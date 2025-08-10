In a globalised world, the term Least Developed Countries (LDCs) represents a crucial category of nations that face profound structural challenges to sustainable development. Defined by the United Nations, including UNCTAD and the UN's LDC Portal, and other reliable sources, these countries exhibit the lowest socioeconomic development indicators and are highly vulnerable to economic and environmental shocks. The UN's triennial review process is key to identifying and monitoring these nations, with recent assessments providing a clear picture of the list for 2025 and the years to follow. Check Out: Which is the Smallest Country in the World? List of Top 10 Countries List of 10 Least Developed Countries The UN designates countries as LDCs based on three primary criteria, a low Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, a low Human Assets Index (HAI), and a high Economic and Environmental Vulnerability Index (EVI). The following table explains why these ten countries are on the LDC list, based on the UN's most recent review.

Below is an explanation for why these 10 countries are on the Least Developed Countries list, with data from the UN's most recent review in 2024. S.No Country GNI per Capita (2024 data) 1. Afghanistan $437 2. Angola $3,141 3. Bangladesh $1,827 4. Benin $1,316 5. Burkina Faso $853 6. Burundi $298 7. Cambodia N/A (Met criteria) 8. Central African Republic $473 9. Chad $922 10. Comoros N/A Source: United Nations Here is the list of 10 least developed countries according to the official report of UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS) and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Here is a list of the Least Developed Countries as of 2025, according to the UN's official list:

1. Afghanistan With a GNI per capita of just $380, Afghanistan's LDC status is a direct consequence of decades of conflict and political instability. The country faces severe humanitarian crises and has a devastated economy, resulting in extremely low human capital. Its landlocked geography further compounds its economic fragility, making it highly dependent on external aid and vulnerable to regional instability. 2. Angola It remains on the list because it has a low Human Assets Index (HAI) and a high Economic and Environmental Vulnerability Index (EVI). However, its GNI capita is slightly above than others, yet its economy is heavily dependent on oil exports. Moreover, it remains vulnerable due to global commodity price fluctuations and has not translated into broad-based human development for the population.

3. Bangladesh Bangladesh is a success story on the path to graduation, having met all three LDC criteria. With a GNI per capita of $2,684, it has shown impressive economic growth and has been recommended for graduation, which is officially scheduled for November 2026. Until it completes this five-year preparatory period, it remains on the LDC list to ensure a smooth transition and sustainable development without the special support measures it currently receives. 4. Benin Benin's GNI per capita has recently crossed the LDC threshold, and stands at $1,316. Despite this economic progress, it remains an LDC because it is not close to the Human Assets Index (HAI) and Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI). Further, its economy is largely dependent on a few agricultural exports, which exposes it to price volatility. All of this, hinders its overall human development.

5. Burkina Faso Burkina Faso faces multiple challenges to its development with a GNI per capita of $853. The country faces issues in the political instability, security crises, and a vulnerable economy due to stagnant growth. It is highly dependent on a fragile agricultural sector. These factors, combined with climate-related challenges like drought, keep its Human Assets Index low and its population in widespread poverty. 6. Burundi Burundi's LDC status reflects a state of extreme poverty and weak human capital. Moreover, it has a very low Human Assets Index (HAI), and faces many challenges in public health and education. There is a political fragility and a lack of economic diversification which hampers its progress and keep it firmly on the LDC list.

7. Cambodia Cambodia has made substantial progress and is on track for LDC graduation in 2027. The country has met the GNI and HAI criteria due to its slow progress in terms of economic growth and social indicators as well. However, it is currently in a preparatory period, and it will continue to receive LDC-specific benefits. 8. Central African Republic The Central African Republic is consistently among the most fragile states, with a very low GNI per capita of $473. There has been many conflict and instability which has devastated the country, and led to a huge humanitarian crisis with extremely low human development. It has an exceptionally low Human Assets Index and a high Economic and Environmental Vulnerability Index, making it one of the world's most challenged nations. 9. Chad As a landlocked nation in the Sahel region, Chad's LDC status is a result of a low GNI per capita of $922, a low Human Assets Index, and a high vulnerability to economic and environmental shocks. Its economy is heavily reliant on oil and agriculture. Due to this, it is highly susceptible to global market fluctuations and climate change. Ongoing political instability also contributes to its development challenges.

10. Comoros While Comoros has a relatively higher GNI per capita, it remains an LDC due to its extreme economic and environmental vulnerability. It is also a small island developing state, and faces continuous natural disasters and structural challenges from its small domestic market. 2025 Outlook and Predictions While the list for 2025 remains largely the same, the coming years are set to see significant changes. Several countries are on track to graduate from LDC status. As per a United Nations General Assembly resolution, Bangladesh, Lao People's Democratic Republic, and Nepal are scheduled to graduate in November 2026. This demonstrates notable progress in their national development strategies and a positive outlook for their future economic resilience. This is a clear indication that a country's LDC status is not a permanent fixture.