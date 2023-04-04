JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) shall release the official SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 30% for the general category, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. 

Get All Details About SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Here.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023: Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up a total of 7,500 vacancies (approx) of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. As per the official notification, the online application window will remain active from April 3 to May 3, 2023. 

Candidates shall be shortlisted based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e Tier-I and Tier-II. The SSC CGL Tier I 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 14 to 27 2023. 

The commission releases the SSC CGL Cut Off marks along with the result soon after the exam is over. Candidates who clear the SSC CGL Tier I Cut Off 2023 are shortlisted for the next round i.e Tier II round.

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Expected & Previous Years Marks including the steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download SSC CGL Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC CGL Cut Off Tier I 2023:

  1. Go to the official SSC website.
  2. On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “CGL” tab.
  3. Find the SSC CGL cutoff marks link and click on it.
  4. The cut-off marks for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can be viewed on the screen.
  5. Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference

SSC CGL 2023 Calendar

Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC CGL Cut Off 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Calendar

Events

Dates

SSC CGL 2023 Notification Release Date

April 3, 2023

SSC CGL Application Form 2023 Start Date

April 3, 2023

SSC CGL Application Form 2023 End Date

May 3, 2023 (11 pm)

Last date and time for making online fee payment

May 4, 2023 (11 pm)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan

May 4, 2023 (11 pm)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

May 7, 2023 to May 8, 2023 (11 pm)

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Date

July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Date

To Be Announced

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates must score equal to or above than the SSC CGL Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories to ace the Tier I exam. 

Candidates who have appeared for the Tier-1 exam for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can check the SSC CGL 2023 Tier I expected marks to get a rough idea of their selection chances. After considering all the factors that influence the cut-off marks, our experts will release the SSC CGL Tier I expected cut-off marks after the exam is concluded.

Category

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off Marks

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

UR

To be updated soon

OH

To be updated soon

Others-PWD

To be updated soon

Factors affecting the SSC CGL Cut off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC CGL CutOff marks. Some of the factors that play an important role in deciding the SSC CGL Cutoff marks are elaborated below:

  • Number of test-takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Papers.
  • Marks obtained in the papers.

SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks

The SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks are decided by the commission to shortlist aspirants for the further selection process. As the SSC CGL Tier I cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for Tier I & Tier 2 shared below:

Category

Minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II, Paper-II & Paper-III of Tier-II Exam

Minimum Marks for Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination i.e. DEST

UR

30%

20%

OBC

25%

25%

All other categories

20%

30%

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

SSC Full Form with Complete Details

SSC CGL Previous Year CutOff Marks

Candidates should check out the SSC CGL cut off last 5 years to predict the expected cut-off marks, cut-off trends, and set the target score. We have shared below the SSC CGL Previous Year cut off marks for the ease of the candidates.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022-23

The commission has released the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 for the Tier 1 Exam along with SSC CGL Result 2022 on 09th February 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022 has be uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

 

List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022-23 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)

Category

Finance & Accounts, AAO

SC 

137.54

ST 

131.03

OBC 

152.92

EWS 

154.80

UR 

158.36

OH 

128.59

HH 

96.45

Others-PWD 

72.79

List-2: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics), and Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023  (Statistics & JSO)

Category

Statistics & JSO

SC 

150.55

ST 

150.32

OBC 

167.19

EWS 

169.35

List-3: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I for posts other than AAO & JSO]

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (for posts other than AAO & JSO)

Category

For posts other than AAO & JSO

SC 

89.08

ST 

77.57

OBC 

102.35

EWS 

114.27

ESM

40

UR 

114.27

OH 

70.69

HH 

40

VH

40

Others-PWD 

40

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2021-22

Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)

Category

Finance & Accounts, AAO

Candidates Available

SC 

136.76

2062

ST 

131.61

989

OBC 

153.36

3738

EWS 

156.80

1513

UR 

159.07

2162

OH 

124.29

207

HH 

101.81

150

Others-PWD 

65.27

150

Total

--

10971

List-2: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22  (Statistics & JSO)

Category

Statistics & JSO

Candidates Available

SC 

139.09

803

ST 

125.58

784

OBC 

162.48

669

EWS 

162.48

490

UR 

162.48

790

Total

--

3536

List-3: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II)

Category

Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II

Candidates Available

SC 

75.77

5694

ST 

62.81

3243

OBC 

95.11

10496

EWS 

104.63

3544

UR 

114.84

4026

OH 

47.42

582

HH 

40

199

VH

40

179

Others-PWD 

40

69

Total

--

28032

List-4: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Tier III (for all other posts)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (All Other Posts)

Category

All Other Posts

Candidates Available

SC 

94.58

22355

ST 

81.52

12784

OBC 

117.87

32563

EWS 

109.64

17979

UR 

130.18

15904

ESM

42.54

7897

OH 

77.22

1792

HH 

40

1359

VH

64.77

841

Others-PWD 

40

374

Total

--

113848

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2021-22

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL 2021-22 tier-2 cut-off discussed below.

