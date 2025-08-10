List of U.S. Tariffs Around the World (2025)

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
A sweeping U.S. tariff policy effective August 7, 2025, targets over 90 nations with rates from 0% to 50%, aiming to push trading partners toward fairer terms. With India facing the steepest rate and the European Union under a tiered system, the move marks a significant protectionist turn, set to impact global supply chains, trade relations, and economic stability.

Aug 10, 2025, 14:46 IST

On August 7, 2025, fresh U.S. tariffs on imports from more than 90 nations went into effect as part of the administration's tough "reciprocal tariff" strategy to level up trade practices and safeguard American industries. The tariffs vary from 0% to a steep 50% on targeted nations, hitting both economic competitors and old allies.

What Are Reciprocal Tariffs?

Reciprocal tariffs are tariffs on imports by the U.S. to reflect tariffs or trade restrictions other nations place on U.S. products. The policy aims at establishing a "level playing field" in global trade but has the potential to increase costs for American consumers and complicate supply chains worldwide.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Tariff Policy

  • Implementation Date: August 7, 2025

  • Number of Countries Impacted: More than 90 nations, including the 27-nation European Union

  • Tariff Range: 0% to 50%, default tariff 10% for nations not individually mentioned

  • Highest Tariff Imposed: India at 50%

  • European Union Tariffs: Slab system based on current duty rates from 0% to 15%

  • Policy Objective: To push nations to reduce tariffs on U.S. products and promote more equitable trade

Full List of U.S. Tariffs by Country

Country

Tariff Rate (%)

Notes

Afghanistan

15

  

Algeria

30

  

Angola

15

  

Bangladesh

20

  

Bolivia

15

  

Bosnia and Herzegovina

30

  

Botswana

15

  

Brazil

10

  

Brunei

25

  

Cambodia

19

  

Cameroon

15

  

Chad

15

  

Costa Rica

15

  

Côte d'Ivoire

15

  

Democratic Republic of Congo

15

  

Ecuador

15

  

European Union

0 – 15

Based on existing duty rates; max 15%

Equatorial Guinea

15

  

Fiji

15

  

Ghana

15

  

Guyana

15

  

Iceland

15

  

India

50

Highest tariff rate, effective August 7

Indonesia

19

  

Iraq

35

  

Israel

15

  

Japan

15

  

Jordan

15

  

Kazakhstan

25

  

Laos

40

  

Lesotho

15

  

Libya

30

  

Liechtenstein

15

  

Madagascar

15

  

Malawi

15

  

Malaysia

19

  

Mauritius

15

  

Moldova

25

  

Mozambique

15

  

Myanmar (Burma)

40

  

Namibia

15

  

Nauru

15

  

New Zealand

15

  

Nicaragua

18

  

Nigeria

15

  

North Macedonia

15

  

Norway

15

  

Pakistan

19

  

Papua New Guinea

15

  

Philippines

19

  

Serbia

35

  

South Africa

30

  

South Korea

15

  

Sri Lanka

20

  

Switzerland

39

  

Syria

41

One of the highest tariffs

Taiwan

20

  

Thailand

19

  

Trinidad and Tobago

15

  

Tunisia

25

  

Turkey

15

  

Uganda

15

  

United Kingdom

10

  

Vanuatu

15

  

Venezuela

15

  

Vietnam

20

  

Zambia

15

  

Zimbabwe

15

  

The 2025 U.S. retaliatory tariffs are a major shift in trade policy, influencing dozens of nations globally with far-reaching economic and geopolitical implications. It is a response indicative of a move towards greater protectionism, aimed at reframing global trade patterns to the greater benefit of U.S. economic interests.

