary Angles
  • Height and Distances (simple problems only)
  • Standard Identities

Statistics and probability
  • Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart
  • Measures of Central Tendency: Mean, Median, Mode, Standard Deviation
  • Calculation of Simple Probabilities

Module 2 of Section 1 of Paper 1 (Reasoning and General Intelligence)

Module 2 of Section 1  of Paper 1 (Reasoning and General Intelligence)
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic Operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends
  • Figural Analogy
  • Space Orientation
  • Semantic Classification
  • Venn Diagrams
  • Symbolic/ Number
  • Classification
  • Drawing Inferences
  • Figural Classification
  • Punched Hole/ Pattern-folding & unfolding
  • Semantic Series
  • Figural Pattern-folding and completion
  • Number Series
  • Embedded Figures
  • Figural Series
  • Critical Thinking
  • Problem-Solving
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Word Building
  • Social Intelligence
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Numerical Operations
  • Other sub-topics, if any.

Also Check; SSC Full Form

Module 1 of Section 2 of Paper 1 (English Language and Comprehension)

Module-I of Section-II of Paper-I (English Language And Comprehension)
  1. Vocabulary
  2. English Grammar
  3. Sentence structure
  4. Spot the Error
  5. Fill in the Blanks
  6. Synonyms/Homonyms
  7. Antonyms
  8. Spellings/ Detecting misspelt words
  9. Idioms & Phrases
  10. One word substitution
  11. Improvement of Sentences
  12. Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
  13. Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
  14. Shuffling of Sentence parts
  15. Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
  16. Cloze Passage
  17. Comprehension Passage: There shall be three or more paragraphs from which questions shall be asked to test comprehension skills. At least one paragraph shall be based on a book or a story whereas the other two paragraphs shall be based on current affairs (based on a report or an editorial).  

Module 1 of Section 2 of Paper 1 (General Awareness)

Module-II of Section-II of Paper-I (General Awareness)
  1. India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research
  2. Important Schemes
  3. People in News
  4. Current Affairs
  5. Important Days and Dates
  6. Books and Authors
  7. Sports
  8. Science

Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I (Computer Proficiency)

Topics

Sub-Topics

Computer Basics
  1. Organization of a computer
  2. Central Processing Unit (CPU)
  3. Input/Output devices
  4. Computer memory
  5. Memory organization
  6. Back-up devices
  7. PORTs
  8. Windows Explorer
  9. Keyboard shortcuts

Software

Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word, MS Excel and Power Point etc

Working with the Internet and e-mails

e-Banking, Managing an E-mail Account, Downloading & Uploading, Web Browsing & Searching

Basics of networking and cyber security

Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojan etc.) and preventive measures

SSC CGL Tier 2 Paper 2 Syllabus (Statistics)

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for Paper 2 (Statistics)

Subject

Topics

Collection, Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data

Primary and Secondary data, Methods of data collection; Tabulation of data; Graphs and charts; Frequency distributions; Diagrammatic presentation of frequency distributions.

2. Measures of Central Tendency 

Common measures of central tendency – mean median and mode; Partition values- quartiles, deciles, percentiles.

3. Measures of Dispersion- Common measures of Dispersion

range, quartile deviations, mean deviation and standard deviation; Measures of relative dispersion.

4. Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis

Different types of moments and their relationship; the meaning of skewness and kurtosis; different measures of skewness and kurtosis.

5. Correlation and Regression

Scatter diagram; simple correlation coefficient; simple regression lines; Spearman‟s rank correlation; Measures of association of attributes; Multiple regression; Multiple and partial correlation (For three variables only).

6. Probability Theory

Meaning of probability; Different definitions of probability; Conditional probability; Compound probability; Independent events; Bayes‟ theorem.

7. Random Variable and Probability Distributions

Random variable; Probability functions; Expectation and Variance of a random variable; Higher moments of a random variable; Binomial, Poisson, Normal and Exponential distributions; Joint distribution of two random variable (discrete).

8. Sampling Theory

Concept of population and sample; Parameter and statistic, Sampling and non-sampling errors; Probability and nonprobability sampling techniques(simple random sampling, stratified sampling, multistage sampling, multiphase sampling, cluster sampling, systematic sampling, purposive sampling, convenience sampling and quota sampling); Sampling distribution(statement only); Sample size decisions.

9. Statistical Inference

Point estimation and interval estimation, Properties of a good estimator, Methods of estimation (Moments method, Maximum likelihood method, Least squares method), Testing of hypothesis, Basic concept of testing, Small sample and large sample tests, Tests based on Z, t, Chi-square and F statistic, Confidence intervals.

10. Analysis of Variance

Analysis of one-way classified data and two-way classified data.

11. Time Series Analysis

Components of time series, Determination of trend component by different methods, Measurement of seasonal variation by different methods.

12. Index Numbers

Meaning of Index Numbers, Problems in the construction of index numbers, Types of index number, Different formulae, Base shifting and splicing of index numbers, Cost of living Index Numbers, Uses of Index Numbers.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for Paper 3 (General Studies-Finance and Economics)

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus for Paper 3 (General Studies-Finance and Economics)

Part A: Finance and Accounts

Subject

Topics

1. Financial Accounting

Nature and scope, Limitations of Financial Accounting, Basic concepts and Conventions, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

2. Basic concepts of Accounting

Single and double entry, Books of original Entry, Bank Reconciliation, Journal, ledgers, Trial Balance, Rectification of Errors, Manufacturing, Trading, Profit & loss Appropriation Accounts, Balance Sheet Distinction between Capital and Revenue Expenditure, Depreciation Accounting, Valuation of Inventories, Non-profit organisations Accounts, Receipts and Payments and Income & Expenditure Accounts, Bills of Exchange, Self-Balancing Ledgers.