Category

Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)

Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II)

Statistical Investigator Grade-II

Remaining Posts

UR

589.31769

546.64385

416.83701

478.55241

OBC

542.10197

546.64385

271.21660

440.22205

SC

500.97592

486.49474

218.17126

384.72348

ST

491.58849

477.40010

203.51718

345.12440

EWS

532.79619

364.49931

351.99348

423.11311

OH

460.21014

241.88030

341.27368

HH

384.80476

181.81987

203.73501

Other PwD

236.79194

 

181.81987

128.12146

SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut Off 2021-22

Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL  Tier 3 Cut Off 2021-22 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (AAO)

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC 

532.26

421

ST 

529.11

196

OBC 

574.51

917

EWS 

570.83

457

UR 

636.78

477

OH 

516.57

44

HH 

423.80

29

Others-PWD 

272.79

29

Total

--

2570

List 2- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (JSO)

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC 

523.69

140

ST 

511.06

120

OBC 

593.09

87

EWS 

558.71

58

UR 

594.42

99

Total

--

504

List 3- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of SI Grade 2)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (SI Grade 2)

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC 

260.40

713

ST 

241.73

281

OBC 

317.61

781

EWS 

386.20

283

UR 

453.69

326

OH 

261.34

36

HH 

213.81

12

VH

233.53

15

Others-PWD 

330.11

01

Total

--

2448

List 4- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing for DV & Skill Test (posts requiring CPT)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (posts requiring CPT)

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC 

496.13

1417

ST 

460.80

1120

OBC 

550.10

1702

EWS 

543.04

1422

UR 

564.49

1257

OH 

459.46

116

HH 

371.32

95

VH

509.91

32

Others-PWD 

317.09

36

Total

--

7197

List 5- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing for DV & Skill Test (other posts)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (posts requiring CPT)

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC 

462.91

3193

ST 

430.49

1828

OBC 

504.05

7221

EWS 

505.43

3786

UR 

281.91

3158

ESM

281.97

1903

OH 

375.78

421

HH 

228.45

375

VH

392.88

198

Others-PWD 

166.61

120

Total

--

22203

SSC CGL Cut Off 2020

Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Cut Off 2020 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted in SSC CGL Tier-I 2020-21 for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Finance & Accounts)

Category

Finance & Accounts 

Candidates Available

SC 

145.28912

970

ST 

140.97604

465

OBC 

161.36748

1784

EWS 

164.00018

728

UR 

167.45963

1228

OH 

135.76854

102

HH 

109.04331

101

Others-PWD 

95.12633

51

Total

--

5429

List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21  (Statistics)

Category

Statistics

Candidates Available

SC 

124.61824

2241

ST 

122.40547

958

OBC 

147.63201

3395

EWS 

146.01050

1925

UR 

153.08245

2544

OH 

120.17292

114

HH 

108.73007

35

Total

--

11212

List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III for Other posts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Other Posts)

Category

Other Posts

Candidates Available

SC 

100.93079

21663

ST 

93.75569

10351

OBC 

119.23278

36611

EWS 

109.21110

15718

UR 

132.37260

20572

ESM 

74.87478

5216

OH 

85.99074

1759

HH 

40.00000

1357

VH 

95.75915

488

Others-PWD 

40.00000

400

Total

--

114135

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)

SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)]

Category

Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))

Candidates Available

SC 

369.29454

300

ST 

368.36577

145

OBC 

435.94647

540

EWS 

471.35718

255

UR 

471.35718

362*

OH 

388.84705

32

HH 

301.71110

15

Others-PWD 

331.66146

03

Total

--

1652

List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)]

Category

Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))

Candidates Available

SC 

319.43087

512

ST 

323.84052

245

OBC 

390.93987

676

EWS 

394.22602

418

UR 

445.23886

439*

OH 

372.30742

16

HH 

309.80025

03

Total

--

2309

List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the posts other than AAO and JSO

SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [posts other than AAO and JSO]

Category

Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))

Candidates Available

SC 

331.52437

5253

ST 

309.87681

2490

OBC 

381.12415

11109

EWS 

366.47505

5521

UR 

433.61707

5448*

ESM

204.78638

1285

OH 

287.10506

427

HH 

133.20774

245

VH 

317.48815

118

Others-PWD 

148.94858

50

Total

--

31946

SSC CGL Cut Off 2019-20 for Tier-I Exam

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the tier-I 2019-20 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted in SSC CGL Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III 

Category 

Cut-off Marks 

Candidates available 

SC 

156.73 

1576 

ST 

151.46 

780 

OBC 

172.76 

2904 

EWS 

175.31 

1202 

UR 

180.12 

2074* 

OH 

147.08 

149 

HH 

117.49

141 

Others-PWD 

83.70

125 

Total 

8951 

List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III 

Category 

Cut-off Marks 

Candidates available 

SC 

130.76 

3647 

ST 

119.99 

2020 

OBC 

154.87 

6032 

EWS 

152.03 

3315 

UR 

165.77 

3716* 

OH 

130.86 

166 

HH 

86.447 

181 

VH 

110.679 

204 

Others-PWD 

40

110 

Total 

19391

List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III

Category 

Cut-off Marks 

Candidates available 

SC 

115.35 

22965 

ST 

104.91 

11737 

OBC 

135.95 

38714 

EWS 

135.04

15183 

UR 

147.78 

25876* 

ESM 

89.29 

5758 

OH 

98.42 

2196 

HH 

40

1761 

VH 

110.41 

664 

Others-PWD 

40

425 

Total 

125279 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2018-19

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut-Off 2018-19 discussed below.

List 1: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I, II & IV (General Studies [Finance & Accounts])

Category

Cut Off marks 

Candidates Available

SC

148.97

2444

ST

141.86

1272

OBC

165

4464

UR

170

6247

OH

132.90

335

HH

102.45

300

Other PwD

62.19

100

Total

--

15162

List 2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I, II & III (Statistics)

Category

Cut Off marks 

Candidates Available

SC

140.11

1421

ST

129.56

891

OBC

162.35

2008

UR

165.96

3177

OH

112.48

333

HH

51.99

333

VH

64.57

364

Other PwD

40

51

Total

--

8578

List 3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I & II 

Category

Cut Off marks 

Candidates Available

SC

111.10

27835

ST

130.22

12836

OBC

131.18

44078

UR

137.07

51771

ESM

40

8146

OH

95.55

2727

HH

40

1548

VH

70.25

1282

Other PwD

40

173

Total

--

150396

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier 2 Cut Off

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut-Off 2018-19 discussed below.

List 1: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer

Category

Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]

Candidates Available

SC

463.15

841

ST

460.21

421

OBC

510.92

1724

UR

572.51

1762

OH

409.26

111

HH

347.35

100

Other PwD

168.04

50

Total

--

5009

List 2: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Category

Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]

Candidates Available

SC

422.95

478

ST

403.95

301

OBC

517.76

583

UR

535.86

955

OH

348.50

112

HH

223.46

106

VH

267.51

121

Other PwD

165.04

16

Total

--

2672

List 3: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier III for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and Junior Statistical

Category

Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]

Candidates Available

SC

354.74

8050

ST

327.05

4022

OBC

403.33

15359

UR

535.86

17439

ESM

252.12

3244

OH

302.50

859

HH

165.73

777

VH

280.98

404

Other PwD

122.58

86

Total

--

50240

SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2019

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2019 discussed below.

SSC CGL Cut Off- 2019

Category

Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)

Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II)

UR

743.64723

710.04024

OBC

717.09534

684.77177

SC

649.10892

607.14661

ST

626.14329

577.33874

EWS

706.34389

669.11759

OH

603.83585

573.40214

HH

529.19391

SSC CGL 2017 Cut Off

Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) has updated the the SSC CGL 2017 Final Cut-Off Marks on the official website. All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL 2017 Cut-Off discussed below.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier-I Revised Cut Off

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-I Revised Cut-Off (2017) discussed below.

