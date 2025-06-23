Top Physiotherapy Colleges in India (2025): Private, Government College with Fees and Admission Criteria

Best Physiotherapy Colleges in India: Physiotherapy is a popular healthcare profession in India. Students enrolling in physiotherapy programs can improve the quality of life for patients with numerous health conditions ranging from sports injuries to neurological disorders. Presently, there are around 600+ physiotherapy colleges in India of which 399+ colleges are private, 59+ colleges are government-owned and 19+ colleges are semi-government. To be eligible for this course, candidates must have passed the 12th standard with minimum required scores. Some of the top Physiotherapy colleges in India are Christian Medical College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Lovely Professional University, Amity University, Chandigarh University, Jamia Hamdard, Jamia Millia Islamia, KGMU, Lucknow, and Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha.

Key Highlights Physiotherapy programs can be a rewarding career for the individual who wants to help patients recover from injuries and improve their quality of life. Here are the key highlights of top Physiotherapy Colleges in India shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Number of Physiotherapy Colleges in India 600+ Average Course Fees Less than INR 1 Lakh: 60-62 INR 1 Lakh-INR 2 Lakh: 90-100 INR 2 Lakh-INR 3 Lakh: 135-140 INR 3 Lakh-INR 4 Lakh: 150-160 More than INR 5 Lakh: 60-70 Entrance Exam NEET, CUET, etc Admission Criteria for Physiotherapy Colleges in India Aspirants must fulfil all the eligibility parameters like age, qualification, etc to secure admission to the best Physiotherapy Colleges in India. Here are the course eligibility requirements shared below:

Passed 12th standard with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as the main subjects.

Students must score at least 50% or above in their 12th standard. Entrance Exam for Physiotherapy Colleges Admission to top Physiotherapy colleges in India often requires clearing specific entrance exams. The details of these essential exams are provided below.