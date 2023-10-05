BSEB Result 2023 Analysis, 79 Percent Candidates Qualified in Paper 1 and 74 in Paper 2

Bihar BSEB STET 2023 Result was declared on bsebstet.com. A total of 3,76,877 appeared and 79.79% of candidates qualified. In Paper 1, the pass percentage was 82.90%, with like Urdu, Bangla, and Bhojpuri having high pass rates. In Paper 2, the pass percentage was 74.37%. Read here, BSEB STET 2023 Result analysis here.

Bihar BSEB STET 2023 Result was declared on bsebstet.com. The examination authority Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results and candidates who have qualified can download their scorecard with their application ID and password. According to BSEB exam data, above 2.71 lakh candidates registered for the STET 2023 Paper 1 and 1.56 lakh in Paper 2.

Based on the Bihar BSEB STET Result data, among the total 3.76 lakh registered candidates above 3 lakh candidates appeared in the exam and 79.79 per cent, successfully qualified by securing the prescribed passing marks. BSEB STET 2023 exam was conducted from September 04 to 15 at various examination centres across the state.

Bihar BSEB STET 2023 Result: How many candidates appeared vs qualified in Paper 1 and 2

In Paper 1, a total of 2,39,795 candidates appeared, with 1,98,783 successfully passed the exam. The overall Bihar STET 2023 passing percentage is 82.90%. The highest number of candidates passed in the Arabic subject followed by Bangla, Bhojpuri and English. Candidates can check below the graph to see the subject-wise qualifying percentage in Bihar STET Paper 1.

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Paper 2: Overall pass percentage is 74.37%

In Bihar STET 2023 Paper 2 results out of 1,37,082 candidates, a total of 1,01,943 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage is 74.37.

Bihar STET Result 2023: What is category-wise qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying mark prescribed for the general category candidates is 50 per cent while 45.5 per cent for OBC category candidates. The Bihar STET qualifying percentage remains the same for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can check the table below for passing or qualifying marks below:

Category Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks out of 150 (Expected) General 50% 75 BC 45.50% 68.25 OBC 42.50% 63.75 SC/ ST/ PwD 40% 60 Women 40% 60

