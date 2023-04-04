SSC CGL Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) shall release the official SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 30% for the general category, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023: Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up a total of 7,500 vacancies (approx) of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India. As per the official notification, the online application window will remain active from April 3 to May 3, 2023.

Candidates shall be shortlisted based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e Tier-I and Tier-II. The SSC CGL Tier I 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 14 to 27 2023.

The commission releases the SSC CGL Cut Off marks along with the result soon after the exam is over. Candidates who clear the SSC CGL Tier I Cut Off 2023 are shortlisted for the next round i.e Tier II round.

In this article, candidates can check the complete details of the SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Expected & Previous Years Marks including the steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download SSC CGL Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC CGL Cut Off Tier I 2023:

Go to the official SSC website. On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “CGL” tab. Find the SSC CGL cutoff marks link and click on it. The cut-off marks for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can be viewed on the screen. Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference

SSC CGL 2023 Calendar

Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC CGL Cut Off 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Calendar Events Dates SSC CGL 2023 Notification Release Date April 3, 2023 SSC CGL Application Form 2023 Start Date April 3, 2023 SSC CGL Application Form 2023 End Date May 3, 2023 (11 pm) Last date and time for making online fee payment May 4, 2023 (11 pm) Last date and time for generation of offline Challan May 4, 2023 (11 pm) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ May 7, 2023 to May 8, 2023 (11 pm) SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Date July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023 SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Date To Be Announced

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates must score equal to or above than the SSC CGL Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories to ace the Tier I exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the Tier-1 exam for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can check the SSC CGL 2023 Tier I expected marks to get a rough idea of their selection chances. After considering all the factors that influence the cut-off marks, our experts will release the SSC CGL Tier I expected cut-off marks after the exam is concluded.

Category SSC CGL Expected Cut Off Marks SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon UR To be updated soon OH To be updated soon Others-PWD To be updated soon

Factors affecting the SSC CGL Cut off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC CGL CutOff marks. Some of the factors that play an important role in deciding the SSC CGL Cutoff marks are elaborated below:

Number of test-takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Papers.

Marks obtained in the papers.

SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks

The SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks are decided by the commission to shortlist aspirants for the further selection process. As the SSC CGL Tier I cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for Tier I & Tier 2 shared below:

Category Minimum qualifying marks in Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II, Paper-II & Paper-III of Tier-II Exam Minimum Marks for Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination i.e. DEST UR 30% 20% OBC 25% 25% All other categories 20% 30%

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

SSC CGL Previous Year CutOff Marks

Candidates should check out the SSC CGL cut off last 5 years to predict the expected cut-off marks, cut-off trends, and set the target score. We have shared below the SSC CGL Previous Year cut off marks for the ease of the candidates.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022-23

The commission has released the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 for the Tier 1 Exam along with SSC CGL Result 2022 on 09th February 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022 has be uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022-23 (Finance & Accounts, AAO) Category Finance & Accounts, AAO SC 137.54 ST 131.03 OBC 152.92 EWS 154.80 UR 158.36 OH 128.59 HH 96.45 Others-PWD 72.79

List-2: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics), and Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (Statistics & JSO) Category Statistics & JSO SC 150.55 ST 150.32 OBC 167.19 EWS 169.35

List-3: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I for posts other than AAO & JSO]

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (for posts other than AAO & JSO) Category For posts other than AAO & JSO SC 89.08 ST 77.57 OBC 102.35 EWS 114.27 ESM 40 UR 114.27 OH 70.69 HH 40 VH 40 Others-PWD 40

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2021-22

Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Finance & Accounts, AAO) Category Finance & Accounts, AAO Candidates Available SC 136.76 2062 ST 131.61 989 OBC 153.36 3738 EWS 156.80 1513 UR 159.07 2162 OH 124.29 207 HH 101.81 150 Others-PWD 65.27 150 Total -- 10971

