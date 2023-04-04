SSC CGL Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023: Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up a total of 7,500 vacancies (approx) of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. As per the official notification, the online application window will remain active from April 3 to May 3, 2023.
Candidates shall be shortlisted based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e Tier-I and Tier-II. The SSC CGL Tier I 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 14 to 27 2023.
The commission releases the SSC CGL Cut Off marks along with the result soon after the exam is over. Candidates who clear the SSC CGL Tier I Cut Off 2023 are shortlisted for the next round i.e Tier II round.
In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Expected & Previous Years Marks including the steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.
How to Download SSC CGL Cut Off 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC CGL Cut Off Tier I 2023:
- Go to the official SSC website.
- On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “CGL” tab.
- Find the SSC CGL cutoff marks link and click on it.
- The cut-off marks for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can be viewed on the screen.
- Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference
SSC CGL 2023 Calendar
Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC CGL Cut Off 2023.
|
SSC CGL 2023 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC CGL 2023 Notification Release Date
|
April 3, 2023
|
SSC CGL Application Form 2023 Start Date
|
April 3, 2023
|
SSC CGL Application Form 2023 End Date
|
May 3, 2023 (11 pm)
|
Last date and time for making online fee payment
|
May 4, 2023 (11 pm)
|
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan
|
May 4, 2023 (11 pm)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’
|
May 7, 2023 to May 8, 2023 (11 pm)
|
SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Date
|
July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023
|
SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Date
|
To Be Announced
SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2023
Candidates must score equal to or above than the SSC CGL Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories to ace the Tier I exam.
Candidates who have appeared for the Tier-1 exam for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can check the SSC CGL 2023 Tier I expected marks to get a rough idea of their selection chances. After considering all the factors that influence the cut-off marks, our experts will release the SSC CGL Tier I expected cut-off marks after the exam is concluded.
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
UR
|
To be updated soon
|
OH
|
To be updated soon
|
Others-PWD
|
To be updated soon
Factors affecting the SSC CGL Cut off 2023
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC CGL CutOff marks. Some of the factors that play an important role in deciding the SSC CGL Cutoff marks are elaborated below:
- Number of test-takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Papers.
- Marks obtained in the papers.
SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks
The SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks are decided by the commission to shortlist aspirants for the further selection process. As the SSC CGL Tier I cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for Tier I & Tier 2 shared below:
|
Category
|
Minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II, Paper-II & Paper-III of Tier-II Exam
|
Minimum Marks for Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination i.e. DEST
|
UR
|
30%
|
20%
|
OBC
|
25%
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
20%
|
30%
SSC Full Form with Complete Details
SSC CGL Previous Year CutOff Marks
Candidates should check out the SSC CGL cut off last 5 years to predict the expected cut-off marks, cut-off trends, and set the target score. We have shared below the SSC CGL Previous Year cut off marks for the ease of the candidates.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022-23
The commission has released the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 for the Tier 1 Exam along with SSC CGL Result 2022 on 09th February 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022 has be uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:
List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022-23 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts, AAO
|
SC
|
137.54
|
ST
|
131.03
|
OBC
|
152.92
|
EWS
|
154.80
|
UR
|
158.36
|
OH
|
128.59
|
HH
|
96.45
|
Others-PWD
|
72.79
List-2: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics), and Junior Statistical Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (Statistics & JSO)
|
Category
