SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: Check Post-wise Details for 7500 Vacancies

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: Staff Selection Commission is inviting online applications for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 7,500 vacancies. However, final vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be notified by the Commission.

The SSC CGL 2023-24 Notification PDF has been officially released by the Commission on April 3, 2023. Candidates can check below for more details here regarding SSC CGL important dates, exam dates, and vacancy details.

SSC CGL 2023 Important Dates

Candidates interested in applying for SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 can fill out applications online from April 3, 2023 to May 3, 2023 till 11 pm. The last date and time for making online fee payments is May 4, 2023 till 11 pm. The date of the window for application form correction is May 7, 2023 to May 8, 2023 till 11 pm. As per the latest notice issued by the Commission, the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 exam is scheduled to be held from July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Calendar Events Dates SSC CGL 2023 Notification Release Date April 3, 2023 SSC CGL Application Form 2023 Start Date April 3, 2023 SSC CGL Application Form 2023 End Date May 3, 2023 (11 pm) Last date and time for making online fee payment May 4, 2023 (11 pm) Last date and time for generation of offline Challan May 4, 2023 (11 pm) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ May 7, 2023 to May 8, 2023 (11 pm) SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Date July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023 SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 Exam Date To Be Announced

SSC Full Form with Complete Details

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

Following are the tentative posts that will be filled up through the SSC CGL 2023 Examination:

S. No Name of Post Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts 1 Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Group “B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) 2 Assistant Accounts Officer 3 Assistant Section Officer Central Secretariat Service Group “B” 4 Intelligence Bureau 5 Ministry of Railway 6 Ministry of External Affairs 7 AFHQ 8 Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology 9 Assistant / Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Group “B” 10 Inspector, (Central Excise) CBIC Group “B” 11 Inspector (Preventive Officer) 12 Inspector (Examiner) 13 Executive Assistant 14 Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Group “B” 15 Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Group “B” 16 Inspector Posts Department of Post, Ministry of Communication Group “B” 17 Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance Group “B” 18 Research Assistant National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Group “B” 19 Divisional Accountant Offices under C&AG Group “B” 20 Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B” 21 Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer Narcotics Control Bureau (MHA) Group “B” 22 Junior Statistical Officer Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation Group “B” 23 Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Group “C” 24 Tax Assistant 25 Tax Assistant CBIC Group “C” 26 Auditor Offices under C&AG Group “C” 27 Offices under CGDA Group “C” 28 Other Ministry/ Departments Group “C” 29 Accountant Offices under C&AG Group “C” 30 Controller General of Accounts Group “C” 31 Accountant/ Junior Accountant Other Ministry/ Departments Group “C” 32 Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant Department of Post, Ministry of Communication Group “C” 33 Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres. Group “C” 34 Senior Administrative Assistant Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence Group “C” 35 Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance Group “C”

SSC stands for Staff Selection Commission. The SSC is an exam conducting body for Combined Graduate Level Examination to recruit candidates across various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India and different Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/Tribunals, etc.