List-2: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & JSO) Category Statistics & JSO Candidates Available SC 139.09 803 ST 125.58 784 OBC 162.48 669 EWS 162.48 490 UR 162.48 790 Total -- 3536

List-3: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II) Category Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II Candidates Available SC 75.77 5694 ST 62.81 3243 OBC 95.11 10496 EWS 104.63 3544 UR 114.84 4026 OH 47.42 582 HH 40 199 VH 40 179 Others-PWD 40 69 Total -- 28032

List-4: SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Tier III (for all other posts)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (All Other Posts) Category All Other Posts Candidates Available SC 94.58 22355 ST 81.52 12784 OBC 117.87 32563 EWS 109.64 17979 UR 130.18 15904 ESM 42.54 7897 OH 77.22 1792 HH 40 1359 VH 64.77 841 Others-PWD 40 374 Total -- 113848

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2021-22

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL 2021-22 tier-2 cut-off discussed below.

Category Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II) Statistical Investigator Grade-II Remaining Posts UR 589.31769 546.64385 416.83701 478.55241 OBC 542.10197 546.64385 271.21660 440.22205 SC 500.97592 486.49474 218.17126 384.72348 ST 491.58849 477.40010 203.51718 345.12440 EWS 532.79619 364.49931 351.99348 423.11311 OH 460.21014 — 241.88030 341.27368 HH 384.80476 — 181.81987 203.73501 Other PwD 236.79194 181.81987 128.12146

SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut Off 2021-22

Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut Off 2021-22 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

List 1- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (AAO) Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 532.26 421 ST 529.11 196 OBC 574.51 917 EWS 570.83 457 UR 636.78 477 OH 516.57 44 HH 423.80 29 Others-PWD 272.79 29 Total -- 2570

List 2- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (JSO) Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 523.69 140 ST 511.06 120 OBC 593.09 87 EWS 558.71 58 UR 594.42 99 Total -- 504

List 3- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification (for the post of SI Grade 2)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (SI Grade 2) Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 260.40 713 ST 241.73 281 OBC 317.61 781 EWS 386.20 283 UR 453.69 326 OH 261.34 36 HH 213.81 12 VH 233.53 15 Others-PWD 330.11 01 Total -- 2448

List 4- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing for DV & Skill Test (posts requiring CPT)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (posts requiring CPT) Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 496.13 1417 ST 460.80 1120 OBC 550.10 1702 EWS 543.04 1422 UR 564.49 1257 OH 459.46 116 HH 371.32 95 VH 509.91 32 Others-PWD 317.09 36 Total -- 7197

List 5- SSC CGL Cut-Off and Candidates short-listed in Tier-III for appearing for DV & Skill Test (other posts)

SSC CGL Tier-3 Cut Off 2021-22 (posts requiring CPT) Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 462.91 3193 ST 430.49 1828 OBC 504.05 7221 EWS 505.43 3786 UR 281.91 3158 ESM 281.97 1903 OH 375.78 421 HH 228.45 375 VH 392.88 198 Others-PWD 166.61 120 Total -- 22203

SSC CGL Cut Off 2020

Have a look at the table to know the SSC CGL Cut Off 2020 uploaded separately for each post as discussed below:

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2020 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted in SSC CGL Tier-I 2020-21 for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Finance & Accounts) Category Finance & Accounts Candidates Available SC 145.28912 970 ST 140.97604 465 OBC 161.36748 1784 EWS 164.00018 728 UR 167.45963 1228 OH 135.76854 102 HH 109.04331 101 Others-PWD 95.12633 51 Total -- 5429

List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Statistics) Category Statistics Candidates Available SC 124.61824 2241 ST 122.40547 958 OBC 147.63201 3395 EWS 146.01050 1925 UR 153.08245 2544 OH 120.17292 114 HH 108.73007 35 Total -- 11212