|
Statistics & JSO
|
SC
|
150.55
|
ST
|
150.32
|
OBC
|
167.19
|
EWS
|
169.35
List-3: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I for posts other than AAO & JSO]
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (for posts other than AAO & JSO)
|
Category
|
For posts other than AAO & JSO
|
SC
|
89.08
|
ST
|
77.57
|
OBC
|
102.35
|
EWS
|
114.27
|
ESM
|
40
|
UR
|
114.27
|
OH
|
70.69
|
HH
|
40
|
VH
|
40
|
Others-PWD
|
40
SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2021-22
Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:
List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts, AAO
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
136.76
|
2062
|
ST
|
131.61
|
989
|
OBC
|
153.36
|
3738
|
EWS
|
156.80
|
1513
|
UR
|
159.07
|
2162
|
OH
|
124.29
|
207
|
HH
|
101.81
|
150
|
Others-PWD
|
65.27
|
150
|
Total
|
--
|
10971
List-2: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & JSO)
|
Category
|
Statistics & JSO
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
139.09
|
803
|
ST
|
125.58
|
784
|
OBC
|
162.48
|
669
|
EWS
|
162.48
|
490
|
UR
|
162.48
|
790
|
Total
|
--
|
3536
List-3: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II)
|
Category
|
Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
75.77
|
5694
|
ST
|
62.81
|
3243
|
OBC
|
95.11
|
10496
|
EWS
|
104.63
|
3544
|
UR
|
114.84
|
4026
|
OH
|
47.42
|
582
|
HH
|
40
|
199
|
VH
|
40
|
179
|
Others-PWD
|
40
|
69
|
Total
|
--
|
28032
List-4: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Tier III (for all other posts)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (All Other Posts)
|
Category
|
All Other Posts
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
94.58
|
22355
|
ST
|
81.52
|
12784
|
OBC
|
117.87
|
32563
|
EWS
|
109.64
|
17979
|
UR
|
130.18
|
15904
|
ESM
|
42.54
|
7897
|
OH
|
77.22
|
1792
|
HH
|
40
|
1359
|
VH
|
64.77
|
841
|
Others-PWD
|
40
|
374
|
Total
|
--
|
113848
SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2021-22
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL 2021-22 tier-2 cut-off discussed below.
|
Category
|
Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)
|
Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II)
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II
|
Remaining Posts
|
UR
|
589.31769
|
546.64385
|
416.83701
|
478.55241
|
OBC
|
542.10197
|
546.64385
|
271.21660
|
440.22205
|
SC
|
500.97592
|
486.49474
|
218.17126
|
384.72348
|
ST
|
491.58849
|
477.40010
|
203.51718
|
345.12440
|
EWS
|
532.79619
|
364.49931
|
351.99348
|
423.11311
|
OH
|
460.21014
|
—
|
241.88030
|
341.27368
|
HH
|
384.80476
|
—
|
181.81987
|
203.73501
|
Other PwD
|
236.79194
|
|
181.81987
|
128.12146
SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut Off 2021-22
Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut Off 2021-22 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:
List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (AAO)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
532.26
|
421
|
ST
|
529.11
|
196
|
OBC
|
574.51
|
917
|
EWS
|
570.83
|
457
|
UR
|
636.78
|
477
|
OH
|
516.57
|
44
|
HH
|
423.80
|
29
|
Others-PWD
|
272.79
|
29
|
Total
|
--
|
2570
List 2- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (JSO)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
523.69
|
140
|
ST
|
511.06
|
120
|
OBC
|
593.09
|
87
|
EWS
|
558.71
|
58
|
UR
|
594.42
|
99
|
Total
|
--
|
504
List 3- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of SI Grade 2)
|
SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (SI Grade 2)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
260.40
|
713
|
ST
|
241.73
|
281
|
OBC
|
317.61
|
781
|
EWS
|
386.20
|
283
|
UR
|
453.69
|
326
|
OH
|
261.34
|
36
|
HH
|
213.81
|
12
|
VH
|
233.53
|
15
|
Others-PWD
|
330.11
|
01
|
Total
|
--
|
2448
List 4- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing for DV & Skill Test (posts requiring CPT)
|
SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (posts requiring CPT)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
496.13
|
1417
|
ST
|
460.80
|
1120
|
OBC
|
550.10
|
1702
|
EWS
|
543.04
|
1422
|
UR
|
564.49
|
1257
|
OH
|
459.46
|
116
|
HH
|
371.32
|
95
|
VH
|
509.91
|
32
|
Others-PWD
|
317.09
|
36
|
Total
|
--
|
7197
List 5- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing for DV & Skill Test (other posts)
|
SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (posts requiring CPT)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
462.91
|
3193
|
ST
|
430.49
|
1828
|
OBC
|
504.05
|
7221
|
EWS
|
505.43
|
3786
|
UR
|
281.91
|
3158
|
ESM
|
281.97
|
1903
|
OH
|
375.78
|
421
|
HH
|
228.45
|
375
|
VH
|
392.88
|
198
|
Others-PWD
|
166.61
|
120
|
Total
|
--
|
22203
SSC CGL Cut Off 2020
Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Cut Off 2020 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:
SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020 discussed below.
