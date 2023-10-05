SSC Stenographer Admit Card Released at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Steno Hall Ticket

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 is released. The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam 2023. All those who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website - ssc.nic.in.
The SSC Stenographer 2023 exam will be conducted on 12 and 13 October 2023 across the country. This exam is being conducted to fill 1207 Grade C and D vacancies.
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023
The commission has issued the SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card on October 05. Till now, the commission has activated the admit card download link for MPR and NWR regions. Successfully registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their E-mail and Date of Birth.
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Download Link
The commission releases admit card for each region separately. As of now, the officials have rolled out the SSC Stenographer Admit card for MPR and NWR regions, but will soon activate the hall ticket download link for the remaining regions as well. The direct links to download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card has been provided below.
|
Regions
|
Download link
|
Madhya Pradesh Region
|
Western Region
|
-
|
North Western Region
|
North Eastern Region
|
-
|
Eastern Region
|
-
|
Central Region
|
-
|
Kerala Karnataka Region
|
-
|
North Region
|
-
|
Southern Region
|
-
SSC Stenographer 2023 Exam Highlights
Check out all the key highlights of SSC Stenographer exam in the table below.
|
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2023 Highlights
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer 2023
|
Post Name
|
Grade C & D Stenographers
|
Vacancy
|
1207
|
Notification Released on
|
02 August 2023
|
Registration Dates
|
02 to 23 August 2023
|
SSC Stenographer Admit Card Date
|
04 October 2023 (For MPR)
05 October 2023 (For NWR)
|
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2023
|
12 and 13 October 2023
How to Download SSC Stenographer 2023 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab.
Step 3: Now, select the region from which you have applied for SSC Steno 2023 exam.
Step 4: You will be redirected to the regional website. Enter your registration number and password.
Step 5: Your SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it.