List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III for Other posts

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Other Posts) Category Other Posts Candidates Available SC 100.93079 21663 ST 93.75569 10351 OBC 119.23278 36611 EWS 109.21110 15718 UR 132.37260 20572 ESM 74.87478 5216 OH 85.99074 1759 HH 40.00000 1357 VH 95.75915 488 Others-PWD 40.00000 400 Total -- 114135

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2020 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)

SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)] Category Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)) Candidates Available SC 369.29454 300 ST 368.36577 145 OBC 435.94647 540 EWS 471.35718 255 UR 471.35718 362* OH 388.84705 32 HH 301.71110 15 Others-PWD 331.66146 03 Total -- 1652

List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)] Category Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)) Candidates Available SC 319.43087 512 ST 323.84052 245 OBC 390.93987 676 EWS 394.22602 418 UR 445.23886 439* OH 372.30742 16 HH 309.80025 03 Total -- 2309

List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the posts other than AAO and JSO

SSC CGL Tier-2 Cut Off 2020-21 [posts other than AAO and JSO] Category Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)) Candidates Available SC 331.52437 5253 ST 309.87681 2490 OBC 381.12415 11109 EWS 366.47505 5521 UR 433.61707 5448* ESM 204.78638 1285 OH 287.10506 427 HH 133.20774 245 VH 317.48815 118 Others-PWD 148.94858 50 Total -- 31946

SSC CGL Cut Off 2019-20 for Tier-I Exam

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the tier-I 2019-20 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted in SSC CGL Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 156.73 1576 ST 151.46 780 OBC 172.76 2904 EWS 175.31 1202 UR 180.12 2074* OH 147.08 149 HH 117.49 141 Others-PWD 83.70 125 Total - 8951

List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 130.76 3647 ST 119.99 2020 OBC 154.87 6032 EWS 152.03 3315 UR 165.77 3716* OH 130.86 166 HH 86.447 181 VH 110.679 204 Others-PWD 40 110 Total - 19391

List-3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 115.35 22965 ST 104.91 11737 OBC 135.95 38714 EWS 135.04 15183 UR 147.78 25876* ESM 89.29 5758 OH 98.42 2196 HH 40 1761 VH 110.41 664 Others-PWD 40 425 Total - 125279

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2018-19

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut-Off 2018-19 discussed below.

List 1: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I, II & IV (General Studies [Finance & Accounts])

Category Cut Off marks Candidates Available SC 148.97 2444 ST 141.86 1272 OBC 165 4464 UR 170 6247 OH 132.90 335 HH 102.45 300 Other PwD 62.19 100 Total -- 15162

List 2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I, II & III (Statistics)

Category Cut Off marks Candidates Available SC 140.11 1421 ST 129.56 891 OBC 162.35 2008 UR 165.96 3177 OH 112.48 333 HH 51.99 333 VH 64.57 364 Other PwD 40 51 Total -- 8578

List 3: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for Paper-I & II

Category Cut Off marks Candidates Available SC 111.10 27835 ST 130.22 12836 OBC 131.18 44078 UR 137.07 51771 ESM 40 8146 OH 95.55 2727 HH 40 1548 VH 70.25 1282 Other PwD 40 173 Total -- 150396

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier 2 Cut Off

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut-Off 2018-19 discussed below.

List 1: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer

Category Cut Off marks [Tier I + II] Candidates Available SC 463.15 841 ST 460.21 421 OBC 510.92 1724 UR 572.51 1762 OH 409.26 111 HH 347.35 100 Other PwD 168.04 50 Total -- 5009

List 2: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Category Cut Off marks [Tier I + II] Candidates Available SC 422.95 478 ST 403.95 301 OBC 517.76 583 UR 535.86 955 OH 348.50 112 HH 223.46 106 VH 267.51 121 Other PwD 165.04 16 Total -- 2672

List 3: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier III for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and Junior Statistical

Category Cut Off marks [Tier I + II] Candidates Available SC 354.74 8050 ST 327.05 4022 OBC 403.33 15359 UR 535.86 17439 ESM 252.12 3244 OH 302.50 859 HH 165.73 777 VH 280.98 404 Other PwD 122.58 86 Total -- 50240

SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2019

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2019 discussed below.