List-1: Candidates shortlisted in SSC CGL Tier-I 2020-21 for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Finance & Accounts)
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
145.28912
|
970
|
ST
|
140.97604
|
465
|
OBC
|
161.36748
|
1784
|
EWS
|
164.00018
|
728
|
UR
|
167.45963
|
1228
|
OH
|
135.76854
|
102
|
HH
|
109.04331
|
101
|
Others-PWD
|
95.12633
|
51
|
Total
|
--
|
5429
List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Statistics)
|
Category
|
Statistics
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
124.61824
|
2241
|
ST
|
122.40547
|
958
|
OBC
|
147.63201
|
3395
|
EWS
|
146.01050
|
1925
|
UR
|
153.08245
|
2544
|
OH
|
120.17292
|
114
|
HH
|
108.73007
|
35
|
Total
|
--
|
11212
List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III for Other posts
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Other Posts)
|
Category
|
Other Posts
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
100.93079
|
21663
|
ST
|
93.75569
|
10351
|
OBC
|
119.23278
|
36611
|
EWS
|
109.21110
|
15718
|
UR
|
132.37260
|
20572
|
ESM
|
74.87478
|
5216
|
OH
|
85.99074
|
1759
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
1357
|
VH
|
95.75915
|
488
|
Others-PWD
|
40.00000
|
400
|
Total
|
--
|
114135
SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020 discussed below.
List-1: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)]
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
369.29454
|
300
|
ST
|
368.36577
|
145
|
OBC
|
435.94647
|
540
|
EWS
|
471.35718
|
255
|
UR
|
471.35718
|
362*
|
OH
|
388.84705
|
32
|
HH
|
301.71110
|
15
|
Others-PWD
|
331.66146
|
03
|
Total
|
--
|
1652
List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)]
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
319.43087
|
512
|
ST
|
323.84052
|
245
|
OBC
|
390.93987
|
676
|
EWS
|
394.22602
|
418
|
UR
|
445.23886
|
439*
|
OH
|
372.30742
|
16
|
HH
|
309.80025
|
03
|
Total
|
--
|
2309
List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the posts other than AAO and JSO
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [posts other than AAO and JSO]
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
331.52437
|
5253
|
ST
|
309.87681
|
2490
|
OBC
|
381.12415
|
11109
|
EWS
|
366.47505
|
5521
|
UR
|
433.61707
|
5448*
|
ESM
|
204.78638
|
1285
|
OH
|
287.10506
|
427
|
HH
|
133.20774
|
245
|
VH
|
317.48815
|
118
|
Others-PWD
|
148.94858
|
50
|
Total
|
--
|
31946
SSC CGL Cut Off 2019-20 for Tier-I Exam
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the tier-I 2019-20 discussed below.
List-1: Candidates shortlisted in SSC CGL Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
156.73
|
1576
|
ST
|
151.46
|
780
|
OBC
|
172.76
|
2904
|
EWS
|
175.31
|
1202
|
UR
|
180.12
|
2074*
|
OH
|
147.08
|
149
|
HH
|
117.49
|
141
|
Others-PWD
|
83.70
|
125
|
Total
|
-
|
8951
List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
130.76
|
3647
|
ST
|
119.99
|
2020
|
OBC
|
154.87
|
6032
|
EWS
|
152.03
|
3315
|
UR
|
165.77
|
3716*
|
OH
|
130.86
|
166
|
HH
|
86.447
|
181
|
VH
|
110.679
|
204
|
Others-PWD
|
40
|
110
|
Total
|
-
|
19391
List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
115.35
|
22965
|
ST
|
104.91
|
11737
|
OBC
|
135.95
|
38714
|
EWS
|
135.04
|
15183
|
UR
|
147.78
|
25876*
|
ESM
|
89.29
|
5758
|
OH
|
98.42
|
2196
|
HH
|
40
|
1761
|
VH
|
110.41
|
664
|
Others-PWD
|
40
|
425
|
Total
|
-
|
125279
SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2018-19
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut-Off 2018-19 discussed below.