List-I: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts) and Tier-III

Category

Previous Cut Off

Revised Cut Off

Candidates Available Before

Candidates Available Now

SC

129.00

125.50

2502

3218

ST

123.00

119.00

1161

1568

OBC

140.50

135.50

6049

8840

OH

113.50

111.50

240

281

HH

79.00

75.00

228

276

UR

152.50

148.00

5270

7763

Total

 

 

15,450

21,946

List-II : Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III (Statistics)) and Tier-III

Category

Previous Cut Off

Revised Cut Off

Candidates Available Before

Candidates Available Now

SC

127.50

123.50

1518

2055

ST

117.00

114.50

837

989

OBC

140.00

135.50

3850

5503

OH

104.50

102.00

202

244

HH

62.00

61.00

210

227

VH

116.00

116.00

39

39

UR

151.00

146.50

3655

5458

Total

 

 

10,311

14,515

List – III : Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III

Category

Previous Cut Off

Revised Cut Off

Candidates Available Before

Candidates Available Now

SC

103.00

98.00

25052

32239

ST

93.00

88.50

12358

15368

OBC

115.00

110.00

58633

74604

Ex.S.

73.50

69.00

6290

7201

OH

87.00

84.50

2327

2684

HH

40.00

38.00

1709

1796

VH

89.50

89.50

559

559

UR

131.00

126.50

43476

55387

Total

 

 

1,50,404

1,89,838

SSC CGL Tier-II Cut Off 2017-18

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-II Cut-Off 2017-18 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:

Category

SC

ST

OBC

OH

HH

UR

Total

Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)

500.50

479.00

538.00

458.00

348.25

573.00

-

Candidates available 

563

275

1456

57

55

1313*

3719

List-2: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO):

Category

SC

ST

OBC

OH

HH

UR

Total

Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III)

200.00

200.00

240.00

200.00

200.00

280.00

-

Candidates available 

655

394

1914

82

82

1723*

4850

List-3: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer:

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EXM

OH

HH

VH

UR

Total

Cut-off Marks Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II)

338.25

311.25

379.75

263.50

294.00

191.00

311.00

415.50

-

Candidates available 

7669

3792

16045

2394

756

521

190

15053*

46420

SSC CGL Tier-III Cut Off 2017-18

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-III Cut-Off 2017-18 discussed below.

Category

Assistant Audit Officer

Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II)

Selected For CPT

Selected For DEST

Exam

Tier-I+Tier-II(Paper I+II+IV) + Tier-III

Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II+III)+ Tier-III

Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)+ Tier-III

Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)+ Tier-III

UR

642.50

515.00

496.50

488.25

OBC

607.00

510.00

494.75

451.25

SC

571.00

450.00

441.75

380.75

ST

547.25

425.00

418.50

380.00

SSC CGL Cut off 2016

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Cut-off 2016 for Tier I & Tier II discussed below

SSC CGL 2016 Tier-I Cut Off

Category

For all Posts

UR

137.00

OBC

125.50 

SC

114.00

ST

103.00

Ex.S

92.00

OH

97.00

HH

20.00

VH

68.00

SSC CGL 2016 Tier-II Cut Off

Category

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Section Officer in CSS and Assistant in MEA

Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II) 

Remaining Posts 

Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)

Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)

Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II+III) 

Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II) 

UR

536.00

449.00

502.00

422.00

OBC

493.75

424.50

471.00

397.00

SC

454.00

389.00

423.00

363.25

ST

427.00

370.00

397.00

341.00

Ex.S

-

-

-

-

OH

411.00

366.50

364.00

333.00

HH

264.00

262.00

230.25

216.00

VH

-

364.50

267.50

336.00

FAQ

Q1. Is SSC CGL Tier 1 difficult?

With right preparation strategy, candidates can crack SSC CGL exam in first attempt. As per previous year exam analysis, the difficulty level of SSC CGL was east to moderate.

Q2. Is there state-wise cutoff in SSC CGL 2023?

No. There is only one SSC CGL Cut off all over India. No SSC CGL cut-off state-wise marks are announced by the commission.

Q3. What are the qualifying marks for SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1?

As per the official notification, The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories for for SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1.

Q4. Is 4 months enough for SSC CGL?

Candidates are advised to put in 4-6 months of dedicated preparation to score high marks. Analyse the exam pattern and syllabus as officially shared by SSC, make an effective study plan as adopted by the toppers.

Q5. What factors decide the SSC CGL cut off?

The factors considered responsible for determining the SSC CGL cutoff marks are the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates attempting the exam, previous cutoff trends and etc.

