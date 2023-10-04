SSC JE Admit Card 2023 Out on ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download Paper 1 Hall Ticket

SSC JE Admit Card for Tier 1 is released by the Staff Selection Commission on October 04, 2023, on its official website. The exam will be held from October 09 to 11, 2023. Get the direct link to download SSC JE Admit Card 2023 region-wise here.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Admit Card 2023 today, October 04. Candidates who will appear for the SSC JE 2023 exam can download their admit card from the direct link provided below. Till now, the commission has issued the hall ticket for the NER, WR, ER, MPR, CR & NWR regions on its regional website.

The SSC JE 2023 Admit Card has been released only for the candidates whose applications are successfully submitted for the JE exam, scheduled to be held from October 09 to 11, 2023. To access it, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. Scroll on to find the direct SSC JE Admit Card 2023 Link for all regions.

SSC JE Admit Card 2023 Out

SSC JE 2023 Tier-1 examination is scheduled to take place from October 9 to 11, 2023. It is conducted to recruit Junior Engineers in fields such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. The admit card for the same has been released on October 04, 2023.

Aspirants can download their SSC JE 2023 admit card to know their venue, exam date, reporting time, shift timings and other important details. Read on to know the steps to download JE Admit Card, details mentioned, and other information.

SSC JE Admit Card 2023 Tier 1

SSC has released the SSC JE Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 for the candidates who have applied for 1324 vacancies. The candidates who are going to appear for SSC JE Exam must download their SSC JE Call Letter as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it.

SSC JE Admit Card 2023 Download Links

The commission releases SSC JE hall tickets for each region separately. We have tabulated the region-wise SSC JE Admit Card link below for your reference.

Also, check:

SSC JE 2023 Application Status Link

Before rolling out the admit card, the commission activates the application status link to notify candidates whether their application form has successfully been submitted or not. Candidates whose status is indicated as "not accepted" will be unable to download their SSC JE 2023 admit cards. Check out the region-wise SSC JE Application Status Link here.

How to Download SSC JE Admit Card 2023?

To access the SSC JE 2023 admit card, you can follow the below mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the SSC JE Admit Card 2023 download link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in with your registered ID and password and enter the captcha before submitting it.

Step 4: Your SSC JE Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take out its printout for future needs.