SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023: Check CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result on 19th September. SSC CGL is a highly competitive and prestigious exam in India conducted for the recruitment of Grade “B” and “C” category posts in Central Government departments. Candidates who have qualified in the tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the tier 2 exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 25th to 27th October 2023.
Knowing SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date is essential for candidates as it will help them formulate an effective preparation strategy, increasing their chances of outperforming in the exam. Let’s read the entire article to get all the details pertaining to SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 Tier 2, including syllabus, exam pattern and much more.
SSC CGL 2023
SSC CGL is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit qualified candidates for various positions in Indian government departments and ministries. The official notification for SSC CGL exam was released on 03 April and the Tier 1 exam was held from 14 to 27 July 2023.
SSC CGL 2023 Latest Updates
- 19 September: SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 1 released for over 12.3 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam.
- 14 to 27 July: SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 for Tier 1 exam.
SSC CGL Exam 2023 Overview
Aspiring individuals must be well-versed with every aspect of SSC CGL exam. Check out the highlights of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination here.
|
SSC CGL 2023 Highlights
|
Conducting Authority
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Name of the Exam
|
SSC CGL Exam
|
Vacancy
|
7500 (approximately)
|
Exam Level
|
National level
|
Frequency of the exam
|
Annually
|
Tier 2 Exam Dates
|
25, 26, 27 October 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1
Tier 2
|
Official Website
|
ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date
As per the latest SSC calendar, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date is 25th, 26th, 27th October 2023. Those who have qualified in the tier 1 exam will be asked to appear for the exam. Here is the snapshot of the official notification released by the commission for SSC CGL Exam Date Tier 2.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule
A total of 81752 candidates are qualified to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. Of these, 4377 candidates have qualified for AAO, 3123 for JSO, 3140 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II and 71112 aspirants are shortlisted for other posts. Check out the complete SSC CGL Tier 2 exam schedule below.
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule
|
Notification Release Date
|
03 April 2023
|
Application Process
|
03 April to 03 May 2023
|
Tier 1 Exam Date
|
14 to 27 July 2023
|
Result Declaration
|
19 September 2023
|
SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 Tier 2
|
25, 26, 27 October 2023
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Release Date
|
To be notified
|
Tier 2 Result
|
To be notified
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date and Time
As per the previous year analysis, we have tabulated the SSC CGL Exam Date and Time for Tier 2 exam. Check out the table to know the paper-wise timings of Tier 2 exam.
|
Paper
|
Exam Timing
|
Duration
|
Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III)
|
09:00 AM to 11:15 AM
09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
2 hours 15 minutes
(1 hour for each section and 15 minutes for Module-I of Section-III)
3 hours for the candidates eligible for scribe as per Para 7.1 and 7.2 as per notice of examination
(1 hour and 20 minutes for each section and 20 minutes for Module-I of Section- III)
|
Paper-I (Module II of Section - III)
|
02:00 PM to 02:40 PM
|
40 minutes
(Including mock, break, typing, self- verification)
|
Paper-II
|
09:00 AM to 11:00 AM
|
2 hours
(for each Paper)
(2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe as per Para
7.1 and 7.2 as per notice of examination)
|
Paper-III
|
02:00 PM to 04:00 PM
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern
The Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC CGL Exam Pattern in its latest notification. The Tier 2 exam will now be held in 3 phases- Paper 1, Paper 2, and Paper 3. While Paper 1 is compulsory for all posts, Paper 2 is mandatory for the candidates who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post and Paper 3 for candidates who’ve applied for the Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer post.
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023 Paper Pattern
|
Paper
|
Session
|
Section
|
Question
|
Maximum
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Section 1
|
Mathematics
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
30
|
180
|
1 hour for each section
|
English Language and Comprehension
General Awareness
|
45
25
|
210
|
Computer Knowledge Module
|
20
|
60
|
15 Minutes for each module
|
Section 2
|
Data Entry Speed Test Module
|
One Data
Entry Task
|
0
|
Paper 2
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Paper 3
|
General Studies (Finance and Economics)
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours