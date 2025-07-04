SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year CPO Cut Off for Paper 1 and Paper 2

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the SSC CPO Cut Off 2025 along with the CPO result. The SSC CPO cut-off marks is the minimum which is required by the candidates to qualify each stage of the recruitment process. This article has the details regardign the SSC CPO previous year cut off marks. Know what was the last year's cutoff marks to have an estimation. 

Know what is SSC CPO cut off for previous year s

SSC CPO Cut Off 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the SSC CPO cut off 2025 only after the result is declared. The cut off is released for each stage of the examination. Candidates who are going to appear for the SSC CPO 2025 exam should know what was the previous year SSC CPO cut off. 

Candidates who secure the cut off marks as per their categories are allowed to appear for the second stage of SSC CPO exam, which is SSC CPO Paper 2. Know the SSC CPO cut off 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and more from here for Paper 1 and Paper 2. 

What Factors Determine SSC CPO Cut Off 2025?

SSC, the exam organising body, takes into consideration several factors to arrive at the cut off marks. The factors are as follows: 

  • Number of candidates who have appeared for the exam 
  • Difficulty level of the exam 
  • Total number of vacancies based on category of the candidate
  • Past year cut off trend

SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off 

The SSC CPO previous year cut off marks plays a crucial role in getting to know about the past year trend of the marks. This enables one to plan their preparation to match the cut off marks for this year. We have shared the SSC CPO cut off 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and more for Paper 1 and Paper 2. 

SSC CPO Paper 1 Cut Off 2024

The SSC CPO Cut Off for the Paper 1 exam was released by SSC along with the SSC CPO Result 2024. The SSC CPO Cut-Off 2024 varies for male & female candidates. The official cut-off marks are also updated here as released officially.

SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 [Female Candidates]
Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available
SC 106.75022 1428
ST 98.10614 700
ESM 42.69427 42
OBC 128.64348 2748
EWS 127.40295 1087
UR 135.27003 1330
Total 7335

 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 [Male Candidates]
Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available
SC 89.85810 16256
ST 82.65680 8176
ESM 40.07024 3185
OBC 113.50911 28545
EWS 111.43520 11668
UR 119.80335 8448
Total 76278

 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 [Male Departmental Candidates of Delhi Police]
Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available
SC 96.85972 45
ST 88.19063 20
OBC 125.06044 65
EWS 109.17362 25
UR 134.59289 33
Total 188

SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 for Male and Female Candidates

SSC has released the SSC CPO cut off along with the result on 25th October on ssc.nic.in. The candidates who have obtained the cut off marks in the SSC CPO 2023 exam that was held from 3rd to 5th October are eligible to appear for the PET and PST. The SSC CPO answer key was released on 7th October 2023 on the SSC website. 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 Tier 1

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO cut off marks for paper 1 along with the SSC CPO result on 25th October. SSC has declared the cut off marks separately for male and female candidates. The candidates who have obtained the cut off marks in  Paper 1 are now eligible to appear for PET and PST. Check the SSC CPO cut off in the table below. 

Here is the SSC CPO cut off marks 2023

⇒ Download SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 PDF

SSC CPO Cut-Off 2022 for Tier 1

The SSC CPO tier 1 2022 exam was held from 9th to 11th November 2022. The SSC CPO 2022 Cut off for tier 1 was released along with the result on 27th December 2022. We have shared the SSC CPO 2022 cut off for tier 1 in the table below for male and female candidates. 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Paper 1

Category

SSC CPO 2022 Male Cut Off

SSC CPO 2022 Female Cut Off

Cut Off

Candidates Available

Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

79.31

13788

95.73

938

ST

78.13

7254

88.60

468

ESM

40

3684

--

--

OBC

102.96

23319

118.22

1582

EWS

103.97

9313

120.67

620

UR

115.04

6587

126.29

811

Total

--

63945

--

4419

SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Tier 2

The SSC CPO exam for tier 2 2022-2023 was held on 2 May 2023 in various exam centres across the country. The cut off marks for tier 2 was released along with the SSC CPO Tier 2 result. Candidates can check the detailed SSC CPO Cut off 2022 for male and female candidates in the table that is given below here. 

