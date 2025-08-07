UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1227 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025: WBHRB has released the short notice for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers. The detailed notification is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online at hrb.wb.gov.in from August 13, 2025. Check details here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 7, 2025, 18:48 IST

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published the short notice in the employment newspaper for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) for 1227 vacancies. The WBHRB GDMO Official Notification PDF is expected to get released on August 12, 2025 on the official website, hrb.wb.gov.in. The WBHRB GDMO Notification 2025 will contain the details, such as detailed vacancy distribution, salary, syllabus, selection procedure, etc.

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

WBHRB has released the short notice for the recruitment of a General Duty Medical Officer under department of Health and Family Welfare, Health Services, Government of West Bengal.
The online application procedure will be active from August 13, 2025. Check below for the WBHRB GDMO 2025 Short Notice.

WBHRB GDMO Notification 2025

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025: Overview

The WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released for 1227 vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online from August 13, 2025 at hrb.wb.gov.in. Check the table below for WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name

Staff Nurse

Vacancies

1227

Application Mode

Online

Apply Online Start Date

August 13, 2025

Apply Online End Date

September 3, 2025

Official Website

hrb.wb.gov.in

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The WBHRB GDMO Short Notice has been released on August 7, 2025. The detailed notification pdf is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Check the table below for WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.

Event

Date

Short Notice Release Date

August 7, 2025

Detailed Notification Release Date

August 12, 2025

Online Application Start Date

August 13, 2025

Last Date to Apply

September 3, 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

To be announced

WBHRB GDMO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

WBHRB has released 1227 vacancies for different Genral Duty Medical Officer Posts. Check the table below for post-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution.

Category

Number of Vacancy

UR

514

SC

258

ST

74

OBC (Category A)

123

OBC (Category B)

86

Unserved (PWD)

37

SC (PWD)

12

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News