List 1: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I, II & IV (General Studies [Finance & Accounts])
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
148.97
|
2444
|
ST
|
141.86
|
1272
|
OBC
|
165
|
4464
|
UR
|
170
|
6247
|
OH
|
132.90
|
335
|
HH
|
102.45
|
300
|
Other PwD
|
62.19
|
100
|
Total
|
--
|
15162
List 2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I, II & III (Statistics)
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
140.11
|
1421
|
ST
|
129.56
|
891
|
OBC
|
162.35
|
2008
|
UR
|
165.96
|
3177
|
OH
|
112.48
|
333
|
HH
|
51.99
|
333
|
VH
|
64.57
|
364
|
Other PwD
|
40
|
51
|
Total
|
--
|
8578
List 3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I & II
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
111.10
|
27835
|
ST
|
130.22
|
12836
|
OBC
|
131.18
|
44078
|
UR
|
137.07
|
51771
|
ESM
|
40
|
8146
|
OH
|
95.55
|
2727
|
HH
|
40
|
1548
|
VH
|
70.25
|
1282
|
Other PwD
|
40
|
173
|
Total
|
--
|
150396
SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier 2 Cut Off
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut-Off 2018-19 discussed below.
List 1: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
463.15
|
841
|
ST
|
460.21
|
421
|
OBC
|
510.92
|
1724
|
UR
|
572.51
|
1762
|
OH
|
409.26
|
111
|
HH
|
347.35
|
100
|
Other PwD
|
168.04
|
50
|
Total
|
--
|
5009
List 2: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
422.95
|
478
|
ST
|
403.95
|
301
|
OBC
|
517.76
|
583
|
UR
|
535.86
|
955
|
OH
|
348.50
|
112
|
HH
|
223.46
|
106
|
VH
|
267.51
|
121
|
Other PwD
|
165.04
|
16
|
Total
|
--
|
2672
List 3: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier III for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and Junior Statistical
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
354.74
|
8050
|
ST
|
327.05
|
4022
|
OBC
|
403.33
|
15359
|
UR
|
535.86
|
17439
|
ESM
|
252.12
|
3244
|
OH
|
302.50
|
859
|
HH
|
165.73
|
777
|
VH
|
280.98
|
404
|
Other PwD
|
122.58
|
86
|
Total
|
--
|
50240
SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2019
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2019 discussed below.
|
SSC CGL Cut Off- 2019
|
Category
|
Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)
|
Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II)
|
UR
|
743.64723
|
710.04024
|
OBC
|
717.09534
|
684.77177
|
SC
|
649.10892
|
607.14661
|
ST
|
626.14329
|
577.33874
|
EWS
|
706.34389
|
669.11759
|
OH
|
603.83585
|
573.40214
|
HH
|
529.19391
|
–
SSC CGL 2017 Cut Off
Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) has updated the the SSC CGL 2017 Final Cut-Off Marks on the official website. All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL 2017 Cut-Off discussed below.
SSC CGL 2017 Tier-I Revised Cut Off
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-I Revised Cut-Off (2017) discussed below.
