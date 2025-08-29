KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today

National Sports Day 2025: List of Top Sports Universities in India

National Sports Day 2025: Know more about the list of sports universities in India, along with the courses offered and the National Sports Day theme. 

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 29, 2025, 18:26 IST
National Sports Day 2025 List of Top Sports Universities in India
National Sports Day 2025 List of Top Sports Universities in India

The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29, celebrating the birth anniversary of the best field Hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand. This day highlights the importance of sports and physical activities, and also honours the contribution of Major Dhyan Chand in Indian Hockey. The theme for the National Sports Day 2025 is “Sport To Promote Peaceful Societies”.

The 2025 theme of the National Sports Day highlights the ability of sports to bring people together, develop teamwork, break down boundaries, and foster unity across regions, backgrounds, and religions. This article will discuss the list of top sports universities in India and the courses offered by them.

Also, check:-

List of Top Sports Universities in India

Sports have been given immense importance since school days, as it is beneficial for students because they encourage overall development, including physical health, social skills, and mental well-being, such as leadership and teamwork. Sports allow students to have resilience, discipline, boost self-confidence, improve academic performance and attention, and prepare students to face life’s obstacles beyond the classroom.

Some students continue to pursue their further academic courses in sports while also pursuing a career in this industry. Below is the list of the top sports universities in India, along with the courses offered by them:-

Universities Name

Courses Offered

National Sports University, Imphal, Manipur

  • B.Sc. Sports Coaching (With Discipline in Archery, Boxing, Athletics, Football, Badminton, Shooting, Swimming, Weightlifting)

  • BPES 

  • M.Sc. Sports Coaching

  • M.Sc. Applied Sports Nutrition

  • MPES

  • M.A. Sports Psychology

Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education

  • Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed)

  • Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed)

  • M.A. in Yoga

  • Master of Sport Management (MSM)

  • M.A. in Sports Journalism

  • Master of Sports Science (MSS)

Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University

  • B.P.E.S.

  • B.Sc., Yoga

  • B.Sc., Sports Coaching

  • B.Sc., Exercise Physiology & Nutrition

  • B.Sc., Sports Bio Mechanics and Kinesiology

  • B.B.A., Sports Management

  • B.P.Ed.

  • M.Tech., Sports Technology

  • M.Sc., Sports Coaching

  • M.B.A., Sports Management

  • M.Sc., Sports Psychology

  • M.Sc., Exercise Physiology & Nutrition

  • M.Sc., Sports Bio Mechanics and Kinesiology

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala

  • M.Sc. Sports Coaching

  • Diploma in Sports Coaching

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Exercise Physiology

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Nutrition

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Performance Analysis

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Psychology

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Strength and Conditioning

Swarnim Gujarat Sports University

  • BBA in Sports Management

  • BPES

  • B.Sc. Sports Coaching

  • Master of Physical Education

  • PG Diploma in Sports Management

  • PG Diploma in Sports Journalism and Mass Media Technology

  • PG Diploma in Sports Coaching

Guru Nanak Dev University

  • Bachelor of Physiotherapy

  • Master's in Physiotherapy (Orthopaedics)

  • MPT (Sports Physiotherapy)

  • M.A. Sports Psychology

  • M.Sc. Exercise & Sports Physiology

  • M.Sc. Sports Biomechanics

Alagappa University, Karaikudi

Also, check:-

This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's"Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honour excellence—Nominate Now!

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories