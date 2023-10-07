SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key 2023 Released on ssc.digialm.com: Download Response Sheet, Submit Objection

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website i.e. ssc.digialm.com and ssc.nic.in, on 07 October 2023. Check the direct link to download the response sheet, answer key, login link, expected cutoff marks, objection dates and other detail.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, on 07 October, published the answer key of the SSC CPO Exam conducted from 03 October to 05 October. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key along with their answer sheet from the official website (ssc.nic.in and ssc.digialm.com). They can also submit the objections, if any, via online mode only.

SSC CPO Answer Key Login Here

SSC CPO Answer Key Download 2023

The candidates can download the SSC CPO answer key through the provided link in this article. They need to log into the website using their roll number and password. The candidates also the same link to check their response sheet. This will help them to calculate their marks.

SSC CPO Score Calculator: How to Use RankingQ and Calculate Marks

Students can calculate their score with the help of the answer key taking into account the correct answers, incorrect answers, and the negative marking scheme:

To use the calculator, simply enter the following information in the score calculator:

The number of correct answers you attempted in each section.

The number of incorrect answers you attempted in each section.

Your category (UR, EWS, OBC, SC, or ST)

To calculate the marks, add up the number of correct answers you attempted and subtract the number of incorrect answers multiplied by 0.25.

SSC CPO Expected Cutoff

The candidates can check the SSC CPO cutoff of all categories for both males and females below. It is made on the basis after discussing the difficulty level of the exam with students.

Category Male Female EWS 120-125 110-115 OBC 115-125 100-110 SC 100-110 80-90 ST 85-95 80-90 UR 120-125 110-120

SSC CPO Answer Key: Submit Objection

The objection link is available from 07 October to 09 October 2023 on the official website. They can also log into the available above. There will be charges of Rs. 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM 9th Oct will not be entertained under any circumstances.

How to Download SSC CPO Answer Key and Response Sheet

The steps to download the answer keys are given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2023’

Step 3:Open the PDF and Look for answer key link given at the end of the PDF

Step 4: Login into the account and check the answers

The candidates may take a print out of their respective ResponseSheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

SSC CPO Result 2023

The result of the exam will be announced in the last week of October or in the month of November 2023. The commission will upload the PDF of all selected candidates in Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2023.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2023

The final answer key will be prepared after considering all the objections. The date regarding the release of the answer key will be notified in the result PDF.