Part B: Economics and Governance

1. Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Constitutional provisions, Role and responsibility.

2. Finance Commission

Role and functions

3. Basic Concept of Economics and introduction to Micro Economics

Definition, scope and nature of Economics, Methods of economic study and Central problems of an economy and Production possibilities curve.

4. Theory of Demand and Supply

Meaning and determinants of demand, Law of demand and Elasticity of demand, Price, income and cross elasticity; Theory of consumer’s behaviour - Marshallian approach and Indifference curve approach, Meaning and determinants of supply, Law of supply and Elasticity of Supply.

5. Theory of Production and cost

Meaning and Factors of production; Laws of production- Law of variable proportions and Laws of returns to scale.

6. Forms of Market and price determination in different markets

Various forms of markets-Perfect Competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly and Price determination in these markets.

7. Indian Economy

·         Nature of the Indian Economy Role of different sectors - Role of Agriculture, Industry and Services - their problems and growth

·         National Income of India-Concepts of national income, Different methods of measuring national income

·         Population-Its size, rate of growth and its implication on economic growth.

·         Poverty and unemployment- Absolute and relative poverty, types, causes and incidence of unemployment

·         Infrastructure-Energy, Transportation, Communication

8. Economic Reforms in India

Economic reforms since 1991; Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation and Disinvestment.

9. Money and Banking

·         Monetary/ Fiscal policy- Role and functions of Reserve Bank of India; functions of commercial Banks/RRB/Payment Banks.

·         Budget and Fiscal deficits and Balance of payments.

·         Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

10. Role of Information Technology in Governance

NOTE: Questions in module-I of section- I of paper-I (Mathematical Abilities) will be of matriculation level. Questions in module-I of section- II of paper-I (English Language and Comprehension) will be of 10+2 level. Questions in paper-II and paper-III will be of graduation level.

Also Check; SSC CGL Cut Off 2023

How to Prepare the SSC CGL Syllabus 2023?

With the release of the official notification PDF by the Commission, candidates should begin their preparation right away to make the best of the time till the exam date. The Tier-I exam is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 27, 2023. Candidates have ample time to ace their preparation. Below, we have provided the best preparation strategy to crack the SSC CGL in their first attempt

1. Check exam pattern and marking scheme

As per the exam pattern, there shall be two tiers namely Tier-I and Tier-II. Tier-I will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Tier-II will include conducting Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III in separate shift(s)/ day(s). It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify in all the sections of Paper-I. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III. Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I will include conducting a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for a duration of 15 minutes. DEST will be mandatory for all posts.

2. Take up subjects in rotation

One of the best strategies to prepare for any competitive exam is to take up subjects in a rotational manner. This helps in time management, and revision, and avoids getting stuck on one subject. In a week, make a study plan to take up one subject at least once and revise the previously covered topics in the first half hour of your study timetable. Make a priority list of topics. Do not waste time on topics that do not carry much or zero weightage. Ensure to stick to the official syllabus and topics.

3. Write study notes with your own hands

Glancing or reading through the subject matter is not enough. If you aim to score high marks and good rank, you must practice writing your notes with your own hands. Scientific studies prove that writing notes while preparing for any exam increases retention power and learning abilities. You can also adopt effective study note-making practices such as highlighting key concepts on the syllabus pdf, creating flashcards, and putting up sticky notes with important information that you can glance at throughout your day.

4. Solve mock tests and previous years' papers

Mock tests are like appetizers. One must always begin by taking 2-3 three mock tests to assess their current performance, problem areas, strong areas, the difficulty level of the exam, and the types of questions asked. Once you begin the preparation, allot at least one day in a week to take up as many mock tests to keep track of your performance over time. Check the best practice tests, mock tests, sectional tests, current affairs and previous years' papers for the SSC CGL exam here on Jagran Josh.

5. Refer to one reliable source for preparation

We all have heard the idiom ‘Too many cooks spoil the food’, haven’t we? Well, this idiom aptly explains the situation when candidates explore too many sources to gather their study material. One must look out for one reliable source of study that offers official and factual information to avoid confusion. 

FAQ

Q1. What are the subjects for SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 for Tier-I?

The SSC CGL Tier I Syllabus comprises four subjects i.e General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Q2. What is the selection process for the SSC CGL Syllabus Recruitment 2023?

The SSC CGL Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification round.

Q3. What is the exam pattern of the SSC CGL Tier I 2023?

SSC CGL Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Q4. How do I start my SSC CGL preparation?

To crack the SSC CGL in their first attempt, candidates must check exam pattern and marking schemes, take up subjects in rotation, write study notes with your own hands, solve mock tests and previous years' papers, refer to one reliable source for preparation, etc.

Q5.Is there any negative marking in the SSC CGL Exam 2023?

Yes. There is negative marking in SSC CGL exam. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer in Tier-I and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III.

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now

