SSC CPO Application Form 2025 Delayed, Apply Online Date & Link Soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC CPO application form 2025 date has been delayed by the Commission. The SSC CPO application form was supposed to be out on 16th June 2025, however, it has been delayed. The new dates will be announced later. We shall update with the latest dates for SSC CPO apply online start date, last date, etc here on this page.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has delayed the SSC CPO application form 2025 release date. No updates regarding the new date for the release of SSC CPO online form has been shared so far. Candidates need to register and complete the application form procedure by paying the application fee and uploading the fee as a part of SSC CPO application form fill up.
The fee is Rs. 100/-. However, candidates who are from SC, ST, women, and ESM categories are exempted from fee payment. Others have to pay the application fee. Read this post to get more details regarding the SSC CPO application form date, steps to fill, etc.
The SSC CPO apply online 2025 date shall be notified soon on the SSC website. The application process was supposed to begin on 16th June 2025, but, has been delayed. Check the table below for related dates.
|
SSC CPO Apply Online 2025 Dates
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
To be notified
|
SSC CPO Application form available from
|
To be notified
|
Last date for SSC CPO registration
|
To be notified
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
To be notified
|
Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction and
online payment of Correction Charges
|
To be notified
|
SSC CPO Tier-1 Exam Date 2025
|
1st to 6th September 2025
|
SSC CPO Tier-2 Exam Date 2025
|
--
What are the Steps to Apply for SSC CPO 2025 Exam?
The SSC CPO application form fill up involves a series of steps that have to be completed by every aspirant who applies for the exam. We have shared the following steps to fill out the SSC CPO application form 2024 below:
Step 1: Click on the official link which is provided on this page or visit the SSC website directly.
Step 2: Enter your SSC registration number and password on the right hand side of the page. In case you do not have it, then click on “New User? Register Now”
Here is a screenshot for your reference:
Step 3: Provide your basic details and click on the submit button.
Step 4: Once the registration is done, proceed to fill out the form by logging in with your SSC registration number and password.
Step 5: Fill up the details required.
Step 6: In the next step, upload your recent photograph and signature as per the specifications mentioned by SSC.
Step 7: After you have filled up the application form, preview the entire application form of SSC CPO 2024 once to look for any glitches in the form and make corrections if any.
Step 8: Click on the Submit button after previewing the complete online SSC CPO application form.
Step 9: Pay the required amount of application fee through Net-Banking, Credit/Debit cards and BHIM, UPI etc. or offline mode of payment.
Step 10: Lastly, take a print out of the filled in application form for future use.
What Documents to Upload in SSC CPO Application Form 2025?
SSC has notified that the candidates need to upload their recent photograph and signature in the SSC CPO application form 2025. The following is the specification of the documents that need to be uploaded in the SSC CPO online form.
|
Documents to upload in SSC CPO Application Form 2025
|
Photograph
|
4 KB to 12 KB
|
100*120 pixels in width and height
|
Signature (on white sheet with blue or black ink)
|
1 KB to 12 KB
|
40*60 pixels in width and height
SSC CPO Online Form Correction 2025
SSC has given the option to make corrections in the SSC CPO application form 2025. Candidates who have made an error while filling out the online form can make corrections in it. However, only certain fields can be corrected.
What is the Fee for SSC CPO Application Form 2025 Correction?
Candidates who are making corrections or making modifications for the first time need to pay Rs. 200/-. However, those who will be correcting it for the second time need to pay Rs. 500/-. The fee for correction is same for all categories and genders.
The fee can be paid via BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.
