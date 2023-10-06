SSC CPO Expected Cut Off 2023: Tier 1 Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CPO Cut off will be released in PDF format on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to clear the exam. Check the SSC CPO expected cut off marks here.

SSC CPO Cutoff: The Staff Selection Commission has conducted the SSC CPO exam from 03 to 05 October 2023. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the Delhi Police SI exam, vying for 1876 vacancies. Those who will secure equal to or more than the SSC CPO Cut off 2023 will be eligible to appear for the next stage.

Cut-off marks are the minimum score that a candidate needs to score to proceed further in the recruitment process. The commission is expected to release the SSC CPO Cut off 2023 for paper 1 in November 2023 along with the result declaration. In the meantime, you can refer to the category-wise SSC CPO expected cut off marks for both male and female candidates.

SSC CPO Cut Off 2023

SSC CPO Tier 1 exam has been conducted from 03 to 05 October 2023 in multiple shifts for lakhs of SSC aspirants. The cutoff marks for the same will be released soon. The Staff Selection Commission releases the SSC CPO Cut Off along with its result. It will be prepared on the basis of various factors like the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released for each post.

SSC CPO Expected Cut Off 2023

While the official cutoff for SSC CPO 2023 is yet to be released, based on previous year trends and SSC CPO exam analysis, it is estimated that the cutoff marks for the UR category will range between 120 to 125 for male candidates and 110 to 120 for female candidates. Tabulated below is the SSC CPO Expected Cut Off for all categories.

SSC CPO 2023 Expected Cutoff Category Male Female UR 120-125 110-120 EWS 120-125 110-115 OBC 115-125 100-110 SC 100-110 80-90 ST 85-95 80-90

Also, check:

SSC CPO Exam 2023 Highlights

The Staff Selection Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1876 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) & Delhi Police. Tabulated below are the key highlights of SSC CPO exam.

SSC CPO 2023 Overview Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC CPO Post Name Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs Vacancy 1876 Registration dates 22 July to 15 August 2023 SSC CPO Admit card 21 September 2023 SSC CPO Exam Date 2023 03 to 05 October 2023 Answer Key release date 2nd week of October 2023 (Tentative)

SSC CPO Cut Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

The commission considers various factors while determining the SSC CPO cutoff marks. Listed below are the deciding factors of the SSC CPO cut off.

The number of aspirants who appeared for the exam

The difficulty level of the exam

Total number of vacancy

How to Download SSC CPO Cutoff?

The candidates can download SSC CPO cut off from the official website soon after the results are released. Below are listed the steps to download the SSC CPO Tier 1 cut off marks without any hassle.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC CPO Result and Cut off marks for Paper 1”.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and captcha.

Step 4: SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 will be displayed on your screen. You can download it for further use.

Also, check: