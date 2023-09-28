SSC CGL Scorecard 2023: Tier 1 Marks, Scorecard Download Link

SSC CGL Marks and Scorecard 2023 for Tier 1 exam is likely to be issued in the 4th week of September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the tier 1 exam, held from 14 to 27 July, can check their CGL tier 1 marks. The direct link to download SSC CGL Scorecard 2023 will be provided here. So, stay tuned!

SSC CGL Marks 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL Scorecard in the 4th week of September 2023. All the candidates who are qualified for the tier 2 exam can check their CGL tier 1 marks and scorecard by entering their registration number & date of birth. SSC releases SSC CGL Score Card along with category-wise cut off marks. Scroll down the page to know complete details for your SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard and marks.

SSC CGL Scorecard 2023

SSC CGL scorecard is an important document issued to candidates who have appeared for the examination, providing them with essential information about their performance in each section. This scorecard is pivotal in determining a candidate's eligibility for the next stage. The commission is expected to release the SSC CGL Scorecard 2023 tier 1 exam in 4th week of September 2023. The tier 1 exam was conducted from 14 to 27 July 2023 at various centres across India to recruit 8440 vacancies for various Group B and C posts.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2023

SSC CGL is a highly competitive exam in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for this exam and this year was no exception. As per the data released by the Staff Selection Commission, a total of 1236202 candidates appeared for tier 1 exam. Out of which, 81752 candidates are declared qualified for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, scheduled to be held from 25 to 27 October 2023. The scorecard for the same will be released anytime soon.

SSC CGL Marks and Score Card 2023

As per the past trends, the commission releases SSC CGL Marks after one month of the result declaration. Hence, it is expected to be released in the 4th week of September 2023. You can bookmark this page to know the SSC CGL marks and scorecard release date.

SSC CGL Marks 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Tier 1 Exam Date 14 to 27 July 2023 Answer key release date 01 August 2023 SSC CGL result 19 September 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2023 Date (Expected) 4th week of September 2023 Last date to check SSC CGL Marks To be notified

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks Download Link

SSC CGL Marks and Scorecard download link for tier 1 exam is yet to be released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the SSC CGL tier 1 Scorecard and marks from the official website of SSC. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page as here we will provide the direct link to download the scorecard as soon as it becomes accessible.

SSC CGL Scorecard 2023 Link (To be activated)

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard 2023?

Follow the below instructions to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks and Scorecard 2023. Aspirants must know their registration number and password to download the SSC CGL scorecard 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the login section provided on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and then click on Result/Marks.

Step 4: Select the SSC CGL 2023 exam to see your marks.

Step 5: Download SSC CGL Scorecard 2023 Tier 1 for future reference.

