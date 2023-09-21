SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023: Check CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam date on its official website. The commission will conduct the tier 2 exam on 25, 26, and 27 October 2023 for the qualified candidates. Check the complete exam schedule for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam here.

Check the SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 along with the complete exam schedule here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result on 19th September. SSC CGL is a highly competitive and prestigious exam in India conducted for the recruitment of Grade “B” and “C” category posts in Central Government departments. Candidates who have qualified in the tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the tier 2 exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 25th to 27th October 2023.

Knowing SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date is essential for candidates as it will help them formulate an effective preparation strategy, increasing their chances of outperforming in the exam. Let’s read the entire article to get all the details pertaining to SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 Tier 2, including syllabus, exam pattern and much more.

SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit qualified candidates for various positions in Indian government departments and ministries. The official notification for SSC CGL exam was released on 03 April and the Tier 1 exam was held from 14 to 27 July 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Latest Updates

19 September: SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 1 released for over 12.3 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam.

SSC CGL Exam 2023 Overview

Aspiring individuals must be well-versed with every aspect of SSC CGL exam. Check out the highlights of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination here.

SSC CGL 2023 Highlights Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission Name of the Exam SSC CGL Exam Vacancy 7500 (approximately) Exam Level National level Frequency of the exam Annually Tier 2 Exam Dates 25, 26, 27 October 2023 Selection Process Tier 1 Tier 2 Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date

As per the latest SSC calendar, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date is 25th, 26th, 27th October 2023. Those who have qualified in the tier 1 exam will be asked to appear for the exam. Here is the snapshot of the official notification released by the commission for SSC CGL Exam Date Tier 2.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

A total of 81752 candidates are qualified to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. Of these, 4377 candidates have qualified for AAO, 3123 for JSO, 3140 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II and 71112 aspirants are shortlisted for other posts. Check out the complete SSC CGL Tier 2 exam schedule below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule Notification Release Date 03 April 2023 Application Process 03 April to 03 May 2023 Tier 1 Exam Date 14 to 27 July 2023 Result Declaration 19 September 2023 SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 Tier 2 25, 26, 27 October 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Release Date To be notified Tier 2 Result To be notified

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date and Time

As per the previous year analysis, we have tabulated the SSC CGL Exam Date and Time for Tier 2 exam. Check out the table to know the paper-wise timings of Tier 2 exam.

Paper Exam Timing Duration Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III) 09:00 AM to 11:15 AM 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon 2 hours 15 minutes (1 hour for each section and 15 minutes for Module-I of Section-III) 3 hours for the candidates eligible for scribe as per Para 7.1 and 7.2 as per notice of examination (1 hour and 20 minutes for each section and 20 minutes for Module-I of Section- III) Paper-I (Module II of Section - III) 02:00 PM to 02:40 PM 40 minutes (Including mock, break, typing, self- verification) Paper-II 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM 2 hours (for each Paper) (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe as per Para 7.1 and 7.2 as per notice of examination) Paper-III 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC CGL Exam Pattern in its latest notification. The Tier 2 exam will now be held in 3 phases- Paper 1, Paper 2, and Paper 3. While Paper 1 is compulsory for all posts, Paper 2 is mandatory for the candidates who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post and Paper 3 for candidates who’ve applied for the Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer post.