SSC MTS Scorecard 2023: MTS Marks, Score Card Download Link

SSC MTS Marks and Scorecard 2023 is expected to be released in the 2nd week of October 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam, held from 01 to 14 September, can check their section-wise SSC MTS marks. The direct link to download SSC MTS Scorecard 2023 will be provided here.

SSC MTS Scorecard 2023 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website. Candidates who took the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 examination between 01 and 14 September can download their SSC MTS 2023 Scorecard from the commission's website once it is available. To access it, they need to enter their registration number and password.

As per the past trends, the commission is likely to activate the SSC MTS Scorecard 2023 link in the 2nd week of October 2023. Get all the information and latest updates on SSC MTS Marks and Scorecard 2023 here.

SSC MTS Scorecard 2023

SSC MTS Scorecard comprises the details regarding the overall and section-wise marks scored by candidates in the exam. Candidates can download it by logging in with the required credentials once it is released on the official website. As per the past trends, the Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS Scorecard in the 2nd week of October 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the commission.

SSC MTS is a highly competitive exam in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the exam and this year was no different. As per the data shared by SSC, a total of 26,09,777 candidates applied for the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam, of which 10,74,235 candidates appeared for the exam.

SSC MTS Scorecard 2023 Expected Date

The commission will soon release the SSC MTS result on its official website. It is expected to be released in the 2nd week of October 2023. Post it, the commission will roll out the SSC MTS Scorecard 2023. Look at the table below to know the tentative dates of SSC MTS Marks 2023.

SSC MTS Marks 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Tier 1 Exam Date 01 to 14 September SSC MTS Answer Key 17 September 2023 Result declaration 2nd week of October 2023 (Tentative) SSC MTS Marks 2023 Date 2nd week of October 2023 (Tentative) Last date to check SSC CGL Marks To be notified

SSC MTS Marks and Scorecard Link

The SSC MTS Scorecard for SSC Multitasking Staff and Havaldar 2023 Exam is likely to be issued in the second week of October 2023. SSC MTS Scorecard and marks link for the candidates who have appeared in CBT will be updated here as soon as the commission releases it. So, stay tuned!

SSC MTS Scorecard 2023 Download link (To be activated)

How to Download SSC MTS Scorecard?

To check or download SSC MTS Scorecard 2023, aspirants must follow the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the Login section on the top right and enter your login credentials.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page. Go to the SSC MTS marks link.

Step 4: Your SSC MTS Scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it for future reference and start preparing for the next stage of the selection process if you have qualified for the tier 1 exam.

Details required to Download SSC MTS Score Card 2023

SSC MTS Score Card 2023 will be released online at ssc.nic.in and to download their respective scorecards, a candidate is required to provide the following details:

Registration Number/Roll Number of the candidate Date of Birth/Password

What After SSC MTS Scorecard?

Candidates who have scored more than the qualifying marks will be asked to appear for the next stage of the selection process. Those who have applied for Havaldar post will have to appear for PET/PST, whereas candidates who have applied for the Multitasking Staff post will be asked to appear for the document verification round.

