List of U.S. Tariffs Around the World (2025)

On August 7, 2025, fresh U.S. tariffs on imports from more than 90 nations went into effect as part of the administration's tough "reciprocal tariff" strategy to level up trade practices and safeguard American industries. The tariffs vary from 0% to a steep 50% on targeted nations, hitting both economic competitors and old allies.

What Are Reciprocal Tariffs?

Reciprocal tariffs are tariffs on imports by the U.S. to reflect tariffs or trade restrictions other nations place on U.S. products. The policy aims at establishing a "level playing field" in global trade but has the potential to increase costs for American consumers and complicate supply chains worldwide.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Tariff Policy