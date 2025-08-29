National Sports Day 2025: List of Top Sports Universities in India

The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29, celebrating the birth anniversary of the best field Hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand. This day highlights the importance of sports and physical activities, and also honours the contribution of Major Dhyan Chand in Indian Hockey. The theme for the National Sports Day 2025 is “Sport To Promote Peaceful Societies”. The 2025 theme of the National Sports Day highlights the ability of sports to bring people together, develop teamwork, break down boundaries, and foster unity across regions, backgrounds, and religions. This article will discuss the list of top sports universities in India and the courses offered by them. Also, check:-

List of 10 Oldest Universities in India: Check the Courses Offered NIRF 2025 Rankings: To Be Released Soon – When to Expect and What’s New List of Top Sports Universities in India Sports have been given immense importance since school days, as it is beneficial for students because they encourage overall development, including physical health, social skills, and mental well-being, such as leadership and teamwork. Sports allow students to have resilience, discipline, boost self-confidence, improve academic performance and attention, and prepare students to face life’s obstacles beyond the classroom. Some students continue to pursue their further academic courses in sports while also pursuing a career in this industry. Below is the list of the top sports universities in India, along with the courses offered by them:-