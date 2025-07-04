SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year CPO Cut Off for Paper 1 and Paper 2

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the SSC CPO Cut Off 2025 along with the CPO result. The SSC CPO cut-off marks is the minimum which is required by the candidates to qualify each stage of the recruitment process. This article has the details regardign the SSC CPO previous year cut off marks. Know what was the last year's cutoff marks to have an estimation.
SSC CPO Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the SSC CPO cut off 2025 only after the result is declared. The cut off is released for each stage of the examination. Candidates who are going to appear for the SSC CPO 2025 exam should know what was the previous year SSC CPO cut off.
Candidates who secure the cut off marks as per their categories are allowed to appear for the second stage of SSC CPO exam, which is SSC CPO Paper 2. Know the SSC CPO cut off 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and more from here for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
What Factors Determine SSC CPO Cut Off 2025?
SSC, the exam organising body, takes into consideration several factors to arrive at the cut off marks. The factors are as follows:
- Number of candidates who have appeared for the exam
- Difficulty level of the exam
- Total number of vacancies based on category of the candidate
- Past year cut off trend
SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off
The SSC CPO previous year cut off marks plays a crucial role in getting to know about the past year trend of the marks. This enables one to plan their preparation to match the cut off marks for this year. We have shared the SSC CPO cut off 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and more for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
SSC CPO Paper 1 Cut Off 2024
The SSC CPO Cut Off for the Paper 1 exam was released by SSC along with the SSC CPO Result 2024. The SSC CPO Cut-Off 2024 varies for male & female candidates. The official cut-off marks are also updated here as released officially.
|SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 [Female Candidates]
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|106.75022
|1428
|ST
|98.10614
|700
|ESM
|42.69427
|42
|OBC
|128.64348
|2748
|EWS
|127.40295
|1087
|UR
|135.27003
|1330
|Total
|7335
|SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 [Male Candidates]
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|89.85810
|16256
|ST
|82.65680
|8176
|ESM
|40.07024
|3185
|OBC
|113.50911
|28545
|EWS
|111.43520
|11668
|UR
|119.80335
|8448
|Total
|76278
|SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 [Male Departmental Candidates of Delhi Police]
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|Candidates Available
|SC
|96.85972
|45
|ST
|88.19063
|20
|OBC
|125.06044
|65
|EWS
|109.17362
|25
|UR
|134.59289
|33
|Total
|188
SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 for Male and Female Candidates
SSC has released the SSC CPO cut off along with the result on 25th October on ssc.nic.in. The candidates who have obtained the cut off marks in the SSC CPO 2023 exam that was held from 3rd to 5th October are eligible to appear for the PET and PST. The SSC CPO answer key was released on 7th October 2023 on the SSC website.
SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 Tier 1
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO cut off marks for paper 1 along with the SSC CPO result on 25th October. SSC has declared the cut off marks separately for male and female candidates. The candidates who have obtained the cut off marks in Paper 1 are now eligible to appear for PET and PST. Check the SSC CPO cut off in the table below.
⇒ Download SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 PDF
SSC CPO Cut-Off 2022 for Tier 1
The SSC CPO tier 1 2022 exam was held from 9th to 11th November 2022. The SSC CPO 2022 Cut off for tier 1 was released along with the result on 27th December 2022. We have shared the SSC CPO 2022 cut off for tier 1 in the table below for male and female candidates.
|
SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Paper 1
|
Category
|
SSC CPO 2022 Male Cut Off
|
SSC CPO 2022 Female Cut Off
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
79.31
|
13788
|
95.73
|
938
|
ST
|
78.13
|
7254
|
88.60
|
468
|
ESM
|
40
|
3684
|
--
|
--
|
OBC
|
102.96
|
23319
|
118.22
|
1582
|
EWS
|
103.97
|
9313
|
120.67
|
620
|
UR
|
115.04
|
6587
|
126.29
|
811
|
Total
|
--
|
63945
|
--
|
4419
SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Tier 2
The SSC CPO exam for tier 2 2022-2023 was held on 2 May 2023 in various exam centres across the country. The cut off marks for tier 2 was released along with the SSC CPO Tier 2 result. Candidates can check the detailed SSC CPO Cut off 2022 for male and female candidates in the table that is given below here.
|
Category
|
SSC CPO 2022 Male Cut Off
|
SSC CPO 2022 Female Cut Off
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
121.69
|
1828
|
157.33
|
172
|
ST
|
123.52
|
1319
|
158.27
|
110
|
ESM
|
81.42
|
1602
|
--
|
--
|
OBC
|
154.46
|
4734
|
203.73
|
382
|
EWS
|
160.82
|
2248
|
222.93
|
198
|
UR
|
252.69
|
1452
|
288.45
|
183
|
Total
|
--
|
13183
|
--
|
1045
SSC CPO Cut Off 2021
SSC CPO Cut off 2021 for male and female cut off is given below in the table. Check the following table to know the SSC CPO cut off for tier 1.
