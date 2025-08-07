WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1227 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published the short notice in the employment newspaper for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) for 1227 vacancies. The WBHRB GDMO Official Notification PDF is expected to get released on August 12, 2025 on the official website, hrb.wb.gov.in. The WBHRB GDMO Notification 2025 will contain the details, such as detailed vacancy distribution, salary, syllabus, selection procedure, etc.
WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT
WBHRB has released the short notice for the recruitment of a General Duty Medical Officer under department of Health and Family Welfare, Health Services, Government of West Bengal.
The online application procedure will be active from August 13, 2025. Check below for the WBHRB GDMO 2025 Short Notice.
WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025: Overview
The WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released for 1227 vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online from August 13, 2025 at hrb.wb.gov.in. Check the table below for WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)
|
Post Name
|
Staff Nurse
|
Vacancies
|
1227
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Apply Online Start Date
|
August 13, 2025
|
Apply Online End Date
|
September 3, 2025
|
Official Website
|
hrb.wb.gov.in
WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The WBHRB GDMO Short Notice has been released on August 7, 2025. The detailed notification pdf is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Check the table below for WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Short Notice Release Date
|
August 7, 2025
|
Detailed Notification Release Date
|
August 12, 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
August 13, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
September 3, 2025
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
To be announced
WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution
WBHRB has released 1227 vacancies for different Genral Duty Medical Officer Posts. Check the table below for post-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution.
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancy
|
UR
|
514
|
SC
|
258
|
ST
|
74
|
OBC (Category A)
|
123
|
OBC (Category B)
|
86
|
Unserved (PWD)
|
37
|
SC (PWD)
|
12
