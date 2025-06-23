Top Physiotherapy Colleges in India (2025): Private, Government College with Fees and Admission Criteria

Best Physiotherapy Colleges in India: Physiotherapy is a popular healthcare profession in India. Students enrolling in physiotherapy programs can improve the quality of life for patients with numerous health conditions ranging from sports injuries to neurological disorders. Presently, there are around 600+ physiotherapy colleges in India of which 399+ colleges are private, 59+ colleges are government-owned and 19+ colleges are semi-government. To be eligible for this course, candidates must have passed the 12th standard with minimum required scores. Some of the top Physiotherapy colleges in India are Christian Medical College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Lovely Professional University, Amity University, Chandigarh University, Jamia Hamdard, Jamia Millia Islamia, KGMU, Lucknow, and Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha.
Key Highlights
Physiotherapy programs can be a rewarding career for the individual who wants to help patients recover from injuries and improve their quality of life. Here are the key highlights of top Physiotherapy Colleges in India shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Number of Physiotherapy Colleges in India
|
600+
|
Average Course Fees
|
Less than INR 1 Lakh: 60-62
INR 1 Lakh-INR 2 Lakh: 90-100
INR 2 Lakh-INR 3 Lakh: 135-140
INR 3 Lakh-INR 4 Lakh: 150-160
More than INR 5 Lakh: 60-70
|
Entrance Exam
|
NEET, CUET, etc
Admission Criteria for Physiotherapy Colleges in India
Aspirants must fulfil all the eligibility parameters like age, qualification, etc to secure admission to the best Physiotherapy Colleges in India. Here are the course eligibility requirements shared below:
- Passed 12th standard with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as the main subjects.
- Students must score at least 50% or above in their 12th standard.
Entrance Exam for Physiotherapy Colleges
Admission to top Physiotherapy colleges in India often requires clearing specific entrance exams. The details of these essential exams are provided below.
- NEET: NEET stands for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, a medical entrance exam conducted for students seeking admission to the UG medical and paramedical programs in India.
Top Private Physiotherapy Colleges in India
There are 399+ private physiotherapy colleges in India offering high-quality education. Some of the top private physiotherapy colleges in India include Christian Medical College, Vellore, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Poonamallee, Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Amity University, Noida and Chandigarh University with average fees ranging between INR 2400 and INR 6 Lakh.
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fees
|
Entrance Exam
|
INR 2400+
|
Merit-Based
|
INR 1.60 Lakh+
|
Merit-Based
|
INR 6.40 Lakh+
|
CUET/LPU NEST
|
INR 6 Lakh+
|
CUET
|
INR 6.80 Lakh+
|
CUCET
Top Government Physiotherapy Colleges in India
There are 59+ government physiotherapy colleges in India offering cost-effective education to students. Some of the top government physiotherapy colleges in India include Jamia Hamdard, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, KGMU, Lucknow, and Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha with average fees ranging between INR 98,000 and INR 6 Lakh.
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fees
|
Entrance Exam
|
INR 6 Lakh+
|
NEET
|
INR 98,000+
|
JMI Entrance Exam
|
INR 2.40 Lakh+
|
Merit-Based
|
INR 48k+
|
Merit-Based
|
INR 7 Lakh+
|
Merit-Based/Entrance Exam
Highest Salary Offered by Top Physiotherapy Colleges in India
The highest salary offered by the best physiotherapy colleges in India depends on parameters like college type & reputation, industry requirements, etc. The average salary of the graduates from this course ranges between INR 4 LPA-INR 5 LPA. Here is the list of top physiotherapy colleges in India offering the highest salary during the placement:
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fees
|
Average Annual Package
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
INR 98,000+
|
INR 9 LPA-INR 10 LPA
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Poonamallee
|
INR 1.60 Lakh+
|
INR 4 LPA-INR 5 LPA
|
Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar
|
INR 6.40 Lakh+
|
INR 5 LPA-INR 6 LPA
|
Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha
|
INR 7 Lakh+
|
INR 5 LPA-INR 6 LPA
|
Jamia Hamdard
|
INR 6 Lakh+
|
INR 4 LPA-INR 5 LPA