List-I: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts) and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Previous Cut Off
|
Revised Cut Off
|
Candidates Available Before
|
Candidates Available Now
|
SC
|
129.00
|
125.50
|
2502
|
3218
|
ST
|
123.00
|
119.00
|
1161
|
1568
|
OBC
|
140.50
|
135.50
|
6049
|
8840
|
OH
|
113.50
|
111.50
|
240
|
281
|
HH
|
79.00
|
75.00
|
228
|
276
|
UR
|
152.50
|
148.00
|
5270
|
7763
|
Total
|
|
|
15,450
|
21,946
List-II : Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III (Statistics)) and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Previous Cut Off
|
Revised Cut Off
|
Candidates Available Before
|
Candidates Available Now
|
SC
|
127.50
|
123.50
|
1518
|
2055
|
ST
|
117.00
|
114.50
|
837
|
989
|
OBC
|
140.00
|
135.50
|
3850
|
5503
|
OH
|
104.50
|
102.00
|
202
|
244
|
HH
|
62.00
|
61.00
|
210
|
227
|
VH
|
116.00
|
116.00
|
39
|
39
|
UR
|
151.00
|
146.50
|
3655
|
5458
|
Total
|
|
|
10,311
|
14,515
List – III : Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Previous Cut Off
|
Revised Cut Off
|
Candidates Available Before
|
Candidates Available Now
|
SC
|
103.00
|
98.00
|
25052
|
32239
|
ST
|
93.00
|
88.50
|
12358
|
15368
|
OBC
|
115.00
|
110.00
|
58633
|
74604
|
Ex.S.
|
73.50
|
69.00
|
6290
|
7201
|
OH
|
87.00
|
84.50
|
2327
|
2684
|
HH
|
40.00
|
38.00
|
1709
|
1796
|
VH
|
89.50
|
89.50
|
559
|
559
|
UR
|
131.00
|
126.50
|
43476
|
55387
|
Total
|
|
|
1,50,404
|
1,89,838
SSC CGL Tier-II Cut Off 2017-18
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-II Cut-Off 2017-18 discussed below.
List-1: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
OH
|
HH
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)
|
500.50
|
479.00
|
538.00
|
458.00
|
348.25
|
573.00
|
-
|
Candidates available
|
563
|
275
|
1456
|
57
|
55
|
1313*
|
3719
List-2: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO):
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
OH
|
HH
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III)
|
200.00
|
200.00
|
240.00
|
200.00
|
200.00
|
280.00
|
-
|
Candidates available
|
655
|
394
|
1914
|
82
|
82
|
1723*
|
4850
List-3: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer:
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EXM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut-off Marks Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II)
|
338.25
|
311.25
|
379.75
|
263.50
|
294.00
|
191.00
|
311.00
|
415.50
|
-
|
Candidates available
|
7669
|
3792
|
16045
|
2394
|
756
|
521
|
190
|
15053*
|
46420
SSC CGL Tier-III Cut Off 2017-18
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-III Cut-Off 2017-18 discussed below.
|
Category
|
Assistant Audit Officer
|
Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II)
|
Selected For CPT
|
Selected For DEST
|
Exam
|
Tier-I+Tier-II(Paper I+II+IV) + Tier-III
|
Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II+III)+ Tier-III
|
Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)+ Tier-III
|
Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)+ Tier-III
|
UR
|
642.50
|
515.00
|
496.50
|
488.25
|
OBC
|
607.00
|
510.00
|
494.75
|
451.25
|
SC
|
571.00
|
450.00
|
441.75
|
380.75
|
ST
|
547.25
|
425.00
|
418.50
|
380.00
SSC CGL Cut off 2016
All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Cut-off 2016 for Tier I & Tier II discussed below
SSC CGL 2016 Tier-I Cut Off
|
Category
|
For all Posts
|
UR
|
137.00
|
OBC
|
125.50
|
SC
|
114.00
|
ST
|
103.00
|
Ex.S
|
92.00
|
OH
|
97.00
|
HH
|
20.00
|
VH
|
68.00
SSC CGL 2016 Tier-II Cut Off
|
Category
|
Assistant Audit Officer
|
Assistant Section Officer in CSS and Assistant in MEA
|
Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II)
|
Remaining Posts
|
Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper I+II+IV)
|
Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)
|
Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II+III)
|
Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II)
|
UR
|
536.00
|
449.00
|
502.00
|
422.00
|
OBC
|
493.75
|
424.50
|
471.00
|
397.00
|
SC
|
454.00
|
389.00
|
423.00
|
363.25
|
ST
|
427.00
|
370.00
|
397.00
|
341.00
|
Ex.S
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
OH
|
411.00
|
366.50
|
364.00
|
333.00
|
HH
|
264.00
|
262.00
|
230.25
|
216.00
|
VH
|
-
|
364.50
|
267.50
|
336.00