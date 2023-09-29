CTET December 2023 Application Form Expected Date, Check Steps to Apply Online

CTET Application form 2023 window is expected to open in the month of October 2023. Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CTET 2023 exam in December 2023 at various centres across the country. Check the complete exam schedule for CTET 2023 below.

Get all the details of CTET 2023 December Application Form Date here.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to begin the CTET 2023 application process in the month of October 2023. Once released, candidates who wish to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December session exam can apply online on the official website ctet.nic.in. Check the CTET exam schedule, notification details and other important information below.

CTET Application Form 2023

As per past trends, the exam conducting authority is expected to activate the CTET Apply Online Link in the month of October 2023. The exam for the same will be held in December 2023, tentatively. However, no official announcement has been made by the officials.

CTET exam, aka Central Teacher Eligibility Test, is administrated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice a year. It is conducted to shortlist the eligible candidates for appointment as Classes 1 to 8 teachers. The officials have already conducted the July session and the result for the same was declared on September 25. A total of 2,98,758 aspirants cleared paper 1 and 1,01,057 qualified the paper 2.

CTET Application Form 2023 December

The application form for CTET December session is likely to be released in October 2023. Aspirants must be cognizant of the CTET application form 2023 date to submit their form timely. Additionally, it keeps them updated with significant events like the application correction window, admit card availability, exam date and result declaration.

What is the Expected Release Date of CTET Application Form 2023

It is expected to be released in the month of October 2023. You can bookmark this page to get all the latest updates on CTET Application Form 2023.

CTET Exam Schedule 2023 Events Dates Notification Release Date October 2023 (Tentative) CTET Application Form 2023 Expected Date October 2023 (Tentative) Last date to pay the application fee To be notified Application form correction window To be notified CTET Exam Date 2023 To be notified

How to fill up CTET 2023 Application Form

Follow the below steps to submit your CTET application form for December 2023 successfully.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link and provide your details such as name, date of birth, email address and mobile number to register yourself.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and fill out the CTET 2023 application form.

Step 4: Enter personal information and educational qualification details. Upload all the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee to submit your CTET Online Form 2023 successfully.

Step 6: Once done, download your CTET Application form 2023 for the December session for future reference.