|
SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21 (Paper 1)
|
Category
|
SSC CPO 2021 Male Cut Off
|
SSC CPO 2021 Female Cut Off
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
84.31609
|
4781
|
90.37392
|
433
|
ST
|
83.54368
|
2473
|
85.50919
|
186
|
ESM
|
40.00
|
2909
|
--
|
--
|
OBC
|
107.93953
|
7908
|
113.06972
|
663
|
EWS
|
76.40961
|
3409
|
87.9124
|
319
|
UR
|
114.67434
|
4482
|
118.38628
|
628
|
Total
|
--
|
25962
|
--
|
2239
SSC CPO Cut Off 2021 (Paper 1 + 2)
SSC CPO cut off 2021 for Paper 1+2 is given below in the table. Check the number of candidates who have achieved the cut off marks category wise.
|
SSC CPO Cut Off 2021 for Paper 1 + 2
|
Category
|
SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2020-21 for Males
|
SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2020-21 for Females
|
Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II)
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
129.19381
|
485
|
155.38100
|
59
|
ST
|
135.08361
|
398
|
175.78553
|
38
|
ESM
|
81.73154
|
756
|
--
|
--
|
OBC
|
178.32090
|
1202
|
227.47302
|
151
|
EWS
|
129.06660
|
780
|
222.26934
|
72
|
UR
|
250.45154
|
700*
|
279.60209
|
113*
|
Total
|
-----
|
4321
|
-----
|
433
SSC CPO Cut-Off 2019
The SSC CPO cut off 2019 is given here for male and female candidates separately. Check the following table to know the category wise SSC CPO cut off marks.
SSC CPO Cut Off 2019 for Male Candidates
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
EMS
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut Off
|
70.67
|
74.54
|
40.00
|
91.28
|
86.95
|
101.19
|
—-
|
Number of Candidates
|
8282
|
4403
|
3292
|
14658
|
5314
|
5939*
|
41888
SSC CPO Cut Off 2019 for Female Candidates
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut Off
|
75.45
|
73.59
|
97.78
|
91.72
|
104.12
|
—-
|
Selected Candidates
|
892
|
420
|
1302
|
531
|
890*
|
4035
Male Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut Off
|
70.67
|
74.54
|
91.28
|
#
|
101.19
|
—-
|
Candidates
|
90
|
59
|
172
|
15
|
54*
|
390
Male Specialized Category of Ex-Serviceman (Delhi Police) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut Off
|
65.89
|
40.00
|
83.58
|
#
|
91.02
|
—-
|
Candidates
|
20
|
08
|
40
|
03
|
52*
|
123
SSC CPO Cut Off 2018
The SSC CPO cut off paper II for the 2018 exam (Female/Male candidates open vacancies) are as follows:
|
SSC CPO 2018 Cut Off
|
Category
|
Female Cut off (Paper I & Paper-II)
|
Male Cut off (Paper I & Paper-II)
|
SC
|
223.26
|
190.02
|
ST
|
207.46
|
169.03
|
OBC
|
258.38
|
196.50
|
UR
|
286.81
|
300.15
SSC CPO Cut Off 2018 Paper I and Paper II
SSC CPO Cut Off for Departmental Candidates (Male) and Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Male) in Delhi Police is given in the following table.
|
Category
|
Departmental Candidates (Male) Delhi Police
|
Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Male) Delhi Police
|
SC
|
166.85
|
105.24
|
ST
|
180.77
|
–
|
OBC
|
246.37
|
146.79
|
UR
|
278.74
|
240.01
Previous Year SSC CPO Cut Off Paper I 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 for Female Candidates
Here you can check the SSC CPO previous year cut off for female candidates. Know the category wise SSC CPO 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 cut off in the following table below.
|
SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off marks for Paper 1 for female
|
Category
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
General
|
112.5
|
83.5
|
83
|
81.85
|
OBC
|
97.75
|
69.5
|
70.75
|
68
|
SC
|
84.75
|
60.25
|
62
|
61
|
ST
|
81
|
58.25
|
60
|
54
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
–
|
30
|
–
|
–
Previous Year SSC CPO Cut Off Paper I 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 for Male Candidates
Here you can check the SSC CPO previous year cut off for male candidates. Know the category wise SSC CPO 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 cut off in the following table below.
|
SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for male candidates
|
Category
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
General
|
117.25
|
89.75
|
88.25
|
85
|
OBC
|
102
|
77
|
74
|
70
|
SC
|
90.25
|
67.75
|
68
|
63.25
|
ST
|
90
|
67.25
|
65
|
59.25
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43
|
30
|
63
|
40
What After SSC CPO Final Cut Off?
After the declaration of the SSC CPO final cut off (Paper 1+2), the short listed candidates are called to appear for the medical examination. Those who are found fit will be given the appointment letter to join the service.
