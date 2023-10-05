SSC Stenographer Admit Card Released at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Steno Hall Ticket

SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card has been uploaded on the official website of SSC. Candidates who have applied for SSC Steno Grade C & D exam can download their call letters from the direct link shared below.

Get the direct link to download SSC Stenographer 2023 Admit Card here.
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 is released. The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam 2023. All those who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website - ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer 2023 exam will be conducted on 12 and 13 October 2023 across the country. This exam is being conducted to fill 1207 Grade C and D vacancies.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023

The commission has issued the SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card on October 05. Till now, the commission has activated the admit card download link for MPR and NWR regions. Successfully registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their E-mail and Date of Birth.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The commission releases admit card for each region separately. As of now, the officials have rolled out the SSC Stenographer Admit card for MPR and NWR regions, but will soon activate the hall ticket download link for the remaining regions as well. The direct links to download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card has been provided below.

Regions

Download link

Madhya Pradesh Region

Admit card download link

Western Region

-

North Western Region

Admit Card download link

North Eastern Region

-

Eastern Region

-

Central Region

-

Kerala Karnataka Region

-

North Region

-

Southern Region

-

SSC Stenographer 2023 Exam Highlights

Check out all the key highlights of SSC Stenographer exam in the table below.

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2023 Highlights

Exam Conducting Authority

Staff Selection Commission

Exam Name

SSC Stenographer 2023

Post Name

Grade C & D Stenographers

Vacancy

1207

Notification Released on

02 August 2023

Registration Dates

02 to 23 August 2023

SSC Stenographer Admit Card Date

04 October 2023 (For MPR)

05 October 2023 (For NWR)

SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2023

12 and 13 October 2023

How to Download SSC Stenographer 2023 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab.

Step 3: Now, select the region from which you have applied for SSC Steno 2023 exam.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the regional website. Enter your registration number and password.

Step 5: Your SSC Stenographer 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

Also, check:

FAQ

What is SSC Stenographer exam date 2023?

SSC Stenographer exam will be held on 12 and 13 October 2023. The admit card for the same has been released.

How to Download SSC Stenographer Admit Card?

You can download SSC Stenographer admit card from the official website or click on the direct link shared above.

When will SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 be released?

The Staff Selection Commission has started rolling out the admit card for SSC Stenographer 2023 exam on its regional website. The SSC Stenographer Admit Card for MPR is released on October 04, 2023.