SSC CGL Cut Off- 2019 Category Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II) UR 743.64723 710.04024 OBC 717.09534 684.77177 SC 649.10892 607.14661 ST 626.14329 577.33874 EWS 706.34389 669.11759 OH 603.83585 573.40214 HH 529.19391 –

SSC CGL 2017 Cut Off

Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) has updated the the SSC CGL 2017 Final Cut-Off Marks on the official website. All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL 2017 Cut-Off discussed below.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier-I Revised Cut Off

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-I Revised Cut-Off (2017) discussed below.

List-I: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts) and Tier-III

Category Previous Cut Off Revised Cut Off Candidates Available Before Candidates Available Now SC 129.00 125.50 2502 3218 ST 123.00 119.00 1161 1568 OBC 140.50 135.50 6049 8840 OH 113.50 111.50 240 281 HH 79.00 75.00 228 276 UR 152.50 148.00 5270 7763 Total 15,450 21,946

List-II : Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III (Statistics)) and Tier-III

Category Previous Cut Off Revised Cut Off Candidates Available Before Candidates Available Now SC 127.50 123.50 1518 2055 ST 117.00 114.50 837 989 OBC 140.00 135.50 3850 5503 OH 104.50 102.00 202 244 HH 62.00 61.00 210 227 VH 116.00 116.00 39 39 UR 151.00 146.50 3655 5458 Total 10,311 14,515

List – III : Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III

Category Previous Cut Off Revised Cut Off Candidates Available Before Candidates Available Now SC 103.00 98.00 25052 32239 ST 93.00 88.50 12358 15368 OBC 115.00 110.00 58633 74604 Ex.S. 73.50 69.00 6290 7201 OH 87.00 84.50 2327 2684 HH 40.00 38.00 1709 1796 VH 89.50 89.50 559 559 UR 131.00 126.50 43476 55387 Total 1,50,404 1,89,838

SSC CGL Tier-II Cut Off 2017-18

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-II Cut-Off 2017-18 discussed below.

List-1: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:

Category SC ST OBC OH HH UR Total Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV) 500.50 479.00 538.00 458.00 348.25 573.00 - Candidates available 563 275 1456 57 55 1313* 3719

List-2: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO):

Category SC ST OBC OH HH UR Total Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III) 200.00 200.00 240.00 200.00 200.00 280.00 - Candidates available 655 394 1914 82 82 1723* 4850

List-3: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer:

Category SC ST OBC EXM OH HH VH UR Total Cut-off Marks Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II) 338.25 311.25 379.75 263.50 294.00 191.00 311.00 415.50 - Candidates available 7669 3792 16045 2394 756 521 190 15053* 46420

SSC CGL Tier-III Cut Off 2017-18

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Tier-III Cut-Off 2017-18 discussed below.

Category Assistant Audit Officer Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II) Selected For CPT Selected For DEST Exam Tier-I+Tier-II(Paper I+II+IV) + Tier-III Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II+III)+ Tier-III Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)+ Tier-III Tier-I + Tier-II(Paper I+II)+ Tier-III UR 642.50 515.00 496.50 488.25 OBC 607.00 510.00 494.75 451.25 SC 571.00 450.00 441.75 380.75 ST 547.25 425.00 418.50 380.00

SSC CGL Cut off 2016

All the aspirants can refer to the table to check the SSC CGL Cut-off 2016 for Tier I & Tier II discussed below

SSC CGL 2016 Tier-I Cut Off

Category For all Posts UR 137.00 OBC 125.50 SC 114.00 ST 103.00 Ex.S 92.00 OH 97.00 HH 20.00 VH 68.00

SSC CGL 2016 Tier-II Cut Off