SSC Full Form: The full form of SSC is Staff Selection Commission. Also know the full form of different SSC exams like SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC JE, SSC GD Constable, SSC MTS, SSC CPO SI, SSC JHT, etc.

SSC Full Form: The Full Form of SSC is Staff Selection Commission. The Staff Selection Commission is the reputed government of India authority that conducts the recruitment process for various departments, agencies, and ministries. The SSC is a major body of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and it includes a Chairman, two members, and a Secretary-Cum-Controller of Examinations.

Previously, the Staff Selection Commission was termed as Subordinate Services Commission. Apart from this, SSC is also known as Secondary School Certificate. This exam is conducted by CBSE and other state boards for the 10th standard students. However, in this article, we have shared details about the Staff Selection Commission. So, let's know about the SSC Full Form with Complete Details of all the recruitment exams.

SSC Full Form of Various Exams

Here is the list of SSC recruitment exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission shared below:

SSC CGL Full Form

The SSC CGL Full Form is SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination. The Staff Selection Commission conducts Combined Graduate Level Examination for recruiting candidates for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

SSC CHSL Full Form

The SSC CHSL Full Form is SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination. The Staff Selection Commission conducts competitive CHSL examination for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the Group C posts, i.e., Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

SSC JE Full Form

The SSC JE Exam stands for SSC Junior Engineer Exam. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open competitive Examination for the recruitment of deserving candidates for posts of Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for several Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

SSC JHT Full Form

The SSC JHT Full Form is Junior Hindi Translator. The Staff Selection Commission conducts a competitive examination for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various Group B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

SSC CPO SI Full Form

The SSC SI Full Form is SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination. The Staff Selection Commission conducts an Open Competitive Examination for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

SSC MTS Full Form

The SSC MTS Full Form is SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a competitive examination for recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories.

SSC GD Constable Full Form

The SSC GD Full Form is SSC Constable (GD). The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of the eligible candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).

SSC Steno Full Form

SSC holds an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade C (Group-B Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade D (Group C) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Only those candidates who have the required skills in stenography are eligible to apply.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam schedule for SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC GD Constable, SSC JE, SSC CPO Sub-Inspector, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer & SSC Selection Post Exams at its official website - ssc.nic.in