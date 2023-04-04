JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: Check Post-wise Details for 7500 Vacancies

Staff Selection Commission is inviting online applications for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 for filling up of approximately 7,500 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies including Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: Staff Selection Commission is inviting online applications for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 7,500 vacancies. However, final vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be notified by the Commission.

The SSC CGL 2023-24 Notification PDF has been officially released by the Commission on April 3, 2023. Candidates can check below for more details here regarding SSC CGL important dates, exam dates, and vacancy details.

SSC CGL 2023 Important Dates

Candidates interested in applying for SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 can fill out applications online from April 3, 2023 to May 3, 2023 till 11 pm. The last date and time for making online fee payments is May 4, 2023 till 11 pm. The date of the window for application form correction is May 7, 2023 to May 8, 2023 till 11 pm. As per the latest notice issued by the Commission, the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam is scheduled to be held from July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Calendar

Events

Dates

SSC CGL 2023 Notification Release Date

April 3, 2023

SSC CGL Application Form 2023 Start Date

April 3, 2023

SSC CGL Application Form 2023 End Date

May 3, 2023 (11 pm)

Last date and time for making online fee payment

May 4, 2023 (11 pm)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan

May 4, 2023 (11 pm)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

May 7, 2023 to May 8, 2023 (11 pm)

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Date

July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Date

To Be Announced

SSC Full Form with Complete Details

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has announced 7,500 vacancies (tentative) for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. To name a few, vacancies include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Office, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

Following are the tentative posts that will be filled up through the SSC CGL 2023 Examination:

S. No

Name of Post

Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Classification of Posts

1

Assistant Audit Officer

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG

Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)

2

Assistant Accounts Officer

3

Assistant Section Officer

Central Secretariat Service

Group “B”

4

Intelligence Bureau

5

Ministry of Railway

6

Ministry of External Affairs

7

AFHQ

8

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

9

Assistant / Assistant Section Officer

Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations

Group “B”

10

Inspector, (Central Excise)

CBIC

Group “B”

11

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

12

Inspector (Examiner)

13

Executive Assistant

14

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue

Group “B”

15

Sub Inspector

Central Bureau of Investigation

Group “B”

16

Inspector Posts

Department of Post, Ministry of Communication

Group “B”

17

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance

Group “B”

18

Research Assistant

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Group “B”

19

Divisional Accountant

Offices under C&AG

Group “B”

20

Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Group “B”

21

Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer

Narcotics Control Bureau (MHA)

Group “B”

22

Junior Statistical Officer

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

Group “B”

23

Inspector of Income Tax

CBDT

Group “C”

24

Tax Assistant

25

Tax Assistant

CBIC

Group “C”

26

Auditor

Offices under C&AG

Group “C”

27

Offices under CGDA

Group “C”

28

Other Ministry/ Departments

Group “C”

29

Accountant

Offices under C&AG

Group “C”

30

Controller General of Accounts

Group “C”

31

Accountant/ Junior Accountant

Other Ministry/ Departments

Group “C”

32

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant

Department of Post, Ministry of Communication

Group “C”

33

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks

Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres.

Group “C”

34

Senior Administrative Assistant

Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence

Group “C”

35

Sub-Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance

Group “C”

SSC stands for Staff Selection Commission. The SSC is an exam conducting body for Combined Graduate Level Examination to recruit candidates across various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India and different Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/Tribunals, etc.