Category

SSC CPO 2022 Male Cut Off

SSC CPO 2022 Female Cut Off

Cut Off

Candidates Available

Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

121.69

1828

157.33

172

ST

123.52

1319

158.27

110

ESM

81.42

1602

--

--

OBC

154.46

4734

203.73

382

EWS

160.82

2248

222.93

198

UR

252.69

1452

288.45

183

Total

--

13183

--

1045

SSC CPO Cut Off 2021 

SSC CPO Cut off 2021 for male and female cut off is given below in the table. Check the following table to know the SSC CPO cut off for tier 1. 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21 (Paper 1)

Category

SSC CPO 2021 Male Cut Off

SSC CPO 2021 Female Cut Off

Cut Off

Candidates Available

Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

84.31609

4781

90.37392

433

ST

83.54368

2473

85.50919

186

ESM

40.00

2909

--

--

OBC

107.93953

7908

113.06972

663

EWS

76.40961

3409

87.9124

319

UR

114.67434

4482

118.38628

628

Total

--

25962

--

2239

SSC CPO Cut Off 2021 (Paper 1 + 2)

SSC CPO cut off 2021 for Paper 1+2 is given below in the table. Check the number of candidates who have achieved the cut off marks category wise. 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2021 for Paper 1 + 2

Category

SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2020-21 for Males

SSC CPO Final Cut Off 2020-21 for Females

Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II)

Candidates Available

Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II)

Candidates Available

SC

129.19381

485

155.38100

59

ST

135.08361

398

175.78553

38

ESM

81.73154

756

--

--

OBC

178.32090

1202

227.47302

151

EWS

129.06660

780

222.26934

72

UR

250.45154

700*

279.60209

113*

Total

-----

4321

-----

433

SSC CPO Cut-Off 2019 

The SSC CPO cut off 2019 is given here for male and female candidates separately. Check the following table to know the category wise SSC CPO cut off marks. 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2019 for Male Candidates

Category

SC

ST

EMS

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Cut Off

70.67

74.54

40.00

91.28

86.95

101.19

—-

Number of Candidates

8282

4403

3292

14658

5314

5939*

41888

SSC CPO Cut Off 2019 for Female Candidates

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Cut Off

75.45

73.59

97.78

91.72

104.12

—-

Selected Candidates

892

420

1302

531

890*

4035

Male Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Cut Off

70.67

74.54

91.28

#

101.19

—-

Candidates

90

59

172

15

54*

390

Male Specialized Category of Ex-Serviceman (Delhi Police) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Cut Off

65.89

40.00

83.58

#

91.02

—-

Candidates

20

08

40

03

52*

123

SSC CPO Cut Off 2018

The SSC CPO cut off paper II for the 2018 exam (Female/Male candidates open vacancies) are as follows:

SSC CPO 2018 Cut Off

Category

Female Cut off (Paper I & Paper-II)

Male Cut off (Paper I & Paper-II)

SC

223.26

190.02

ST

207.46

169.03

OBC

258.38

196.50

UR

286.81

300.15

SSC CPO Cut Off 2018 Paper I and Paper II

SSC CPO Cut Off for Departmental Candidates (Male) and Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Male) in Delhi Police is given in the following table. 

Category

Departmental Candidates (Male) Delhi Police

Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Male) Delhi Police

SC

166.85

105.24

ST

180.77

OBC

246.37

146.79

UR

278.74

240.01

Previous Year SSC CPO Cut Off Paper I 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 for Female Candidates

Here you can check the SSC CPO previous year cut off for female candidates. Know the category wise SSC CPO 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 cut off in the following table below. 

SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off  marks for Paper 1 for female

Category

2017

2016

2015

2014

General

112.5

83.5

83

81.85

OBC

97.75

69.5

70.75

68

SC

84.75

60.25

62

61

ST

81

58.25

60

54

Ex-Servicemen

30

Previous Year SSC CPO Cut Off Paper I 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 for Male Candidates

Here you can check the SSC CPO previous year cut off for male candidates. Know the category wise SSC CPO 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 cut off in the following table below. 

SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for male candidates 

Category

2017

2016

2015

2014

General

117.25

89.75

88.25

85

OBC

102

77

74

70

SC

90.25

67.75

68

63.25

ST

90

67.25

65

59.25

Ex-Servicemen

43

30

63

40

What After SSC CPO Final Cut Off?

After the declaration of the SSC CPO final cut off (Paper 1+2), the short listed candidates are called to appear for the medical examination. Those who are found fit will be given the appointment letter to join the service.

