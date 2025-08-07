WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1227 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published the short notice in the employment newspaper for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) for 1227 vacancies. The WBHRB GDMO Official Notification PDF is expected to get released on August 12, 2025 on the official website, hrb.wb.gov.in. The WBHRB GDMO Notification 2025 will contain the details, such as detailed vacancy distribution, salary, syllabus, selection procedure, etc.

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

WBHRB has released the short notice for the recruitment of a General Duty Medical Officer under department of Health and Family Welfare, Health Services, Government of West Bengal.

The online application procedure will be active from August 13, 2025. Check below for the WBHRB GDMO 2025 Short Notice.