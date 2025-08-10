List of U.S. Tariffs Around the World (2025)

On August 7, 2025, fresh U.S. tariffs on imports from more than 90 nations went into effect as part of the administration's tough "reciprocal tariff" strategy to level up trade practices and safeguard American industries. The tariffs vary from 0% to a steep 50% on targeted nations, hitting both economic competitors and old allies.
What Are Reciprocal Tariffs?
Reciprocal tariffs are tariffs on imports by the U.S. to reflect tariffs or trade restrictions other nations place on U.S. products. The policy aims at establishing a "level playing field" in global trade but has the potential to increase costs for American consumers and complicate supply chains worldwide.
Key Highlights of the 2025 Tariff Policy
-
Implementation Date: August 7, 2025
-
Number of Countries Impacted: More than 90 nations, including the 27-nation European Union
-
Tariff Range: 0% to 50%, default tariff 10% for nations not individually mentioned
-
Highest Tariff Imposed: India at 50%
-
European Union Tariffs: Slab system based on current duty rates from 0% to 15%
-
Policy Objective: To push nations to reduce tariffs on U.S. products and promote more equitable trade
Full List of U.S. Tariffs by Country
|
Country
|
Tariff Rate (%)
|
Notes
|
Afghanistan
|
15
|
Algeria
|
30
|
Angola
|
15
|
Bangladesh
|
20
|
Bolivia
|
15
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
30
|
Botswana
|
15
|
Brazil
|
10
|
Brunei
|
25
|
Cambodia
|
19
|
Cameroon
|
15
|
Chad
|
15
|
Costa Rica
|
15
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
15
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
15
|
Ecuador
|
15
|
European Union
|
0 – 15
|
Based on existing duty rates; max 15%
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
15
|
Fiji
|
15
|
Ghana
|
15
|
Guyana
|
15
|
Iceland
|
15
|
India
|
50
|
Highest tariff rate, effective August 7
|
Indonesia
|
19
|
Iraq
|
35
|
Israel
|
15
|
Japan
|
15
|
Jordan
|
15
|
Kazakhstan
|
25
|
Laos
|
40
|
Lesotho
|
15
|
Libya
|
30
|
Liechtenstein
|
15
|
Madagascar
|
15
|
Malawi
|
15
|
Malaysia
|
19
|
Mauritius
|
15
|
Moldova
|
25
|
Mozambique
|
15
|
Myanmar (Burma)
|
40
|
Namibia
|
15
|
Nauru
|
15
|
New Zealand
|
15
|
Nicaragua
|
18
|
Nigeria
|
15
|
North Macedonia
|
15
|
Norway
|
15
|
Pakistan
|
19
|
Papua New Guinea
|
15
|
Philippines
|
19
|
Serbia
|
35
|
South Africa
|
30
|
South Korea
|
15
|
Sri Lanka
|
20
|
Switzerland
|
39
|
Syria
|
41
|
One of the highest tariffs
|
Taiwan
|
20
|
Thailand
|
19
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
15
|
Tunisia
|
25
|
Turkey
|
15
|
Uganda
|
15
|
United Kingdom
|
10
|
Vanuatu
|
15
|
Venezuela
|
15
|
Vietnam
|
20
|
Zambia
|
15
|
Zimbabwe
|
15
The 2025 U.S. retaliatory tariffs are a major shift in trade policy, influencing dozens of nations globally with far-reaching economic and geopolitical implications. It is a response indicative of a move towards greater protectionism, aimed at reframing global trade patterns to the greater benefit of U.S. economic interests.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation