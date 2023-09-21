SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023: Check CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam date on its official website. The commission will conduct the tier 2 exam on 25, 26, and 27 October 2023 for the qualified candidates. Check the complete exam schedule for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam here.

Check the SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 along with the complete exam schedule here.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result on 19th September. SSC CGL is a highly competitive and prestigious exam in India conducted for the recruitment of Grade “B” and “C” category posts in Central Government departments. Candidates who have qualified in the tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the tier 2 exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 25th to 27th October 2023.

Knowing SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date is essential for candidates as it will help them formulate an effective preparation strategy, increasing their chances of outperforming in the exam. Let’s read the entire article to get all the details pertaining to SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 Tier 2, including syllabus, exam pattern and much more.

SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit qualified candidates for various positions in Indian government departments and ministries. The official notification for SSC CGL exam was released on 03 April and the Tier 1 exam was held from 14 to 27 July 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Latest Updates

  • 19 September: SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 1 released for over 12.3 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam.
  • 14 to 27 July: SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 for Tier 1 exam.

SSC CGL Exam 2023 Overview

Aspiring individuals must be well-versed with every aspect of SSC CGL exam. Check out the highlights of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination here.

SSC CGL 2023 Highlights

Conducting Authority

Staff Selection Commission

Name of the Exam

SSC CGL Exam

Vacancy

7500 (approximately)

Exam Level

National level

Frequency of the exam

Annually

Tier 2 Exam Dates

25, 26, 27 October 2023

Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Official Website

ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date

As per the latest SSC calendar, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date is 25th, 26th, 27th October 2023. Those who have qualified in the tier 1 exam will be asked to appear for the exam. Here is the snapshot of the official notification released by the commission for SSC CGL Exam Date Tier 2.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

A total of 81752 candidates are qualified to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. Of these, 4377 candidates have qualified for AAO, 3123 for JSO, 3140 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II and 71112 aspirants are shortlisted for other posts. Check out the complete SSC CGL Tier 2 exam schedule below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

Notification Release Date

03 April 2023

Application Process

03 April to 03 May 2023

Tier 1 Exam Date

14 to 27 July 2023

Result Declaration

19 September 2023

SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 Tier 2

25, 26, 27 October 2023

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Release Date

To be notified

Tier 2 Result

To be notified

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date and Time

As per the previous year analysis, we have tabulated the SSC CGL Exam Date and Time for Tier 2 exam. Check out the table to know the paper-wise timings of Tier 2 exam.

Paper

Exam Timing

Duration

 

Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III)

09:00 AM to 11:15 AM

 

 

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

2 hours 15 minutes

(1 hour for each section and 15 minutes for Module-I of Section-III)

3 hours for the candidates eligible for scribe as per Para 7.1 and 7.2 as per notice of examination

(1 hour and 20 minutes for each section and 20 minutes for Module-I of Section- III)

Paper-I (Module II of Section - III)

02:00 PM to 02:40 PM

40 minutes

(Including mock, break, typing, self- verification)

Paper-II

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

2 hours

(for each Paper)

(2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe as per Para

7.1 and 7.2 as per notice of examination)

Paper-III

02:00 PM to 04:00 PM
 

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC CGL Exam Pattern in its latest notification. The Tier 2 exam will now be held in 3 phases- Paper 1, Paper 2, and Paper 3. While Paper 1 is compulsory for all posts, Paper 2 is mandatory for the candidates who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post and Paper 3 for candidates who’ve applied for the Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer post.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023 Paper Pattern

Paper

Session

Section

Question

Maximum

Marks

Time Duration

Paper 1

Section 1

Mathematics

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

30

180

1 hour for each section

English Language and Comprehension

General Awareness

45

25

210

Computer Knowledge Module

20

60

15 Minutes for each module

Section 2

Data Entry Speed Test Module

One Data

Entry Task

0

Paper 2

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

Paper 3

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

100

200

2 hours

FAQ

When will SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card be released?

The commission will issue the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 4 to 5 days before the exam date.

What is the time duration of the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam?

The time duration for SSC CGL Tier 2 Paper 1 is 1 hour 15 minutes, while the time duration for Paper 2 and Paper 3 is 2 hours each.

What is SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 for Tier 2?

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date is 25, 26, and 27 October 2023. Candidates who have cleared the tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.
